A rising tide of people in this country apparently believe — body, mind, and spirit — that they are called overthrow the established powers-that-be. By any means. Including physical insurrection.
A friend’s daughter got a pedicure. The pedicurist told her that she's part of a designated group that will, in due course, take over the country. That they're a quasi-military group. That anumber of notable figures are dead and have clones standing in for them — the Queen, Hilary Clinton. and Joe Biden. (This is the fourth clone standing in for Biden).
But Princess Diana is not dead. Nor are John Kennedy Jr. and his wife.
And that she has been authorized to serve papers to people who are giving vaccinations. The other day she went into a Shoppers Drug Mart and ordered the pharmacist to cease and desist giving further vaccinations.
Her parting words were, “You have been put on notice.”
Until recently, I thought of these delusions as what Zaphod Beeblebrox, in the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, called “an S.E.P.” — Someone Else’s Problem.
It hit home the last time I got a haircut, though. While I was trapped in the chair, my barber launched a tirade against vaccines, masks, politicians, cops, immigrants, and mainline media. I chose not to argue — I feel vulnerable when anyone wields a sharp razor near my neck.
But I won’t go back to that barbershop.
In the federal election just finished, 820,000 people voted for the Peoples’ Party of Canada. That’s about 5% of the total votes cast — a significant group of discontented people.
I’m not suggesting that the PPC endorses violence. That has never been part of its official platform, and leader Maxime Bernier himself has never advocated violence. Nor, as far as I know, has the party officially supported racism or hatred.
But a lot of his followers have. It was a PPC member who threw gravel at the prime minister, during the election campaign.
Several of those demonstrating in front of hospitals and harassing healthcare workers have been identified as PPC supporters. Some travelled across the country to participate.
They seem to buy into some kind of conspiracy which they — and they alone — know about.
I have a deep suspicion of all conspiracy theories.
So I do not believe that Maxime Bernier, or Donald Trump for that matter, is heading a worldwide conspiracy to overthrow democracy.
But that works the other way, too. I do not believe that the mainstream media — television, radio, newspapers, and magazines — conspire to censor negative information about masks and vaccines.
It’s easier to blame basic human emotions — greed, anger, ignorance, even stupidity — than to imagine vast numbers of people somehow collaborating in a mass movement to take over the world.
A conspiracy has to be a small group, working in secret. It cannot be a conspiracy if 2.8 billion Facebook users all know about it.
But perhaps that’s the common element in this aberrant behaviour.
Last week, a Facebook whistleblower did a bombshell interview on CBS’s “60 Minutes” program. And followed up two days later with testimony before a U.S. Senate subcommittee on communications
The root of the problem, Frances Haugen told “60 Minutes,” is the algorithm Facebook uses to select the choices presented for you, when you click. Of the millions of options available, the algorithm is designed to choose the ones most like what you have clicked on previously.
The more you click, the less likely you are to receive any alternative information.
Thus the algorithm goes round and round, reinforcing your prejudices and preconceptions.
“What they have learned,” Haugen told 60 Minutes, “is that it’s easier to inspire anger” — or hate, or disgust — than more charitable emotions.
Anger provokes you to click and keep clicking, building an audience for Facebook advertisers.
A Facebook manager until May of this year, Haugen summed up her evidence in her opening statement to the Senators: “The company knows how to make Facebook and Instagram safer, but won't make the necessary changes because they have put their astronomical profits before people.”
It’s not just Facebook, of course. Google has a similar algorithm, to give you what you’re looking for. So does every other search engine.
It feeds you back your own prejudices.
I almost feel sorry for the protesters and dissidents, waving their anti-everything placards and shouting slogans at each other.
They don’t realize they’re actually victims of a computer algorithm. They’re being used to bolster corporate profits.
