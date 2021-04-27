Kettle Valley Railway needs our support
Dear Editor:
The drifting sounds 3716’s whistle will soon roll across Prairie Valley, Millionaire’s Row, Trout Creek and into Summerland, as the Kettle Valley Steam Railway prepares for another season, once it’s safe to run.
The 2020 season was pretty much wiped out by COVID restrictions and revenues were way down, but maintenance costs remain high. Costs for rail tie replacement is about $100,000. Tire replacement and repair is about $150,000.
We need your support to help cover these costs, whether it’s by riding the train, buying a membership, or making a donation.
For many years about 30,000 guests have enjoyed riding the rails with friends and family, enjoying the view of orchards, Lake Okanagan,
The Trout Creek Trestle and Engine 3716, a 109-year-old steam engine.
And for many guests it’s a ride down memory lane, remembering journeys across Canada to move to another town or province. For some, it was the only way to town.
Today, tourists come from around the corner and around the world to ride the heritage steam train. Train buffs marvel at engine 3716, and UBC Okanagan engineering students come to study the trestle and the engine.
Tourism students from Capilano College come to study the operation as a destination tourist attraction.
The ride to support Agur Lake camp, on its annual fundraising run, is a sell-out. Many guests drop off food for the Food Bank during its campaign. Grandparents bring their children and grandchildren for a fun family adventure.
The Christmas trains seem to have a magical touch; the Garrnett Valley Gang leaves you lighter, but happy; the Halloween trains are scary; the murder trains are mysterious and the wine trains are bubbly.
Even without the train running, the gift shop is open five days a week 8 a.m. –3 p.m. and our online store will be up and running soon. There are also electronic gift cards available for purchase via our website or at the station.
These e-gift cards can be used for merchandise or future tour bookings.
All of these sales would go to support the KVSR as well.
The Kettle Valley Steam Railway is based in Summerland; we are reaching out to rail fans and history buffs throughout the Okanagan and all over British Columbia.
Your support over the years is appreciated. We encourage you to continue by taking a ride on the train, telling your friends and visitors about it, donating or buying from the gift shop.
Tom Burley, President
Kettle Valley Steam Railway
Summerland
Maybe City should withdraw from RDOS
Dear Editor:
For the first time in a while, our city's resident "Negative Nellie", namely Elvena actually has a suggestion along with her laundry list of complaints and accusations.
Her suggestion that Penticton withdraw from the Regional District Okanagan Similkameen actually sounds like a positive power move, if it's even possible (Herald letters, April 23).
Her complaints about non-residents are the same egocentric tripe she has peddled in the past though. She should join forces with the negative Nelly from Skaha Estates who was dissing Okanagan Falls.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Suburbia not to blame for Penticton’s woes
Dear Editor:
I have started to admire the stamina Elvena Slump possesses who must sit at her computer crying the Penticton Blues 24/7, while typing out her same daily rant.
It appears to me Penticton residents and their council shot themselves in the foot a long time ago. If Penticton was shafted back then, it appears to me Penticton shafted itself by accepting the homeless problem quietly at the time.
Elvena submitted, “We need to straighten a few things out in Penticton,” then asks, “Aren’t governing bodies hired by the electorate to resolve problems?”
Ask your mayor and council and please quit blaming suburbia for the woes belonging to Penticton.
I mentioned long ago that user fees for costly overbuilds should apply anywhere people visit.
I have never been to the SOEC or your pool, but we have spent a fortune in your stores and lost money in your casino.
Perhaps all suburbia should cease shopping in your fair city if the RDOS should ever become extinct.
The Isherwoods spent over $50,000 in your city last year alone so quit coming down on people that choose to live elsewhere.
Elvena your welcome to shop in the only store in Olalla, Zacks Collectibles the sign on the building reads”OPEN SOME TIMES?”
Penticton made its bed, now sleep in it after you take your worn out trumpet to the dump, where you may have to pay.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Road rage for cyclists on rise due to COVID
Dear Editor:
I am tired of receiving hatred from drivers. Another commute to work on my bicycle and another 50-something male hurled a stream of curse words at me.
This time I was pedaling along Government Street and someone was waiting at a stop sign and then chose to stop waiting. As the car approached to T-bone me, for some reason (which I am grateful for) the driver noticed me and applied the brakes. Fine, I didn't get run over. But the part that baffles me is the fact that the driver proceeded to dive into rage.
You almost ran me over sir, then proceeded to vent all of your pent-up rage at me. And just to be clear, you were at a stop sign. You began my day with fear and a surge of adrenaline. Please try to avoid doing this in the future. I really wish I could say this was an isolated incident, but it has been happening weekly. Pre-pandemic is was incredibly rare. I have been commuting to work by bike for decades and have never experienced anything like this, it is most unfortunate.
I get it. We are all tired of the pandemic. This has not been easy. Kindness and respect would probably be helpful.
Let's try to get along.
Joe Yaremchuk
Penticton
Boating fatality story was sensationalized
Dear Editor:
Re: “Speed, drugs, sunset cited as factors in fatal boat crash” by Joe Fries (Herald, April 23).
