I caught just a snippet of an interview on the CBC news, the other night. The speaker seemed to be saying that the way to judge the validity of unsolicited messages – in email, on public media, or in-person – is to identify the emotion that it appeals to.
Frankly, the volume of information thrown at me, every day, overwhelms me.
A witticism on the internet says, “I found a solution to all the bad news I’ve been reading. I quit reading.”
I feel that way about email sometimes.
I subscribe to a number of mailing lists. Several are news oriented. Mostly bad news – although a couple of newsfeeds always end with “something to brighten your day.”
Several mailings try to be uplifting, insightful, or devotional messages or meditations.
And then there are the ones I never subscribed to.
• Offers to make my columns go viral.
• Invitations to become Canadian agent for a Chinese manufacturer’s products.
• Encouragement to take arms against the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune.
I don’t know how I got onto some of these lists. I certainly didn’t click any “Subscribe” buttons. Indeed, many of them appeared shortly after I clicked “Unsubscribe” on some other unsolicited mail. Which leads me to suspect that “Unsubscribe” really means “Forward this sucker to some other sender.”
The only cancellation that didn’t refer me to another list was an ultra-conservative daily so venomous about Joe Biden and
anything Democratic that I felt I should get
a rabies shot.
I don’t know how I got onto its mailing list in the first place. But it let did me unsub.
But – getting back to that CBC interview’s point – many of the postings on Twitter or Tik Tok focus precisely on negative
emotions.
They want you to get angry. Frothing-at-the-mouth angry. Ready to go out there and shoot someone. Or at least wave a protest placard.
The other dominant emotion in them is fear. Fear that a Mexican immigrant will take your job. Fear of anything that smells remotely like socialism. Fear that a vaccine can inject a microchip that lets the authorities track you
anywhere, or a gene-altering technology that will cause
cancer, or a hormone that will grow hair like Chewbacca.
Fear doesn’t have to be grounded in fact. Mere supposition is often sufficient.
Sadly, some of the supposedly less-reactionary newsletters use the same tactics.
So an animal rights newsletter might headline, “Woman who starved her cats deserves punishment!”
An environmental mailer might declare, “Last old-growth forest being logged!”
A human rights publication blames Qatar for “thousands of migrant worker deaths” while building World Cup facilities.
Confession: my first full-time job was writing radio commercials – whose sole purpose was to manipulate hearers’ emotions so that they would do what an advertiser wanted.
Depending on the length of commercial purchased, I had between 50 and 150 words to do it in.
My job was clear – grab the listener’s attention, make my case, ask for their action.
It never occurred to me to think about what emotions I was appealing to.
Moat likely, in hindsight, either greed or ego.
Greed. Save more at Woodwards Food Floor. Get discounts at Wosks. Earn dividends at Commonwealth Mutual.
Or ego. Look smart in a suit from Harrison’s. Be the envy of the neighbourhood with vinyl tile from Floorcraft. Take the trip of a lifetime to Tahiti on Qantas.
I don’t recall ever writing a commercial that appealed to hatred. Or prejudice. Although I’m sure some of mine were unintentionally sexist, assuming that men made decisions; women looked after the house.
That fragment of a CBC interview gives me a yardstick for measuring the messages I receive every day. Commercials on TV and radio. Spam in my inbox. Chat at the water cooler or the coffee break.
Does it appeal to what I think of as the higher emotions? Or does it try to hook me with the baser ones?
I think we Canadians have a general agreement about which emotions are laudable, and which ones aren’t?
Almost everyone would agree that good is better than bad.
I have difficulty imagining anyone preferring hate to love – although their lives may not always embody that belief.
Similarly, most people would rate kindness, compassion, fairness, sensitivity, and generosity higher than, say, greed, hostility, prejudice, and bigotry.
Looking at the buttons that a message pushes, in you and in me, offers a quick test for whether that message deserves attention. Or deletion.
Jim Taylor is an Okanagan Centre author and freelance journalist. He can be reached at rewrite@shaw.ca