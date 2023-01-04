Lake-to-lake bike route was an unfinished project
Dear Editor:
Reading letters to the editor is always interesting, sometimes enlightening and sometimes leaves me puzzled.
With so-called “public opposition” to the City’s lake-to-lake bike lanes (an unfinished job), I love it when I see riders using the lanes, especially wintery lanes. As with any unfinished project, there are places where the City is working to fix the barriers to travel, whether for vehicular or pedestrians.
As Coun. Campbell Watt said at the Dec. 17 council meeting, bike lanes are another form of public travel and need to be available for citizens to use. While bike lanes might be seldom used in winter months, there are many other areas of a city where roads as well as bike lanes are seldom used, or lesser used, during winter months. This could be for many safety reasons, why authorities advise vehicular drivers to stay home, especially after a snowstorm, and why those with limited mobility are advised to be careful on sidewalks.
I live on a major road and rarely see vehicles on snowy roads but I don’t suggest the City close the roads because they’re heavy with snow. I have great admiration for the skills of the transport truck drivers, as I watch them haul goods around the city over snow and icy roads.
I support BC Roads’ recommendation for drivers to slow down, reminding them that the posted speed is for optimum road conditions. City roads are not racetracks! Be safe, think safe, drive safe, and arrive safe. Remember, if there’s a seatbelt on a bus, wear it. That’s what I do when I take the bus to Summerland.
Brigid Kemp
Penticton
Quitting cold turkey is way to beat addiction
Dear Editor:
Here’s the first joke of the New Year.
Advocates suggest giving vulnerable drug users $20 to attend a drug treatment centre.
When will money be recognized as the source of all evil and not the magic cure for all the ills that haunt every corner of Planet Earth?
Twenty bucks a meeting should draw a line up at the starting line, perhaps it could be used to pay for the free needles. How about $20 a meeting to deter smokers and alcoholics from shaking their nasty habits?
People who are serious about quitting the nasty addictions mentioned above have a single choice. It’s called will power, the only way to go.
From the beginning of time, many are born with challenges and destined to spend a lifetime in poverty, while many others, not by choice, have no resistance or will power to fight their own fight.
I quit smoking more than 20 years ago — cold turkey — after many of the so-called cures never worked.
I say it again, nobody is qualified to enter the depth of the human mind. Its inner workings can only be shared perhaps through devious means such as saying no to drugs.
The $20 idea mentioned above is dumb and the words don’t mean a thing.
Happy New Year everybody.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Try contacting people who use the bike lane
Dear EDITOR:
I agree 100% with William Laven, “Finish the bike lane and look forward” and Rolf Rybak, “Council needs to embrace bike lanes” (Herald letters, Dec. 27).
Two people that Coun. Amelia Boultbee obviously didn’t talk to when she apparently reached out to hundreds. Matt Hopkins of the Penticton Area Cycling Association and myself would be numbers 3 and 4.
I also read the press release from Hopkins (Herald online, Dec. 19) and it appears by Boultbee’s aggressive response (Herald, Dec. 24) that she has missed the point, firing back with... how dare anybody challenge me?
The press release from PACA was more about politicians who say one thing to get elected and the opposite once they are elected. Like saying, “Yes, I support the completion of the lake-to-lake bike route as it was approved by council”.
That press release was full of information, facts, numbers and presented some very valid arguments to complete the bike route. But Boultbee’s only myopic take away was that she was being jeered, cajoled, bombarded and intimidated.
Perhaps since Coun. Boultbee couldn’t connect with anyone who was actually in favour of the bike paths she should have made a more focused attempt to talk with some of those “niche groups” like the PACA or First Things First. People who actually use the bike lanes.
In the same way she would talk to hockey parents about arena renovations or seniors about their drop-in centre.
Our councillors are supposed to be leaders. Leading this community into the next century regardless if it makes them popular or not. Making tough decisions about climate change and encouraging environmentally responsible forms of transportation.
I am a member of one of those so-called “niche groups” and want to make something very clear to you. We’re not going anywhere. We will continue to speak our minds and present clear, well-researched, educated and rational arguments that will benefit our health, our environment and our quality of life.
And we will not be silenced, discouraged or bullied by Coun. Boultbee or any other politician.
John Bilodeau
Penticton
Suggested guidelines for short-term rentals
Dear Editor:
Re: “Short-term rentals are problematic,” (Herald letters, Dec. 29).
Since I penned my thoughts on short-term rentals in Penticton, I have been asked a few serious questions from some Herald readers.
I have already given my stand on short- term rentals but if we need a set of rules, here would be mine, that could be refined by the people at city hall who got us to here in the first place.
• Owner must live on premises full time and post their contact information
• Space must be no larger than space occupied by the owner
• Business tax rate shall apply to the percentage of space used for the business
• No property management contract in lieu of owner occupancy
• Neighbours in close proximity must approve of short-term rental and be given contact info of owner
• Off-street parking must equal the number of bedrooms available.
And, of course, all good neighbour bylaws need to be enforced, especially noise and quiet-time hours.
Let’s bring this back to a mortgage helper situation instead of a full-blown business venture.
Doug Maxwell
Penticton
Shadow politics have no place in B.C.
Dear Premier David Eby
You may remember me from when we first met on the beautiful lawns of Linden Gardens in Kaleden in August 2022. You were campaigning to become the leader of the NDP.
A friend of mine and I asked you about the lawsuits your government is facing for violating the rights and freedoms of millions of citizens in British Columbia through Cabinet and Public Health orders.
You pompously brushed us off by declaring that the government was winning the lawsuits and had just won a “big one.”
I asked you then, and I ask you again: Why does your government choose to listen to legal opinions that promote legislation that contains ambiguity and misinterpretation of our Constitution? How is this a benefit to our Province? Is this not a waste of time and public money?
For you and your Caucus who refuse to recognize our Charter of Rights and Freedom, who refuse to listen to legal authority on questions of judicial authority, I ask you to reconsider being a member of government. Yes, you manage very well to get enough votes to be elected, but success at the voting booth in no way gives you license to dismiss our history, to dismiss our inherent rights, and to violate the judiciary under which our democracy exists.
Governing requires immense integrity and a deep respect for the laws of our land; the legacy that your government is leaving is nothing to be proud of — it is a legacy of numerous human rights violations that require ongoing and expensive litigation.
And while you, Mr. Eby, have stated publicly that you are “winning” these cases, this will not always be the case. There will come a time when a respectful and highly moral judge will rule in favour of human rights — it may take many years, but it will happen.
Shadow politics have no place in our province. One day there will be a light on all the chaos, tyranny, and disasters your government has committed. It’s just a matter of time and we are very, very patient.
Vicki Lightfoot
Summerland