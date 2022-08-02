Five months later, media ignoring war in Ukraine
Dear Editor:
People who value freedom, national self-determination and an orderly world must continue to support Ukraine in its resistance to unlawful Russian aggression.
It’s been five months, and interest in Ukraine is flagging. Media has moved on to more rewarding themes as the conflict fossilizes into a war of attrition.
Putin went for regime change and transformation of Ukraine to a puppet state, but that was thwarted by a combination of unexpected Ukrainian resistance and inept Russian military planning and execution. Since then, he’s focussed on seizing the industrial Donbas region and gaining an east to west land bridge in the south.
Putin has made incremental gains in spite of heavy losses in manpower and equipment. The near-term objective now looks like the forced conversion of Ukraine to a rump state shorn of much of its industrial and agricultural potential and access to the Black Sea.
But who knows where Putin will stop. He still has the initiative.
Russia’s biggest limitation is infantry manpower. This will continue unless Putin declares war on Ukraine, which would enable mobilizing reserves and expanded conscription. As a result, Russian gains have been achieved with an overwhelming superiority of artillery. That’s why the Russian advance has been so slow and devastating. Artillery is called, “The God of War” for a reason.
Ukraine’s limitations are time, training, and lack of equipment, mostly artillery, to counter the Russian advantage. Ukraine can generate manpower, but it can’t solve its equipment problems without western aid. Western supply has consistently been too little, too late.
Ukraine needs gun and rocket artillery by the hundreds, not in packs of four, to blunt Russian gains. The continued supply of arms is entirely dependent on western resolve.
Europe has slaved itself to Russian gas, and is funding Putin’s aggression with its energy purchases. Some are ready to sacrifice Ukraine’s territory and freedom in order to ensure uninterrupted Russian energy supply.
This will become a massive political issue this winter when Putin can manipulate gas supplies to his best advantage. He’s already reduced the gas flows, which limits creation of reserves; and this has the surrender monkeys highly agitated.
Energy self-sufficiency is of inestimable value, and shouldn’t be bargained away to satisfy the goals of others or near-term political imperatives. It allows for independence and freedom of action, and can be of tremendous help to true friends and allies in troubled times.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Councillors should live in their municipality
Dear Editor:
Penticton City council is making realtors and mortgage brokers wealthy in its support of housing development proposals.
However, the B.C. Community Charter prohibits council members from participating in any discussions or voting on a matter in which the member has a direct/indirect pecuniary interest or influence in the matter as it creates a conflict-of-interest. The offending member must declare that interest.
An elected official who has a financial interest in a matter and contravenes the ethical standards may be disqualified from holding public office.
Personal business interest, real or declared, may influence their vote, and may be perceived as a conflict of interest.
Non-resident councillor Julius Bloomfield is rumoured to make a bid for mayor in the forthcoming election. He has a direct financial interest as a personal real estate agent of a local firm.
This situation raises the unfortunate question of ethical standards, conflict-of-interest for locally-elected officials under the Community Charter and may be disqualified from holding public office; he should make the honourable decision to vacate his council seat.
As noted in a letter to the Editor of July 29, “Housing proposal shot down over bike lanes,” Bloomfield does not live in Penticton and should not influence decisions that adversely affect the Penticton residents. It is not good enough to work here then go home to lower taxes in another jurisdiction.
The city council must immediately react to this situation before the forthcoming election by passing a bylaw to restrict mayor and council positions to residents who have been full-time bona fide residents for at least two years.
Major Claude Filiatrault
Penticton
Politicians are ignoring B.C.’s doctor shortage
Dear Editor:
Yes, I read the news today and just to clarify for the municipal, provincial and federal governments, the province of B.C. has a shortage of doctors and nurses.
I am pretty certain the same situation is across Canada.
What are you, the powers that be, doing? The situation is only getting worse. How can you sleep at night, or go on vacation with this situation hanging over your heads?
We are still waiting to hear about your solutions, implementation strategy and dates.
Is there no obligation or accountability from elected officials to the health of the people?
Karen Hutchinson
Osoyoos
Council should vote down Spiller Road
Dear Editor:
We asked that city council strongly consider not allowing for new zoning call Roche Country cluster at 1050 Spiller Road.
With up to 224-plus residences with potentially twice that many vehicles accessing Naramata Rd., traffic would be urban rather than rural. This would impact in Naramata bench and Penticton in a number of ways.
Cost 1: The tourism dollars brought to Penticton by the Naramata Bench would diminish as tourist won’t come to see the suburbs in the country and have to fight heavy traffic to do so.
