Another five-star performance from my friends at Interior Health and/or the Ministry of Health.
The same financial experts who think it’s economical for Pathways Addictions Centre to shut down in Penticton can’t budget properly for the primary care centre located just up the street.
A new facility was opened with a capital cost of $2.5 million. Much fanfare — a press release from the provincial government, complete with quotes from very important people... much back patting.
On Thursday, IH’s Carl Meadows, popped by the Regional District Okanagan Similkameen meeting, asking for $1 million to help fund the project.
It’s already been built!
By a 10-9 vote, the board voted no.
It’s unfortunate the meeting’s chair, Judy Sentes, didn’t allow directors to debate the issue further. It appeared to be rushed.
Problem: Interior Health, like most health authorities across the country, is too top heavy.
I have incredible respect for all doctors, nurses and front-line staff.
The administrative team, in particular communications, not so much. They’ve yet to answer a question I’ve asked for years: How much revenue comes from hospital parking and how much money does private contractor Impark collect?
Still no answer.
To quote Hercules Poirot: “Evasion. Unbelievable evasion!”
IH’s decision to cut funding to Pathways with three months notice was not only stupid, but cruel. Yet the same Carl Meadows whined Thursday that time was of the essence on the Martin St. project.
Here’s the solution.
Like school boards, hospital districts must be run by an independent, elected board, one that answers to the voters.
Many believe the concept of school boards is outdated. The bulk of the decisions are mandated by the Ministry of Education.
It’s strange how people without children, or whose children have grown up, elect a board of education. Everyone requires the services of a hospital, beginning at birth when we’re delivered.
But, at least if the voters are unhappy, school trustees can be tossed. Senior hospital staff appear to be accountable to no one.
The argument for not electing a police commission, hospital auxiliary or parks board is that it’s exhaustive on the voter. It’s just too many candidates and issues to follow. The ballot would be too long.
I give the voters, especially the ones in Penticton, a lot more credit.
—
Sorry, I have to mention it.
William Amos — I loved “Eight is Enough” — has turned Canada’s Parliament into a running nudist gag.
I wonder if fellow MPs will begin referring to the Liberal MP as Willie.
Whether deliberate or an embarrASSing mistake, I have to admit, it was welcome comic relief.
Maybe he can visit our riding. First stop: Three Mile Beach.
As Ray Stevens famously yelled, “Don’t look Ethel!... You put your clothes on!”
James Miller is managing editor and director of content for The Penticton Herald.