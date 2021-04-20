The following letters to the editor appeared in the print edition of The Herald on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
Searching for family of heroic war veteran
Dear Editor:
I am doing research on 45 fallen airmen of the Second World War that lie buried in my hometown in the Netherlands.
One of them is Pilot Officer Leslie Thomas Prosser, a wireless operator on Lancaster DS794 who was born in Penticton. He was the son of Herbert and Catharine Prosser. I am looking for possible relatives to let them know his name is not forgotten.
Each year, I hold a small ceremony in November for these brave men.
I can be reached by email at: ruudslangen@telfort.nl
Met vriendelijke groet
Friendly greetings
Ruud Slangen
Seringweg 14
3952GS Ermelo
An ode to COVID-19, please go away soon
Dear Editor"
An ode to COVID-19
Oh! COVID-19 Oh! COVID-19.
When will you go away, COVID-19? You’re very unwelcome, you’re very unclean, can’t wait ‘til my turn comes to get the vaccine!
Oh! COVID-19, Oh! COVID-19.
Your days are now numbered, COVID-19.
I’ve rolled up my sleeve, and had my vaccine.
So goodbye and good riddance, COVID-19.
James Wood
Penticton
Snowbirds unfairly vilified over COVID
Dear Editor:
I am a snowbird. Off to Yuma Az. on Nov. 26 2020. Due to COVID-19 we had to fly. The U.S. government allowed this even if our fearless leader in Ottawa thought it wasn’t a great idea.
Have our own place so self-isolated for 14 days (not needed — just in case) and after only Saturday in sun, walked, went to grocery and home improvement stores. After six weeks, two friends from Canada arrived so we had a bubble of two.
A while after, two more friends came down, a bubble of four. On Feb. 2, we had our first vaccine and on March 2 we got our second dose. Our bubble also got their shots around this time as did most of the people in our complex.
Wore our masks, distanced, sanitized and whatever else officials wanted — just in case. Had a great time, weather was great, beer is cheap, a T-bone is five bucks a pound... what’s not to like? Out for supper twice, lunch once and breakfast twice and no matter what you hear on COVID-TV, almost everyone followed the rules.
End of March, time to come home.
COVID test March 31 for peace of mind then April 13, which was the 72-hour test needed to cross the border. Both negative.
Had a plan to cross the border on foot rather than air to avoid the $2,000 COVID hotel. Worked great. Had another COVID test at the border, results in two days — also negative.
Every Snowbird I talked to had a similar experience and every person across the border is tracked so why isn’t our government reporting on how many COVID positive people are coming into Canada. Probably because there are not any.
Variants and cases can certainly happen domestically (check the news) and can not be kept out by a line on a map. I strongly believe our government is incompetent in this quarantine situation. I would like to know how many shares they or their buddies have in the hotels people are being sent to. I have 12 more days in quarantine which I will respect and after that I will still be responsible. I also do not care how many people think I did something wrong. I did not endanger anyone and I am not in the line for a shot in front of any Canadian.
Curb your jealousy. This is strictly my opinion. My wife and friends are not aware I wrote this.
Doug Yeast
Summerland
Education, empathy instead of shaming
Dear Editor:
I am writing in response to Tom Isherwood’s letter concerning those who are addicted (Herald, April 17).
According to Isherwood, all people need to do is make better choices and just say ‘no’ to drugs. While I am not an expert in addictions, I am someone who studies the brain and teaches others to care for theirs.
Many people don’t consider that no child dreams of being an addict or suffer from a mental health disorder when they grow up. Many factors (other than free will and choice) affect our brain chemistry and how we think, feel, act, and interact with others.
Brain injuries, trauma (emotional, mental and physical), physical pain, genetics, poor diets, chronic stress, sleep issues, hormones, and social isolation can affect the delicate balance of neurotransmitters and the level of blood flow in our brains.
I would ask Mr. Isherwood if he has ever given up sugar, alcohol, his favourite news show, pasta, bread, cigarettes, cell phone use, or alcohol in the past for more than 72 hours? Most people can’t make it that long, not because of a lack of willpower or that they are immoral, but rather because our brain’s reward system overrides our power of choice.
And drug makers and illicit drug dealers know this, making powerful drugs (that are exponentially stronger than any of the items I listed above). And it’s these drugs that trigger the release of feel-good neurotransmitters that can enhance motivation to seek out more of the drug and hamper the brain’s ability to put the breaks on, so to speak.
The brain and its chemistry play a potent and important role in not only addiction but mental health. I would encourage those with similar views as Mr. Isherwood to explore the neuroscience of addiction. While it is easy and convenient to blame and shame people struggling, I would encourage education and empathy instead.
Cindy Shaw
The Better Brain Academy
Kelowna
Why are Okanagan gas prices so high?
Dear Editor:
I am curious to know why our gas prices in Kelowna and the Okanagan are consistently 10 or more cents higher than Prince George.
The current price there is $124.9 at Costco and $129.9 everywhere else while we are paying $139.9 or more. Is there a special levy affecting the price in Kelowna — something that is not applicable in Prince George?
I would like to believe that it isn’t just greed!
Peter Robin
Kelowna