Trump’s relationships with Kim Jong-un, Putin
Dear Editor:
Trump's fondness for Kim Jong-un and Putin and not unlikely sharing of Trump's year-and-a-half held U.S. National documents with them may explain their conspiracy behavioor and timing of Putin’s Ukraine war and Kim’s nuclear rocket program.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Questions of ethics on found money
Dear Editor:
An ethical conundrum: What would you do?
A little old lady was in line at a retail outlet. The young couple ahead of her dropped some money on the floor.
The old lady got to the cashier saw the money, picked it up and gave it to the cashier telling her the young couple before her had dropped it. The cashier took it and put it in a side pocket on the stand out of sight.
The old lady paid for her items and left the store.
Staff tells me the employer donates any found money to charity: Any business donating money to charity gets a tax receipt.
This is not their money. Is it ethical to claim a tax deduction for what does not belong to you?
Do you think the cashier should have
gotten the old lady’s name and returned the funds to her if no one claimed it? After all; the little old lady found it; she could have kept it instead of turning it in.
Will the cashier turn the money in to her employer if there is no claimant or will she be tempted to pocket a windfall no one knows about?
Is it ethical to place temptation onto others?
An honest old lady’s good deed is dependent on the honesty of several in the loop.
Cash has no ownership. Theoretically it belongs to the possessor unless proven otherwise.
Should the old lady have scooped up the money and told no one?
Would a better option have been giving the cashier her phone number so she could personally return the money thus ensuring her good deed came to a successful conclusion?
Does honesty beget honesty? Was it wise to lose track of what happens to the found money?
Whether $5, $50 or $100, I have purposely not disclosed the value of the found money: Should honesty and our reaction to it carry a price tag?
Is the value of a dollar dependent on the financial circumstances of the finder?
Or is the value of a dollar dependent on the financial circumstances of the person that lost those dollars.
I remember reading about cases where found money had been turned into the police; unable to establish ownership; after a certain period of time it was returned to the finder.
Should what is good enough for the police be good enough for retail outlets?
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Social media contributes to teen health problems
Dear Editor:
Re: “Boys aggressively targeted on Internet” (Herald letters, Aug.11)
The Canadian Centre for Child Protection recently stated they’re concerned that “adolescent boys are being targeted primarily on social media giants Instagram and Snapchat as part of an ongoing sextortion crisis… The offender will then threaten to report the victim to police, claiming they are in possession of child sexual abuse material.”
My understanding is that male victims of sex-related harassment and/or abuse are still more hesitant or unlikely than female victims to report their offenders. Boys refusing to open up and/or ask for help due to their fear of being perceived by peers, etc., as weak or non-masculine.
Albeit perhaps a subconscious one, a mentality persists: Real men can take care of themselves, and boys are basically little men.
One might see some of that mentality reflected in, for example, a New York Times feature story (“She Was a Big Hit on TikTok. Then a Fan Showed Up With a Gun,” Feb. 19). Written by Times reporter Elizabeth Williamson, the piece at one point states that “Instagram, owned by Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has … been accused of causing mental and emotional health problems among teenage female users.”
A couple paragraphs down, it is also stated that, “Teen girls have been repeatedly targeted by child predators.”
The plain fact is teen boys are also targeted by such predators. Another plain fact is that mental and emotional — along with physical — health problems are being suffered by teenage boys directly due to social media use.
Revelatory of the latter is the extensive March 9, 2022, feature story headlined “Bigorexia: Obsession with muscle gain increasing among boys” (which originally appeared in The New York Times).
Frank Sterle Jr.
White Rock
No, it’s not a WEF/UN cricket-eating conspiracy
Dear Editor:
Re: “Creating food shortages by government policy,” (Herald letters, Aug. 24).
No John Thompson, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not taking away or banning fertilizer as part of a WEF/UN cricket-eating conspiracy.
The government is targeting a 30% reduction in emissions from fertilizers, and pledged to meet that goal without resorting to a mandatory reduction in nitrogen fertilizer use or crop reduction.
It intends to use incentives in a voluntary programs, and encourage adoption of concepts such as the 4R nutrient stewardship for fertilizers (right source, right rate of application, right time and right place).
As an example, 44% of Manitoba canola farmers apply fertilizer in the fall. Shifting fertilizer application to the spring alone can reduce emissions up to 15%.
The Dutch emissions reductions are higher, 50%, broader in scope and mandatory. Unlike Canada, they include enteric fermentation (animal digestive emissions) as well as fertilizers and on-farm fuel use.
David Flater
Okanagan Falls
Thompson, Richards for Penticton city council
Dear Editor:
There are two semi-regular letter writers to The Herald that stand out above most, John Thompson from Kaleden and Andy Richards from Summerland.
Their letters are well-written, intelligent opinions with common sense. How refreshing! I’d love to see both of them run for a position on our local council or for mayor.
This city council needs some new blood and these two seem like logical decent men.
I think Elvena Slump's point that anyone running for these positions should have to live in Penticton has merit, but seen as how that is not a requirement presently, both of these men would be perfect candidates.
Kathy Clement
Penticton
