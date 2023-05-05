Anti-crime protest was poorly organized
Dear Editor:
Re: “Sparse crowd for anti-crime rally,” (Herald, April 29).
Heritage Park. Where is that? I amongst about 10 others had parked our cars and wondered where everyone was.
No signs, no people — we thought the park was by the Sicamous.
I walked around there and to the roundabout but didn’t see anything further.
There would have been a better turnout — many are fed up and concerned.
Eunice Burke
Penticton
Consumers, don’t worry be happy
Dear Editor:
Got my BC Assessment and found out that my house value has increased 26% — $94,000 in the past year.
I contacted the assessment people and they told me that my value has increased due to sales activity in my area. At this rate I should be a millionaire within the next decade. A millionaire without having to do anything but pay the increased taxes.
Of course, while the taxes increase my pension won’t keep up. So I will have to sell to pay the back taxes or the government will sell it for me.
But don’t worry be happy as there will be lots of room in the homeless camps and maybe even cheap tents for sale.
Also don’t complain about the increase in food prices.
The CEOs of the food stores, need to get a raise in their wages because it is a real chore being boss. Don’t worry be happy as the government will be giving us a one time grocery rebate.
Also, there is always soup kitchens and food banks.
Increase in fuel carbon taxes. An increase of 2% (an approximation) means that the food stores can increase their prices 3, 4, 5% just to insure that they will still be able to maintain their record profits.
Gas companies also will be able to record massive profits. Don’t worry be happy if you happen to own stock in these companies.
And governments will also be happy as there will be an increase in tax money, so they can get wage increases and be able to afford a holiday in a hotel room that costs $9,000 a night.
Don’t worry be happy as tomorrow is another day and things may improve.
Or not.
Ron Johnson
Oliver
Pay should be based on individual performance
Dear Editor:
What makes public servants believe they are under paid? In comparison to the majority of citizens working in private industry or self-employed, civil servants are very well paid indeed.
In addition to their pay cheques they are entitled to receive a generous pension that goes up in relation to the annual inflation rate. Many in private industry would love to have a benefit like that.
Among other benefits, those working for the government also receive several days of paid bereavement leave for the loss of a family member, and vacation entitlements better than most private companies provide.
To top it off, those working for the government have job security, in the sense that their employer will never file for bankruptcy and leave them without a job.
All of the above should be factored in when determining what is a fair wage.
The current strike is not what the majority of federal public servants wanted.
Only about 37 per cent of the members even bothered to vote which leads to the very real possibility that the other 63 per cent were satisfied with the government’s offer of nine per cent, without the requirement to go out on strike. Of the 37 per cent who did vote, only about 80 per cent voted in favor of striking. The Public Service Alliance of Canada bosses claim this as an overwhelming majority but in reality, it is not.
I have been employed in both private industry and the Government of Canada.
I don’t think many would argue with my observation that the bottom performing government employees earn more than the bottom performing employed in private industry. Why?
Possibly because government employees have the backing of a labour union and individuals are difficult to get rid of if they don’t perform up to standard.
In private industry top earners must continuously perform above standard in order to maintain a higher pay level and they are rewarded based on their performance and profitability to their employer.
I am not against labour unions. They perform a useful purpose when called upon to defend their members against unfair or unscrupulous bosses or perceived unfairness in the employment regulations. What I object to is their practice of negotiating pay levels for their members.
Everyone should be allowed to negotiate with their employer, their salary based on their individual work performance rather than being lumped together in a group with varying levels of skills and abilities as is now done.
Fred B. Woodward
Kelowna
