Resources are not properly utilized
Dear Editor:
Why do we seem to have oodles of RCMP to harass the protesters, but none to police the out-of-control crime situation here in Penticton?
John Serginson
Penticton
Vaccines are proven safe and effective
Dear Editor:
The public health restrictions obviously affect you, but they are not about you. Your freedom is very important.
Honestly, nobody is actually trying to take it away, or to control you. None of us likes the restrictions, but unfortunately, they are necessary for protection because of the dangers of the pandemic. Their purpose is to save lives, including yours, and those you love.
Also, they are there to protect our health care system. The pandemic has been a real threat to all Canadians and to our healthcare system.
Despite the restrictions, COVID has caused over 30 thousand deaths across Canada — it would be similar to wiping out a small city. Millions and millions of Canadian have become sick. Intensive Care Units, doctors, and nurses have staggered under the massive burden of care.
As a result, patients have received less good care, and hundreds of thousands of medically necessary surgeries and procedures have been canceled or delayed due to the healthcare system being overloaded with COVID patients.
One can only imagine how much worse it would have been without the scientifically proven measures. It would be nice if we didn’t need the vaccinations, masks, and restrictions, but unfortunately, we do.
The restrictions are there for our protection, not to hurt you by limiting your freedom.
If there were a fire, and firemen were giving instructions to protect people and manage the emergency, we would not protest that they are taking away our freedom by telling us what to do.
The public health physicians guiding the government are like the firemen, experts at protecting people and our healthcare system, and managing the emergency. How is your protesting any different than protesting against firemen who are trying to manage a massive fire?
If you really hate the health restrictions, the fastest way to get rid of them is to join the vaccinated and decrease the real threat of COVID. Unlike what has been said on social media that has been spreading misinformation, science has proven that the vaccines are safe and effective.
They may not guarantee that you won’t get COVID, but they will do a great job of keeping you from needing hospitalization or dying from it.
Nora Hagen, MD
Generalist in Mental Health
Cochrane, Alta.
Negotiations are necessary
Dear Editor:
The truckers deserve to be heard. These are people we acclaimed as heroes for hauling essential goods over the past two years of COVID.
Now they’re bums because they refuse to be vaccinated.
Let’s not dismiss them as racists, anarchists and criminals for that. Their key demand is to end federal vaccine mandates for cross-border truckers; and they have a case for this. They’ve lost their incomes over this mandate and are understandably stressed and desperate.
There are other COVID mandates under protest which are in the provincial realm. Leave these to the provinces. Preposterous demands for change of government from people associated with these protests should be ignored. Deal with the central issue; the vaccine mandate for cross border truckers.
Long-haul truckers live in their cabs and present little hazard of importing COVID along with their loads. Some medical experts now say that vaccines are no proof against contracting and transmitting COVID. If they were, there would be no need for testing on entering the country.
It’s claimed that 90% of truckers are now vaccinated, and that they can handle all cross-border transportation.
What about the freight that was formerly hauled by the unvaccinated 10%? It seems that there must inevitably be shortfalls in the overall supply chain because of missing capacity.
The government should concede on this mandate because there seems little useful gain in upholding it from a health perspective. It does, however, present an unwelcome challenge to the prerogatives of government.
What is essentially a political issue shouldn’t be dealt with as a law enforcement issue. If this fossilizes as an enforcement issue there will be serious trouble and people will get hurt.
Negotiations are necessary.
There’s no harm in eating a little crow and backing down. The government has certainly been wrong before, and their after-the-fact apologies have been quite profuse.
The obvious solution is for the Government to roll back their mandate in return for the truckers agreeing to end the blockades and go home.
Government spokespersons and commentators have glibly dismissed the issue as something beyond our control because of a similar mandate from the American government.
So what? Give the truckers something by at least cancelling it on our side of the border.
And maybe take it up with the Americans as a useful measure for commerce in both countries. It did work fine for two years.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Common sense will resolve this issue
Dear Editor:
Perceived difficulty: Opioid crisis and escalating drug overdoses
Incomprehensible solution: Give drug addicts access to free substances of their choice and a pass to use them without judgment and the construction of taxpayer- funded consumption sites.
Backup solution: Less hand wringing and mandate them into drug rehabilitation.
It’s not rocket science, just good old common sense.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Simple fix to crime problem
Dear Editor:
Do you want a simple fix to our crime problem?
Roll up the welcome mat.
How you ask?
Withhold and or remove all types of social services and wrap around support from persons that have province-wide warrants outside of British Columbia and escort them back to that province to be greeted by authorities in the respective jurisdiction.
Since the Penticton Regional Airport is fully capable of handling Boeing 737s, I conservatively estimate that two 737s on a cross-Canada field trip will reduce Penticton's crime rate by at least 50% overnight.
Daniel Pontes
Penticton
Unity is our tomorrow
Dear Editor:
The need has become more urgent for all Christians, those little households of Gospel light scattered in our cities, to see themselves as partners in giving a witness to unity in the world.
