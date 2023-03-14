Academy Awards: dog and pony show
Dear editor:
If we were to go back in history and research the advent of and the happenings of the Olympic Games we would get a real lesson in rewarding people with special talents.
During the original Olympic Games in Ancient Greece, champions were not awarded gold, silver, and bronze medals as they are today. Instead, ancient Olympic victors were awarded an olive branch twisted into a circle to form a crown. The wild olive, called kotinos, had deep religious significance for the ancient Greeks.
No gold, no silver, no medals. Maybe a poem extolling any accomplishments; possibly a statue or some other symbol of accomplishment.
Today it’s somewhat different. There are medals; there are media tributes and, in some cases, monetary awards.
Right now you are probably thinking “What do the early Olympics have in common with today’s Oscar presentation?”
The simple answer is not much. But there are some similarities.
As most of us know, the Oscar is a representative symbol of accomplishment by actors in movie roles. The ones who usually win are, for the most part, talented as well as financially compensated for their talent and are usually financially set.
Brings up the question of special “gift bags” for Oscar recipients. This year each Oscar winner will get a “gift bag” valued at $160,000. That means that with 24 categories there will be handouts of approximately $3.8 million. Imagine what that money could do for areas of need rather than areas of greed. How may homeless could it assist?
How many children could it feed? How many animals could be saved? The list could go on forever identifying needs more fitting. Yet in the past, the Academy has given gift bags out to winners. Why not make a charitable donation in the Oscar winner’s name to some charitable cause instead. To do what they are doing now is both shameful and disgusting, in my opinion.
It’s great to recognize Oscar recipients with an Oscar for recognition. To do what the Academy is doing is paying patronage to corporations to promote their products and services and get the tax benefits.
When will this end?
Ron Barillaro
Penticton
Penticton blessed with its art gallery
Dear editor:
How lucky is Penticton to have the Public Art Gallery that we have? I’d say extremely lucky. Between the amazing thought provoking exhibits that curator Paul Crawford brings to our beautiful little gallery and the exciting community bonding events like “Loving Mugs” and “Soup Bowls” that the amazing staff put together, I think Penticton has the best public art gallery this side of Albuquerque.
And now to add to that stellar reputation we have the second “Ignite The Arts Festival” brought to us by Paul Crawford and Julie Fowler and the PAG staff. A week long-arts event bound to tantalize every art lover. Starting on the 24th of March and ending on the 2nd of April our beautiful little village will be filled with artists of all so.
Kristine Shepherd
Penticton
Let’s get in sync with Newfoundland
Dear editor:
Why not just jump ahead by ½ an hour and leave it at that. Sounds like a good compromise between the 2 sides. Hey, we might just come in to sync with Newfoundland.
Doug Maxwell
Penticton
People are flexible, adjust when needed
Dear Editor:
Interesting discussion on permanent daylight saving time in B.C. I’m generally in favour.
I wonder if people are aware that we have three time zones in B.C.: The Lower Mainland and the vast part of the rest of the province have Pacific Standard or Daylight Time; the southeast corner (Cranbrook to Golden and region are on Alberta time (MST/MDT) and a small strip on the east shore of Kootenay Lake (Creston to Kootenay Bay ferry) are on permanent Mountain Standard Time.
There is also the case of the Maritime provinces on Atlantic time and Newfoundland Labrador on Atlantic time plus 1/2 hour.
People are generally flexible and will adapt as needed. On the other hand, extra daylight in the evening is nice.
Ron Johnson
Penticton
Real estate signage eyesore on highway
Dear editor:
Provincial signage laws and regulations need to be enforced. I am sick of the ongoing invasion of coroplast real estate signs on public roadway allowances and utility poles across BC. Like mushrooms, they pop up in bunches. Unlike mushrooms, these signs are illegal.
Section 214 (4) of the BC Motor Vehicle Act states: “A person must not erect or replace signs or sign boards, and must not paste or paint signs, notices or advertising devices, within a distance of 300 m from the boundary line of a highway in the rural area of British Columbia.”
Section 19.4 (1) of the BC Occupational Health and Safety Regulation states: “Mailboxes, signs, clotheslines, or other obstructions are prohibited on or close to poles on which workers are required to work.”
Specifically to the sign offenders, I will never buy a property that you list because of your perverse advertising tactics.
Arlene Arlow
Keremeos