Demographic data on extended care homes
Dear Editor:
I got to wondering that in view of recent developments, has anyone in the know took the time to crunch the numbers?
I am referring to all those people who have died due to the pandemic in the nation’s “extended-care’ rest homes. I suspect that what I am getting at will not sit well with quite a lot of people.
If I may, how many of those people dying in the rest homes were indigenous?
How many of those people dying were Indo Canadian, Asian, Black or of European descent.
How many people were dying on government assistance?
How many of those poor souls were placed there for family convenience/conscience?
This query clearly has racial undertones, did fewer people die in the high-end rest homes where the Bentley will take you to your weekly pedicure or did more people die in the lower-standard units where monetary government assistance is a prerequisite?
I imagine that the answer to these queries could well cause some heartfelt emotional discomfort to some people. All I am trying to do is get a demographic number.
I am in no way putting blame on anyone. The loss of a loved one is forever a loss.
Don Smithyman
Oliver
One cop to another on Jan. 6 insurrection
Dear Editor:
I was both angered and saddened by the letter submitted by Bob Sherman from Kelowna (Herald, Aug. 12).
Sherman refers to himself as a police officer and without saying so directly, he clearly presents himself as an expert who is qualified to speak to such matters.
While I respect Sherman for being a 31 year member, I cannot condone his tone, his arrogance and his message that he tries to sell. Why do I get to say this? Because as a 28 year member, I too have a professional opinion on this matter.
Sherman describes the US Capitol police officers as “glorified security guards, suited to directing tourists” and that it appeared that they were “auditioning for the Oprah Show.”
During their testimony at the hearings, several broke down as they relived the emotions of that day.
Instead of being sympathetic, understanding and compassionate, he goes on to refer to them twice as tearful, moaners and crybabies.
Sherman states, “the truly violent people in Portland, Seattle, and Minneapolis called the cops much worse and threatened their lives for real with thrown dangerous objects and arson attacks,” implying that this day in Washington wasn’t really violent at all. He says this, despite the evidence of the beatings, the objects been thrown, the threats to try and kill one officer with his own gun.
And then there is the fallout.
One officer dead from the physical injuries of that day. Four officers dead from suicide from the emotional injuries they suffered. But, Sherman negates that. The only compassion he shows is for Ashley Babbit, the civilian killed that day, who was “gunned down by a trigger-happy Capital police lieutenant,” He then professes his expertise that this was a “classic bad shooting”, based solely on a five second video.
Sherman is a Trump supporter, who believes that this attempt to overthrow democracy, was justified. He insinuates that Nancy Pelosi arranged to leave security lax, in order to incriminate Trump. He calls the USCCP “another pawn in the never-ending clown show directed by the out-of-control left-wing Democrats.”
In other words, his opinions are based on politics and not facts, something that he himself criticized early in his letter.
Mr. Sherman, you called the US Capital Police an embarrassment to law enforcement. Sadly, it is you, a dinosaur of policing, who is the true embarrassment.
James Bawtinheimer,
Chilliwack
Resources wasted in the name of freedom
Dear Editor:
Re: “Surgeries cancelled as nurses ring alarm,” (Herald, Aug. 14).
This was front page news and I just wanted to cry and scream, but not in the way one would think. It’s because of how the innocent are being treated by everyday people.
Potential life-saving surgeries are being cancelled because of the “I don’t care about anyone or what health officials say, I’m living my life like I always did before COVID” group.
These surgeries could be monumental in changing lives, even saving lives, but what is Interior Health and the B.C. government forced to do instead? Cancel all surgeries and waste tax dollars and medical personnel on people who think this is nothing more than a stupid game while people who are possibly in dire need of surgery may wind up passing away because of them.
MSP should deny all forms of medical assistance to anyone of any age if they are not going to follow any of the mandates put out by Drs. Bonnie Henry and Theresa Tam, as well as the FDA, CDC and WHO.
Resources that should be going to people who need it are being used up by these people because they want their freedom. Those thousands of dollars should be paid in full by all the anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers should they want health care to take care of them.
If I am seemingly showing no empathy towards the sick, believe me, I am, but only to those who truly deserve it and my respect.
To the innocent who are sick with COVID in hospital: I pray that you have a full recovery filled with as much love and positive energy as possible.
To those of you who are currently in hospital who are rebels against the global health care community: if you get better, I hope to God you pay for your time in hospital and using invaluable resources by leaving the anti-maskers/vaxxers/I don’t care groups and be spokespeople against the anti-maskers/ vaxxers/I don’t care groups.
Hundreds of people in hospital constantly isn’t normal, wearing masks is not normal. The global health care community wants to go back to normal and so do I and millions of people. Do you?
Greta Fader, Kelowna
Penticton should follow Kelowna example
Dear Editor:
Congratulation to Kelowna city council for getting $3.2 million from the federal and provincial government to improve the campsite for the homeless in their city (Herald, Aug. 14).
Perhaps Penticton could get in on that government cash to provide a campsite for our own homeless population, but until they do, maybe there would be volunteers with pickup trucks who would help those who would like to move to that campsite so they are not shuffled around as an unwanted nuisance.
The problem seems to be here to stay and as I said last week, a permanent campsite (containment) is a beginning step.
Patricia Kristie,
Penticton
Boycott election to make the point heard
Dear Editor:
What’s the point of the federal government passing a mandatory election date if they’re never going to adhere to it? It’s all about the polls, popularity and procurement of votes.
Unfortunately, we have nobody to vote FOR. All we can do is vote to keep somebody out of Parliament.
This is the wrong time for an election. To make the point, we should all boycott this election, not one single vote. That would send Trudeau the message to get on with it. There’s been no real opposition to any of his policies so why have an election now?
Really, I’d drop everything and vote for the candidate that would stump about not spending any more money, we already have an unpayable debt and can’t afford Trudeau’s money truck. Trudeau is still skating on his dad’s coattails and seems to be governing via polls. It’s too bad the voters can’t see through his bluffing and diversions to see the real person he is.
Have you noticed that any time he talks to us, he treats us as though he’s on stage in a performance and we’re his adoring audience. He doesn’t talk like a leader but as a performer.
Really, for me, anybody but Trudeau. I’m not comfortable with Singh but would be willing to give him a try for one electoral period.
Rory Fader,
Kelowna