Cost 2: The development creates potential for flooding for vineyards and farmland below and Penticton well have to deal with multiple lawsuits with similar hillside developments above Naramata which resulted in a class action costing millions of dollars.
Cost 3: Additional lawsuits are potentially possible with the health issues associated with building homes right next to landfills.
Cost 4: It is unlikely that the extra property taxes will cover the cost of maintaining the infrastructure so far out in the country and that burden will be born by the rest of Penticton residents.
Napa Valley had the courage and foresight to protect itself and reap extraordinary benefits, it’s now in city council’s hands to show that same courage and foresight.
Frank and Liz Malinka
Naramata
Just a drama teacher... that’s pretty impressive
Dear Editor:
The continuous comments by Conservative writers that Justin Trudeau was a “drama teacher” would be amusing, if they weren’t so deceptive and misleading.
The fact is that writers fully realize the complete education of our prime minister and these comments are only meant to mislead the uninformed.
Yet the “drama teacher” comments are constantly repeated by Conservatives.
The facts are that Justin Trudeau has a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Literature from McGill University and a Bachelor of Education (B Ed) from the University of British Columbia. Notice that this is never noted.
Conservatives are, of course, correct in the statement that Justin Trudeau taught drama classes in middle school. But Conservatives never mention that the main courses that Justin Trudeau taught were: Mathematics; French and the Humanities.
I understand why some writers will never understand the humanities — given their lack-of-support for social safety nets for the less-fortunate.
It is time to cease the misleading comments that imply that Justin Trudeau was only a drama teacher lest the uninformed become more uninformed — but perhaps that is the intent?
That fact is that Justin Trudeau is far-better educated and much more intelligent than some contributors will ever be. A hard pill to swallow.
I realize that in this Conservative bastion I will highly criticized for my comments and Conservatives will continue to attack the messenger, but I can easily swallow that pill.
Patrick MacDonald
Kelowna
Unexpected, random act of kindness
Dear Editor:
A most heartfelt thank you to the lady on Friday mid-morning who, with a smile, stopped my wheelchair.
“Could I please hold her flowers for a moment so she could insert her straw into the cup she was carrying.”
When she finished, she took a sip and turned to me, “they are yours,” she smiled and walked down to the mall. As she became a blur in the distance, it was hard to see when tears took over my emotions. Those flowers are now gracing my home and are a daily reminder of caring people around us.
Sorry, l did not get your name, but l have a clear picture of your lovely face framed by soft dark hair. Thank you again from a senior living in Penticton.
Berta Schwerdt
Penticton
Return B.C. Ferries to a Crown corporation
Dear Editor:
As a former executive financial officer in the province of B.C., I have advice for B.C. Ferries board chair Joy MacPhail: She should consult with the interim CEO Jill Sharland on the true cost of debt-financing this entity.
Twenty years ago, when B.C. Ferries was reconstituted from a Crown corporation to a private corporation solely owned by B.C., it enabled the government of the day to remove B.C. Ferries’ debt from the books of the province, thus creating and maintaining the political fiction of reduced debt.
Make no mistake, this is still debt for which the people of B.C. are ultimately responsible.
Furthermore, it had the affect of increasing the amount of annual debt servicing costs by millions of dollars. Private corporations must borrow money (issue bonds) at higher rates due to their higher risk.
Governments borrow at lower rates due to their low risk.
Typically the yield spread between corporate and government bonds is between one and two per cent. Organized as a private company, B.C. Ferries pays much higher interest costs than if it were a Crown corporation.
Looking at the current debt of B.C. Ferries, one can roughly calculate the excess interest costs paid to corporate bond holders over the past 20 years. It will bring tears to your eyes.
I urge MacPhail to have a detailed analysis of these costs prepared, and then justify why this organization should not be reconstituted back into a Crown corporation, thus saving the people of B.C. billions.
Lesley Ewing
Oak Bay
Affordable housing for everyone, please
Dear Editor:
With interest rates rising, the housing market is finally undergoing a correction, and house prices are falling in parts of Canada.
Strangely, some media outlets are focusing stories on the sellers who may only earn 125 per cent returns after five years instead of 150 per cent. This kind of narrative — that housing returns can and should outpace the stock market — is exactly how we got into this housing crisis to begin with. What about the renters who have been bearing the brunt of rising mortgages, with no equity in return, as the investor class speculates on housing?
I am a homeowner myself. But I would much rather live in a world where there is affordable housing for everyone, than a world where my ability to pull together a large down payment affords me a massive investment return with nearly zero risk.
Here’s hoping governments invest in housing so the current market correction isn’t just a blip in an otherwise ever-worsening affordable-housing crisis.
Shamus Reid
Victoria