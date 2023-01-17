Walk-in clinic could use a few benches
Dear Editor:
We have noticed the long lineups at the Peach City Medical Walk-In Clinic at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre in the morning hours before and after the clinic opens for the day.
There are the elderly and mothers with children in these lineups waiting for medical help. Would it be too much for the powers that be to install benches in the area where people line up, so these people may have some comfort before entering the clinic?
Thank you for this consideration.
Bob and Carole Christian
Penticton
Unfortunate choice of words for a baby
Dear Editor:
Re: “2023 New Year’s Baby: It’s a Girl,” (Herald, Page 1, Jan. 3).
It’s easy to see that James Miller hasn’t had much to do with birthing, at least not with humans (maybe he was there when Milo was a new puppy.)
He pronounced the Guderyan baby “proud!” A newborn has nothing to be proud of — and doesn’t have such emotions, except “Mommy! Milk! Mommy!”
The mother is the one who has the right to be proud — after all, she did all the heavy lifting.
Oh yeah, the father played a supporting role in that whole enterprise.
Joy Lang
Penticton
Penticton doesn’t want to be Kelowna
Dear Editor:
I received my tax assessment in the mail this week so now is a great time to rant about taxes.
I understand that there is a conversion factor (mill rate) using this assessment to determine actual tax dollars. I do think that the system in place that council checks what the staff asks for and what they want as pet projects determining actual dollars paid in June is flawed and should be reversed. The very high-priced management at city hall has no idea — yes, no idea — what most residents go through monthly and this is reflected in some of the pet projects recently.
Council should be telling staff how much money they will get and to live within that parameter (needs first and wants last), maybe that would change the management-to-worker ratio enough to actually create a drop in taxes.
This constant growth that staff think is necessary is not necessary if we take the mindset that only slow, thoughtful growth will keep Penticton at a size that makes people want to stay here. After all, we came here because it is not Kelowna, and if it gets much bigger then people may leave for a more sustainable lifestyle that reflects why we came here in the first place.
So, slow down growth, take control of growth back from developers and staff, remember why we like the size we are and do not want to be a “South Kelowna.”
Get rid of big city ideas like downtown paid parking and concentrate on educating businesses to not let their employees park on the street all day. Maintain what we have and delay, delay, the time that we need to enlarge our water plant and sewer plant because it will be the taxpayers — not the developers — that will be on the hook for these expansions.
This leads me to another rant about water consumption up and down the desert-like Okanagan Valley. Do we want to be like Southern California? Lake Mead?
Doug Maxwell
Penticton
Cowardly racist act by weak individuals
Dear Editor:
We have just celebrated the New Year of 2023. Unfortunately, there are individuals who choose to live in the past when racism was acceptable to the weak political leaders of the day who felt threatened by a peaceful nation who were not the same skin colour as they were, and spoke a different language, and owned the land their people were living on.
Hence the beginning of the assimilation process against First Nation Indians that included the residential school era and all the bogus treaties signed by uneducated First Nations Indians throughout Canada who had no legal advice as to what they were signing.
These are the same type of weak individuals who somehow feel empowered by committing a cowardly act of racism by vandalizing the Penticton Indian Band’s signs with hateful racist graffiti. Fortunately, they are in a “small” minority. The majority of Canadians denounce any act of racism against any race, and is the most inclusive nation in the world.
The irony in all this is the original First Nation Indian inhabitants of B.C. are not included when government and corporations enrich themselves from unceded First Nation Territories. The high price of real estate lands for urban sprawl and valuable resources extracted from First Nations Territories without a valid treaty or any other agreement must be reconciled fairly.
Joe McGinnis
Oliver
Sometimes flying is a personal necessity
Dear Editor:
I feel I have to defend myself from the snide remarks made Harry DeRossier about my trip to the UK (Herald, Jan. 14).
As a 90-year old, I felt it my last chance to visit my son who lives in the UK. Obviously flying anywhere is a huge problem with thousands of planes flying all over the world. It won’t be solved until we have a new fuel to replace the fossil fuel we now have.
He mentions the problem of young families trying to make ends meet as if it is my fault. Does he have a solution to this problem? I am sure they would love to know.
With regard to the cutlery, which I only mentioned briefly and certainly didn’t make it a big issue. My main point being the other problem: ie plastic pollution. (which was initially started by the fossil fuels again).
Pixie Marriott
Penticton
Christmas travel is full of risks
Dear Editor:
Over the Christmas holidays I watched millions of passengers at airports, lined up like sardines, looking forward to spending this special time with family and friends.
After checking in and seeing their luggage on the conveyor belt, they waited for their flight to be called. They waited a long time before a flight delay was called and they decided to have a nap on the airport floor.
Our families are in three countries and we would not dream of trying to be with them, even at this special time of year. A phone call has to be our contact with loved ones.
When will people realize that trying to have an on-time, leisurely flight at Christmas, is a dream.
Reading that the airlines should compensate passengers for their travel problems is ludicrous. These passengers must have known what could happen.
I hope that the passengers who had awful flight experiences this past Christmas will think “wouldn’t it be great to be with our families in the spring or summer this year?”
Vivien Sansom
Qualicum Beach
