Disclosure: I am both editor of the Penticton Herald and an elected official. I’m writing today’s column in neither role, but as a citizen of Penticton who has resided here for 15 years.
July 31, 2023 will go down in history as one of the darkest days in the history of Penticton — top five at least.
After nearly 40 years, Pathways Addictions and Resource Centre will close its doors for good, two years after having the carpet pulled out from under them by Interior Health, which did not extend its $500,000 annual funding grant
Pathways switched to a fee-for-service model. The community came through with some significant donations (clubs, business and private donors) and the centre picked up a handful of service contracts. Sadly, even on a shoestring budget, this wasn’t enough to keep the doors open.
Although IH disagrees, I felt there was never adequate community consultation before this crucial decision was made. I work for a newspaper and didn’t know that IH was unhappy with the level of service. Nobody asked me what I thought. None of the top brass from IH had ever visited the centre which is unfortunate, I’m sure they would have been welcomed. Perhaps there they could have spoken with clients who turned their lives around thanks to the compassion shown by Pathways.
As someone who lives in Penticton, I consider Pathways to be a valuable asset to our community. I’ve never been a client, but I know several friends who told me, “Pathways saved my life.” There are many others, I’m sure, who I don’t know about because Pathways assured client confidentiality.
Susan Brown, CEO of Interior Health, said the decision was based on what was best for the client.
I respectfully disagree.
I’m not convinced IH is able to focus the same level of service as Pathways, certainly not for the same low price of $500K annually.
Whenever a new person had the courage to enter the doors asking for help, they were greeted immediately.
“Let’s get you a coffee or bottle of water, we’ll have the first available person speak with you.” Processing began immediately.
When a person is hooked on opioids, time is of the essence. They need help now — not three weeks from Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.
The counsellors at Pathways offered their personal cell phone numbers and sometimes received calls in the middle of the night. Staff was visible in the community, volunteering at local events. (Steve King, anyone?) Their staff wasn’t well paid, certainly nowhere near the high union wages offered at IH. Several of the counsellors were with Pathways for many, many years.
I’m not implying that IH staff lacks compassion, but the love and dignity shown by Pathways was incredible. (My source material: former and current Pathways clients.)
Counselling wasn’t limited to opioids, they treated other addictions — alcohol, smoking, marijuana, sex and video games, something many teens find themselves hooked on. The client list extended beyond Penticton and spread out across the South Okanagan-Similkameen and included First Nations and the LGBTQ+ community.
IH trumpets the merits of a new clinic on Martin Street which is offering an identical service. I’m glad that option is available, but when we’re experiencing the worst opioid crisis in history, shouldn’t people be given a choice? I believe the more options the better.
My belief is that if people can access the treatment they need, it will lower the numbers who live on the street.
I credit the staff, board of directors and community at large for keeping the facility going for two years longer than expected. Staff was able to salvage some programs and two of their counsellors are moving on to help other social agencies. Thanks team!
I leave you with a final thought. Why after 40 years did IH all of a sudden feel the service level at Pathways was not up to standard?
James Miller is managing editor of The Penticton Herald. To contact the writer: james.miller@ok.bc.ca