Right out of the gate, Fries makes the comment “…excessive speed contributed to a horrific boat crash.” Now keep in mind that I do not have access to the full coroner’s report, but based on the excerpts quoted by Fries, I see no mention of the word excessive.
The boat was travelling down the middle of a large lake, with basically no other boats on it, save the boat that struck them.The coroner determined“the North River failed to give way.”
OK, let’s stop right here. He then proceeds to water down the severity of this action by saying, “both vessels were responsible to maintain a speed to take evasive action.”
First of all, the right of way rules, which are aided by a red light on the bow of the Cobra, mean exactly that.. the North River was obliged to give way... period. and by not doing so, was the equivalent of running a red light.
I have driven my fair share of performance-style boats in my 62 years, including the boat driven by Ryan Ellison, and I can assure you that at the speed that boat was travelling, a quick evasive manouevre was quite achievable if the operator saw the oncoming craft.
The next issue I have is the discussion regarding the toxicology report. Once again, I can only go by what was written, which does not make it clear if the blood level of methamphetamines could cause a level of impairment that would affect the operators ability to avoid someone who “came out of the glare” from a direction that, according to the law, he should have had protection from.
Unfortunately, the article eludes only that they were a contributing factor. Were they, or is it only possible that, they may have? There is no information in this article as to whether the operator of the North River had an appropriate boater’s licence, nor is there any mention of whether said operater was charged for failing to give way, which he should have been.
I saw the video, and it was very clear that the North River was in the wrong. As usual, the media attempts to paint this picture of “reckless high speed, drugged-up boaters” in order to create some sensationalist journalism. In reality, all I saw was two operators that were not paying enough attention to their surroundings.
Unfortunately, someone paid with their life for another’s disregard for the law.
Pat Mulligan
Lake Country
Thanks council for helping small business
Dear Editor:
I applaud mayor and council’s decision to freeze the business property tax multiplier increase for 2020.
I strongly support Mayor John Vassilaki’s recent opinion in the Penticton Herald, that we should again do the same for tax year 2021. If a business experiences a tax increase, this is normally passed on to the consumer by way of a price increase.
But businesses can no longer raise prices to cover their business tax increase for two reasons.
First, there is a pandemic going on and raising prices now is just not in the cards. Secondly, if businesses raise prices, this just plays into the hands of the large big box retailers (Walmart, Costco) and online companies (Amazon, etc). This just encourages consumers to buy online or buy more from the big box retailers.
It becomes a slow decay of small businesses struggling to survive.
Take a look at the increase in vacant properties and retailers closing on Main Street. Vacant properties also increase the level of vandalism and crime in the city requiring more policing costing you, the taxpayer. Remember, Amazon doesn’t pay any local taxes. They come in, drop off your package and leave.
We must also be careful in making general comparisons with other jurisdictions about tax multipliers.
The 2020 tax multiplier rate for Vancouver is 2.3. Penticton is 1.75. It looks like Penticton’s multiplier should be higher? However, the actual commercial tax paid per $1,000 assessment in Vancouver was only $6.73 while Penticton was much higher at $8.99 per $1,000 assessed value. Careful on your comparisons with these multipliers.
The real point to understand is that cities across Canada are realizing that increasing the tax burden to businesses is the wrong approach. As an example, in 2020, Calgary lowered its tax multiplier by 11.9%. Vancouver over the last three years has lowered its tax multiplier to businesses by a whopping 52.8%.
The City should take the lead by freezing or possibly reducing (like other cities) the tax multiplier to commercial properties. I commend our mayor on taking a stand on this.
Peter Achtem
Penticton
They shoot bears, don’t they?
Dear Editor:
Sgt. James Zucchelli, a conservation officer in the Okanagan would have the public believe that it is you — and your “lack of action” that is causing bears to die. Really?
I would suggest that the people who are causing the bears to die is trigger-fingered conservation officers.
If a clown goes out of bounds whilst skiing/hiking/snowboarding and gets lost in the mountains (bear habitat), no expense is considered in the rescue as they fire up the multi-million dollar helicopters, along with the fully decked-out elaborate Ford F150 along with a full crew of volunteers, also fully decked out with survival and long rope rescue gear in very dangerous situations.
This happens time and time again, and this is a “no-charge” rescue for the clowns that constantly do this.
My question to Sgt. Zucchelli is... why don’t you put in a similar effort into using the same equipment to capture the bears and take them up where they belong?
Ah, but you say they will just pop right back down to where the humans are. Well Sgt. Zucchelli, could it possibly be you aren’t taking them far enough? What’s another further mountain range to a helicopter — 10 to 12 minutes?
Ah, but the you say "the bear will just be killed by other territorial bears.” Really? Are we that stupid that we will buy that as an explanation?
How could you possibly know that?
And, even if it were true, wouldn’t that be a more natural ending than being blown away for conservation officer target practice. The real truth is it’s easier to just shoot them than try to relocate them.
Shame on the conservation officers. The bears have rights, indigenous rights, can they claim the same value?
Don Smithyman
Oliver