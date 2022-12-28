A better way to design infrastructure
Dear Editor:
As my wife and I sit here in Mazatlan, Mexico feeling oh so smug that we got out of town just before the big chill hit Penticton, but we quickly lost our pompousness after when we contracted the dreaded COVID, as we motored down and stopping for lunch in a town called Los Mochis, about a day’s drive north of our destination.
So here we sit isolated for the required duration bored to tears. I swore I would give the letter writing a rest while snow birding, but can’t help myself, sitting here with limited activities I offer up my two cents worth on recent letters submitted to the Herald which we read online.
The letter on homelessness by Teri McKnight dated Dec. 23 is bang on. Why our government operative’s can’t see the perfect solution just defies logic and we all should keep hollering until they see the light.
It is good to read the comments by Coun. Amelia Boultbee (Dec. 24) about how cheated we were with the brainless installation of the bike lane through our city.
You know Penticton has an appalling history of substandard planning. The casino, the hockey dorm, the waterslide and on and on. The whole lot of planners should be booted and just maybe there is a better way to design infrastructure. How about taking on private enterprise to tackle the job.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
At Christmas, there are people who care
Dear Editor:
Well another Christmas has come and gone, a new year just around the corner.
The kids are so happy with their new little treasures from Santa, the glow of the season shines brightly around us,
But does it? Does it shine for everyone? No, I’m afraid not.
For some, Christmas is nothing more than another day, family gone, children all grown up and moved away, friends dead or dying.
All they want is a caring hand, a friendly smile and a little hope for tomorrow. Will you be the one to give that smile tomorrow, will you reach out with a warm caring hand, can you give them hope?
This Christmas I found out there are hundreds of thousands of caring hands and warm hearts that are willing and ready to reach out to the less fortunate.
Thank you to the Elks Club for a wonderful Christmas dinner and all the people that made that possible.
Thank you to the people that give their time to make Christmas just a little more than just another day for so many.
John Church
Penticton
Expecting major hangover in new year
Dear Editor:
I hope folks had an enjoyable Christmas loaded with time spent with loved ones because, I feel strongly, that we have a major hangover coming in the new year.
Even with this Christmas I sensed a cautious vibe and less unrestrained joy than in past years. The triple whammy of out-of-control inflation on literally everything from groceries to gifts, gasoline to home heating and spiraling interest rates have hit hard with every middle class Canadian family.
While low-income families including seniors, have been hit the hardest, middle class earners are now finding themselves stretched to the limit. You’ll find a good example of that in your local grocery store.
I dropped into our Summerland stores on Dec. 26 and noticed meat counters filled with $50 to $70 turkeys. I had noticed the same on Christmas Eve when turkeys are generally sold out.
I wondered how many families were forgoing that wonderful tradition because they couldn’t pay the cost? With literally everything costing much more, how many families had to sacrifice something?
How many children didn’t get that special gift?
Now we get to look forward to 2023 with increasing carbon tax, payroll tax, increased EI premiums, liquor tax, municipal taxes, as well as the cost of every utility from water to power.
People, whose mortgage is due for renewal in the new year will face huge increases and some won’t make it. Businesses that didn’t make it this Christmas because of a lack of disposable income from middle class consumers will fail. Jobs will be lost.
As our prime minister avails himself to every media who would have him to wax insincere platitudes about how great Canadians have it and extoll his generosity with the cake crumbs he has thrown out without taking any responsibility our plight, I just see red.
Lori Goldman, a Richard Cannings supporter, published a letter cheerleading the crushing carbon tax (Herald, Dec. 23), that literally increases the cost of everything, because it was going to save the planet, and how it was even supported by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce and Canadian Mining Association. Of course they did. Because they would just pass it on to the consumer.
I checked and that endorsement came in 2018 when the world was a different place. I wonder as their members feel the pinch of consumers not being able to spend if they still do. It’s been said that Canada is broken. I’m not sure, but it certainly feels that way right now.
Andy Richards
Summerland
Seatbelts on buses are long overdue
Dear Editor:
My viewpoint of this latest tragic bus accident is I feel it is high time that full seatbelts be installed on buses. The outcome would have been very different.
Garry Kuse
Penticton