This past week was Royal Canadian Legion Week.
Most branches realize they now need to change with the times. Finally!
RCL members know the survival of their local branch relies on younger members becoming involved.
Unfortunately, Legions did it to themselves. They never looked to the future.
For years, the Legions were closely associated with the World Wars. At one point, more Canadians were a member of the Legion than any other service organization in Canada.
But, as the Second World War veterans began to die off, so did the membership. Small branches began folding.
The Army Navy and Air Force Veterans in Canada put more focus on veterans and emergency personnel, thus increasing their membership draw.
But, Legions are making an effort.
Long gone are the days of a grouchy old guy looking up from the cribbage board and barking, “turn that damn noise down,” when a musician would be doing an afternoon sound check.
You no longer require military service to become a member.
Many of the branches are organizing events that appeal to a younger demographic. Some branches allow members to bring their grandkids to select events.
These are all positive steps.
As ruthless as this might sound, they also need to operate more like a business.
Having a welcoming attitude is the first positive step that’s being made.
If it’s been years since you’ve last been in a Legion, try checking them out again.
You will be pleasantly surprised.
It might just be my imagination or perhaps the power of suggestion, but as the pandemic drags on, everybody seems to be really uptight.
Maybe people should be, especially those who own a small business or work at a job that deals with face-to-face interaction with the public.
Things that never seemed to agitate us are now getting under our skin. People seem a lot more angry. It’s the aftertaste of 18 months in lockdown.
Interesting story: Friends of mine were travelling through Drumheller this week when they stopped at a drinking establishment in the land of the dinos.
Apparently a disagreement ensued with the server. She was blaming Alberta’s COVID numbers on British Columbians travelling to the Stampede. OK, isn’t it the other way around?
I hate it. Canadians versus Canadians. Vaxed versus non-vaxed. Neighbours against neighbours.
As Indian mystic Meher Baba taught us — and Bobby McFerrin popularized — “Don’t worry, be happy now.”
—
The Stones are finally pulling “Brown Sugar” from their setlist in order to not offend anyone.
The No. 1 hit from 1971 has been played at nearly every Stones concert for the past 50 years, but many are troubled by the song’s cruel lyrics.
Written in the first person, Keith Richards said it’s a song about injustices to women and slavery. Co-writer Mick Jagger admits he would never have the guts to write the same song today.
Fortunately for the Stones, they have dozens of great songs in their catalogue and this one likely won’t be missed from the setlist.
It made me think of what the most misunderstood songs of the rock era are. Among them:
• “Short People” (Randy Newman)
• “Born in the U.S.A.” (Bruce Springsteen)
• “Every Breath You Take” (The Police)
• “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy” (Rod Stewart)
• “Money for Nothing” (Dire Straits)
• and a local one... “High Grass” (Crosstown Bus)
—
The Blue Jays missed the postseason this year, but they made it exciting. They were in the thick of things. With some great young players, they’re going to be fun to watch for the next couple of years.
Let’s hope the Jays don’t go the way of the 1994 Montreal Expos — unable to afford to extend the contracts of its star players.
—
Congratulations to Doug Holmes and Erin Trainer on being reappointed as Summerland’s representatives to the regional district. I’m sure they will both do a great job.
James Miller is managing editor of The Penticton Herald.