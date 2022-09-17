Professionalism, generally, means that you do your job without letting your personal preferences interfere.
So a lawyer sets aside her personal loathing of a long-term criminal to defend him, to the best of her ability.
An NHL hockey player plays his best, regardless of what city he’s traded to.
And a doctor treats a gang member or a sex worker without letting her own distaste for their lifestyles affect her diagnosis and treatment.
In the same way, I have always assumed, professional journalists should deliver the facts impartially, without letting their own political biases colour their reporting.
Fox News blew that principle into outer space. But I shouldn’t suggest that Fox did it alone. Ever since the rise of newspaper empires a century ago, newspapers have been known to have their own bias. In the U.S., Republican or Democratic. In Canada, liberal or conservative.
Talk radio made no attempt to conceal the host’s prejudices. Fox News took talk-radio to an extreme.
Alternative news networks on the internet claim to be free of the influence of corporate owners and advertisers. But they have their own biases. One non-profit service rants about the supposed misdeeds of Hunter Biden, the president’s son, while totally ignoring allegations against Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law. Another does the exact opposite.
In fact, journalists are never totally unbiased. When we do interviews, when we do research, we pick and choose the quotes, the incidents, the stories, that we use.
They serve as samples that represent the whole story, as we see it.
Ideally, they point to the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth.
But, I wonder, is professionalism limited to just reporting accurately?
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones spent 10 years asserting — over and over, on TV, in newspapers, on social media — that the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary was a hoax, the bereaved parents merely actors.
A Texas court recently sentenced Jones to pay $45 million damages to the parents of a boy killed at Sandy Hook.
Was it enough for journalists to report his claims accurately? Should they have challenged his “facts”? Or ignored completely?
A long time ago, when the association now known as Editors Canada was still in its infancy, we held a workshop on professionalism.
The executive posed a hypothetical question: “If you were asked to edit Hitler’s Mein Kampf, what would you do?”
The discussion, as you might guess, was lively. Even vehement. Editors tend to be hyper-rational, most of the time. But several of the editors were Jewish. Their families had suffered from Hitler’s regime. They could not be academically dispassionate.
The viewpoints broke down, as I recall it, into four general responses.
• One, refuse to touch the job at all.
• Two, accept the job but sabotage it.
• Three, accept the job and correct grammatical defects, but nothing more.
• Four, accept the job and make the book as powerful and persuasive as possible.
We never achieved any consensus.
All four are legitimate responses. Although theoretically, only the fourth would qualify as impartial professionalism. It’s not up to an editor — or a doctor, or an engineer, or a lawyer — to act as judge or jury.
I have, at various times, taken all four of those options.
I have rejected jobs and manuscripts that I didn’t want to be associated with. I consider that the most honourable option.
I have accepted assignments but then amended the text until it said something different from what the author originally intended.
(No, I’m not proud of having done it. I argue that I had no choice; I was following orders. Even as I recognize that Hitler’s minions used the same excuse.)
I have accepted jobs where I did as little as possible to alter the text itself. The content was the author’s responsibility. I merely tidied minor flaws — spelling, punctuation, grammar — that might have embarrassed the author if published as is.
But mostly, I hope, I have tried to make the finished product as good as possible. Even if I didn’t always agree with the author’s viewpoint.
I thought that was being professional.
Today, years later, I wonder if I’ve had a distorted perspective.
Are a doctor’s medical skills entirely divorced from a doctor’s personal convictions?
Should a lawyer have to defend a client she knows has committed atrocities?
Is it enough for journalists to report without distortion what they know to be falsehoods? Or do they also have a professional obligation to challenge lies?
Jim Taylor is an Okanagan Centre author and freelance journalist. He can be reached at: rewrite@shaw.ca