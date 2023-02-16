Reader gives kudos to our Ski Sheriff
Dear Editor:
While I have appreciated immensely J.P. Squire’s articles concerning trails and recreation in the Okanagan Valley, I wanted to reach out and compliment him on both the quality and quantity (to deadlines) of his work over the past several weeks.
Know his efforts are appreciated and recognized. I have and will continue to buy and read your fine paper and patronize your advertisers due to this dedication to his craft.
Ken Cappos
Kelowna
I spy with my little eye, makes comeback
Dear Editor:
With no safe place to hide on Mother Earth, an old child’s game has resurfaced.
“I spy with my little eye...” possible aliens in the sky.
First there is one sighting, now there’s three or four. Playing tit for tat is not fair. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau flies to the Bahamas while this mystery unravels, all the while we suckers pay the bill for his useless travel.
I have to wonder if the Parliamentary comics sit on their duff without his presence in the House and, if so, when is the earliest convenience to let him go?
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Nobody does it like the Brits
Dear Editor:
I think S.J.Peterson needs to do some research about statutory holidays (Herald, letters Feb. 11).
A day holiday for Truth and Reconciliation is nothing like celebrating the Monarch’s Official Birthday in England, which began in 1748. There are no Indigenous matters there. That day is more like a pageant of all ceremonial things military lasting several hours — trooping the Colours, marching bands, displays of horses and riders, gun salute, a fly-past by RAF or Red Arrows and more. People go from far away to see it and well worth seeing — there is tradition and history there — it is not a statutory holiday.
And “nobody does it like the Brits.”
Concerning holidays, England does not have (or need) a holiday every month. And the long school summer holidays are much less than here — about six weeks, not 12. The other allocated days are added on to statutory holidays to make a nice break — at Christmas, New Year (not “years” please — only one) Easter, Whitsuntide combined with Labour. There are spring breaks in May and August, called Bank holidays, again from history.
Schools have their mid-term breaks, but only for them, not in general.
Halloween was not celebrated until fairly recently; but not a holiday; there is 5th November, “Guy Fawkes Night”, to celebrate when he, Guy, was caught trying to burn down the Houses of Parliament, not the Royalty. Again, no holiday.
Children have old clothes filled with straw to make a guy which they take round asking “penny for the guy”, like “trick or treat”. Then the guy is eventually burned on bonfires at parks and village greens or big back gardens.
People do not dress up and get drunk, but have baked potatoes from the bonfires, toffee apples, gingerbread and back home hot chocolate and hot toddies. The evening usually ends with a firework display.
Should I say, vive la difference?
Marjorie M. Montgomery
Penticton
Council must resolve homeless situation
Dear Editor:
The situation: Most of the Penticton homeless shelters have overnight beds for one night. In the early morning, most homeless people are evicted onto the streets with their belongings for the day like stray dogs.
They disperse and congregate throughout the city, mainly in alleyways, behind buildings, city streets and quite often create a safety problem outside commerces, banks and others because they have nowhere else to go inside in a dedicated day shelter without a basic coffee and bun.
This is a deplorable and immoral situation which city council has to remedy. Those homeless persons need a place for the day.
The solution: Two years ago, during the controversial Victory Church squabble with then Minister David Eby, city council offered the use of the old Bus Barn as an alternate homeless shelter, but this option was summarily rejected by Minister Eby.
Why not resurrect this option of using the Bus Barn solely as a daycare centre for adult homeless shelter where the poor homeless people thrown helter-kelter like stray dogs on the streets could find at least solace with their peers for the day before returning to the night shelters?
The health centre previously used at the Victory Church could be returned to the Bus Barn to provide basic hygiene help.
The announcement that B.C. uses budget surplus for $1 billion growth fund for communities infrastructure to be distributed by the end of March, based on population.
Mayor Julius Bloomfield’s statement that the bike lanes project might fit that program is a stretch to bypass scrutiny and logic (Herald, Feb. 14).
Is Mayor Bloomfield’s mind already made up despite strong opposition from residents whose voices have been ignored and emasculated much too long? I sincerely hope that city council as a whole will have an honest and open discussion and find in their heart to use some of these funds, not for pet projects again, but to take care of the basic daily needs of the homeless population.
This could prove a big winner for Penticton in the long run.
Major Claude Filiatrault
Penticton
Thanks to those working Family Day
Dear Editor:
With Family Day fast approaching, I’m learning more about what is a provincial statutory holiday and what is a federal government statutory holiday. And I’m confused.
In June 2021, the Government of Canada passed Bill C-5 to make Sept. 30 a federal statutory holiday we now call the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. I believe that this is a small, and important, token to acknowledge the lasting impact of colonialism on the First Peoples of this country we call Canada and the relationship between indigenous peoples and non-indigenous people of Canada. As a federal holiday, it means it only applies to federal employees and federally-regulated businesses such as banks.
However, on Feb. 7, 2023, the B.C. government introduced legislation to make it a B.C. statutory holiday. I’m still confused as to what are federal or provincial “public” holidays. However, days like Christmas and New Year’s Day are pretty much guaranteed to be both, unless you work for a business that stays open on these days.
Then I spoke with someone who works for the federal government and federal workers don’t have Family Day off as a holiday because it’s a provincially-regulated holiday. This includes Canada Post, so the mail will be delivered on Monday. Even Canada Revenue Agency workers, I was told, will be at work on Family Day, Feb. 20. With Monday being the first day people can electronically file tax returns, calling CRA for help on Monday “should” work. Then there’s the fact that several provinces call the day by a different name. For Manitoba, it’s Louis Riel Day, Prince Edward Island has Islander Day, while several provinces call it Heritage Day.
So if you have Family Day off as a paid holiday, please remember the workers who don’t have such a luxury (which it is). Remember too, the thousands who’ve come before us, including our grandparents and their grandparents, who worked six to seven days a week, 12-plus hour days, for centuries, and the thought of a day off, or even what we call a weekend, would have been as alien as my celebrating Family Day on Mars.
In the meantime, I’ll settle for the Family Day celebrations at Gyro Park and say thanks to the bus drivers on Monday. According to my OXFAM calendar, Monday is also World Day of Social Justice, which gives us more reasons to celebrate the day. We need social justice 365 days a year.
Brigid Kemp
Penticton