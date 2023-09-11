The COVID-19 pandemic has had major impacts upon the economies of North America. Some of these impacts are fundamental and long-term.
First, of course, was the high death rate, particularly in the U.S.
At the federal level, the Trump administration was unwilling to admit the serious nature of the virus and reluctant to promote even basic
preventive behaviour, such as social distancing, wearing of effective masks, and shutting down large gatherings of people.
They get full marks for accelerating the development of an effective vaccine, but were ineffective at promoting it.
These failures were reflected in the substantially higher death rate per capita than in Canada.
In both our countries, the particularly high death rate of seniors in long-term care facilities was shocking and has, on the plus side, resulted in substantially improved regulations being adopted in many jurisdictions.
The health-care sector as a whole, however, was particularly adversely impacted. The substantial and sustained rise in the number of hospital admissions added to burnout of personnel and even contributed to elevated death rates of workers.
In addition to these direct consequences of the pandemic, there have been longer-term impacts that are just now being recognized as possible major changes to daily life.
The pandemic led to public health mandates prescribing working from home rather than in offices primarily located in urban cores.
Add to this the lengthy closures of restaurants, bars, movie houses, concert halls and sport facilities and the economy of cities was seriously strained.
Business, particularly smaller enterprises, which serviced workers in office buildings, suddenly lost their clientele and many closed up shop permanently.
That reduced the income of the owners of those now shuttered facilities.
Consumers responded in turn with changes in consumption patterns. On-line purchases soared and in-person shopping, particularly in downtowns and major malls fell off sharply.
When the level of infections started to decline and health care mandates were relaxed, there was a widespread effort to reopen central office facilities but that met negative reaction from many workers.
Working at home obviated the need for distance commuting from suburban residences to central downtown offices.
Not having to spend so much time and money on the daily commute highlighted the costs and workers resisted being forced back to work in central facilities five days a week.
Companies, in many cases, responded by allowing for one or more days of working at home and saved money by shrinking the footprint of central working space. Most employers still wanted their employees to be available for face-to-face meetings and direct supervision but with reduced frequency.
Businesses also came to realize that the pre-pandemic level of business travel had perhaps been excessive and were willing to rely more on electronic communication, including video, to conduct business.
Airlines notice this change as do hotels. Those who travel on their own dime are more price-sensitive.
A knock-on effect of these changes in where work is done (less of it in urban office space), together with closure of many small businesses in downtown cores, is reduced leasing income – and therefore the decline in market value of real estate in many urban centres.
In Canada, some cities have substantial increased commercial vacancies; in Calgary, for example, up to 70 per cent in major office blocks. Other centres - for example Vancouver and Toronto - have only 30 per cent vacancy rates.
For city governments, the increase in vacant office and retail space means a shrinking property tax base.
With the rise in interest rates, landlords have suffered a decline in asset value and may be contemplating adjustments in the use of excess real estate.
Some office space may be converted into rental accommodations which will take time and money. In the meantime, city governments will need to adjust their spending priorities.
In sum, the pandemic has changed how and where we work, how our health-care system works and how we care for our ever-growing senior population. Successful adjustments require imagination, thought and leadership in how we respond to these challenges.
David Bond is a retired bank economist who lives in Kelowna.