The search for unity among Christians would give a tremendous witness and hope to all who are suffering the evils of divisions. Everywhere there are men and women worn out by all the confusion that is piled up within them.
At the Reformation, we all started fighting with one another. This led to 400 years of oppositional thinking. Every church developed its own way of being right, leading to a desert of non participation. Pope Francis is now calling Catholics to abandon old prejudices and give a soul to the construction of a united world; with everyone and for everyone.
Pope Francis has called on all Catholics, across the world to a period of listening and discernment. He has introduced the ancient Greek practice of synodal participation. He proposes this not just to address the present crisis we are dealing with but as a service to humanity; locked in paralyzed disagreements.
In our Penticton parishes, following five meetings, we already see an enthusiasm for this form of discernment. The word synod comes from ancient Greece and means “walking together’.
This is not so much to forge agreement as to recognize, honour and reconcile differences on a higher plane where the best of each can be retained. It is a process that allows differences to be expressed, heard, and left to mature in such a way that we can walk together without needing to destroy anyone.
The Pope wants us to know what the Holy Spirit is saying to us and to the world. This process will never end. It is so enlightening and humiliating to hear what parishioners have stored up in their hearts. We are particularly open to the voices of former churchgoers, other christians, non believers and people of other persuasions. The process needs patience and commitment, above all to one another. World unity is built not with the weapons of war but in the productive tension of walking together. It is urgent for us to be a fellowship rooted in the forgiveness of sins.
Fr. Harry Clarke
Penticton
There are other ways to skin a cat
Dear Editor:
Re: “Enemy facing us is COVID, not the vaccine mandate,” by Richard Cannings (Herald, Feb. 9).
The MP’s “From the Hill” column is old news.
My question for Richard is who reported a harsh reminder of what can happen?
“Cancer and cardiac procedures are being cancelled because there is no capacity to do them.”
No kidding — what's new?
I might add Richard, there are many other much-needed serious operations requiring surgery that have been postponed or cancelled.
Why should COVID and company get moved to the head of the line?
Many beds are being occupied by many unvaccinated as well as some people who have had their jabs. Somebody calling the shots should give their head a shake.
Go truckers go, but please don’t get involved in violence as there are many other ways to skin a cat — in this case government — without having to become violent.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Trudeau owes truckers apology
Dear Editor:
Isn’t it about time for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to apologize to the protesting truckers and throw some money at them?
Glen Witter
Summerland
The fear of being controlled
Dear Editor:
Canada is a free country,
Fear of being controlled.
Are you afraid of being controlled?
Maybe it’s time for an awakening.
We have a democratie in Canada and it’s up to us to keep it going using our voting system, a privilege that not everyone in the world enjoys.
Well, I hate to break it to you, but from the day I became conscious, I realized that I live in a society where restrictions exist for the well being of the entire community, and if you break the rules and you are caught, you suffer the consequences (in theory).Yes control!
Should I be allowed to park my car in your driveway and make all kinds of noises, so you would notice me and if you still don’t notice me after doing that, I will cut off the routes that bring your vital supplies?
I’ll starve you for a while, how about that? Limit your access to medical resources, caused by a lack of supplies, and a lot more, until my demands are met and you surrender to me, I don’t think so.
The intent of laws in our society is to create a safe and enjoyable environment for the well being of all.
Yes it is a form of control!
Yes we have a right to voice our opinions and even the right to protest publicly in a lawful manner, thanks to the laws within our democratie, but if we are not listened to, there are other means beside intimidation and bullying to get noticed.
Depriving us of essential goods to get your way isn’t one of them “protesters.”
In Canada we still have the choice to elect our representatives to bring changes to the way things are done here. It’s a proven peaceful tool, use that.
I wouldn't be free in this country with you “protesters” holding power, that's for sure.
There is a difference between control and oppression. Some restrictions have been put in place with the intent to protect our health, not to oppress us, if some didn’t work, it’s all part of the experience. We are not being oppressed here.
Well, it seems we are now, thanks to you “protesters” with your bully approach.
I admit our government makes mistakes, who doesn't? I also know that other governments in the world torture and kill the ones that oppose them. Where do you want to live?
A lawless society is anarchy, the law of the jungle.
Oh my, the animal within!
Alain Lauzon
Penticton
Signage creates more questions
Dear Editor:
Had to drive to Penticton two days in a row and in that walk/bike/whatever path from the trailer park to Lakeshore Drive I saw three people walking.
The sign says “closed for the season.” My questions are why and which season?
Gordon Boothe
Summerland
Mix and match the protesters
Dear Editor:
If people are frustrated by the traffic jams caused by the “freedom” protests, I have a solution.
Seed the crowd with people holding signs that say “halt old growth logging.” This will ensure speedy dispersal.
James Nadeau
Esquimalt
