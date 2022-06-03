Addiction often caused by childhood trauma
Dear Editor:
“Decriminalization doesn’t go far enough: advocates,” by Joe Fries (Herald, Page 1, May 31).
I used to be one of those who, while sympathetic, would look down on those who’d “allowed” themselves to become addicted to alcohol and illicit drugs.
However, upon learning that serious life trauma, notably adverse childhood experiences, is very often behind the addict’s debilitating addiction, I began to understand ball-and-chain self-medicating:
The greater the drug-induced euphoria or escape one attains from its use, the more one wants to repeat the experience; and the more intolerable one finds their sober reality, the more pleasurable that escape should be perceived.
By extension, the greater one’s mental pain or trauma while sober, the greater the need for escape from reality, thus the more addictive the euphoric escape-form will likely be.
The lasting mental pain resulting from trauma is very formidable yet invisibly confined to inside one's head. It is solitarily suffered, unlike an openly visible physical disability or condition, which tends to elicit sympathy/empathy from others.
It can make every day a mental ordeal, unless the turmoil is prescription and/or illicitly medicated.
The preconceived erroneous notion that addicts are simply weak-willed and/or have committed a moral crime is, fortunately, gradually diminishing. Also, we now know that Western pharmaceutical corporations intentionally pushed their very addictive and profitable opiates — the real moral crime! — for which they got off relatively lightly, considering the resulting immense suffering and overdose death numbers.
Frank Sterle Jr.
White Rock
Separated at birth:Putin and McConnell
Dear Editor:
There is a remarkable commonality between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell besides their self obsession of power at any price.
Both are male, short, stone-faced, cold, educated, experienced obstructionists, family men, self-professed Christians, wealthy, white, and resemble one another.
Putin and McConnell wield immense power, even allowing the means to destroy their own country or do away with the beautiful, little, innocent, loving, trusting school children.
Insidiously incredible, isn’t it?
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Demonizing Harper: Trudeau is the enemy
Dear Editor:
Would you be so kind to your readers to consider a respite for your subscribers.
This would be in the form of not publishing letters written by the Elaine and Zoltan Lawrence which in one form or another vilify Stephen Harper. It is getting rather “old hat.”
There is a new target in town and his name is Justin Trudeau. This spineless believer in Davos, cringes at the thought of encountering a protester, and hides in the Gatineaus.
His other gambit is kneeling in a cemetery with a teddy bear in hand, looking ever so greased.
Come on folks it is time to let Harper go and pick on a new target.
Barry Cochrane
Kelowna
Ship America’s guns over to the Ukraine
Dear Editor:
I have an brilliant idea.
Why don’t you Americans gather up all your weapons of war, currently available everywhere down there in the land still adhering to old Wild West creeds and ship them to Ukraine.
They are crying for combat weaponry and can surely use them.
Makes a whole lot of sense to me.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
JWR was out of her depth as justice minister
Dear Editor:
In the words of Conrad Black (a staunch Conservative and Justin Trudeau critic) Jody Wilson-Raybould was “seriously underqualified to be Minister of Justice” (National Post, March 15, 2019).
She was a Crown prosecutor for three years and then spent 12 years as a native rights activist-administrator and politician.
JWR and her husband, Tim Raybould, authored an 800-page book which was a guide to the jurisdictional destruction of Canada as a nation. Her declared objective was to “take back” what Indigenous people had lost.
She was a well-recognized native activist and declared treaties to be invalid. Throughout her reign as Minister of Justice she tied the government’s hands in responding to lawsuits from Aboriginal organizations. She ordered her officials to capitulate to Indigenous claimants.
She interfered with the Restoule case dealing with the Robinson treaties over the northern Great Lakes, to the detriment of non-native people.
She didn’t even read the SNC-Lavalin folio, let alone seek advice from colleagues in accordance with the Shawcross Doctrine. She may have not even realized the affair was about “greasing the skids” for foreign contracts in Libya over a 10-year period — a common practice in many foreign countries.
This had nothing to do with Canadian operations. It was about imposing Canadian values to prevent Canadian companies from competing overseas.
There are myriad articles about JWR’s shortcomings – all one must do is look.
As for the criticisms of Justin Trudeau for youthful follies or dressing up his family to introduce them to various cultures – well? A great sin to disguise as Aladdin for a charity concert? Hearsay accusations reference youthful indiscretions?
Canadians are quite capable of acquiring detailed information on both the WE issue and the Aga Khan issue — both exonerate Justin Trudeau in all aspects. The thing he didn’t do is get approval (from himself) for the Aga Khan trip — laughable.
In the overall scheme of things, one has only to examine the improvements that Trudeau and the Liberals have made to the lives of everyday Canadians in a very short time – and compare those to what the Conservatives have failed to do.
Patrick MacDonald
Kelowna
Turn the Legislature into a museum exhibit
Dear Editor:
An open letter to the Government of B.C.
If you insist on turning democracy into a museum piece, go all the way and re-purpose the Legislature Building into a museum to exhibit the taxidermied democracy. Your trophy and legacy.
Tom Varzeliotis
Victoria