The creation of The Manifesto was led by prominent activist and author Naomi Klein and developed by a group of prominent collaborators and issued in September 2015 in the lead up to that year’s national election. It hoped, at the least, it would stimulate discussion about key concerns such as climate change, inequality and racism and would have some influence on political party platforms.
I believe that it achieved its basic intent and that most Canadians and even some Americans, including key organizers for Bernie Sanders’ campaign considered it significant. Unfortunately, in the longer term, it has mostly had critical, or at best, unreceptive interest from the Canadian political parties. I believe the main reasons for less than enthusiastic reception were twofold.
The first was the impression indirectly in The Manifesto and more directly in Naomi Klein’s books that reference “disaster capitalism.” Capitalism is defined as “an economic system based on the private ownership of means of production and their operation for profit.”
My immediate thoughts were what other forms of economic systems exist. I only could think of two, specifically utopism or communism. In both systems, individuals or groups of individuals choose what should be produced for the citizens.
Both have been proven to be ineffective. I agree with The Manifesto that there are major issues with capitalism. Basic issues include unfair competition such as occurs with monopolies and international companies establishing offices in the countries where their tax assessments best reflect their interest. I felt these should be best addressed by regulation rather than throwing capitalism out. I feel most political parties had similar concerns.
The second was The Manifesto had little in terms of the economics to address their concerns of climate change and inequality although the suggestions they did have were of value.
I believe the response of all the political parties was that they were already promoting or started to promote what they thought was the best economics.
As economics is at the center of any
government action, the concerns of
economics were the issues that most needed to be addressed in response to both concerns.
I believe the ultimate solution is Doughnut Economics. Doughnut Economics is based on the new economists working with government to define economic value for the desired correction of concerns, analyzing current practices and current statistical economic information, and suggesting economic changes to achieve the desired solutions.
The new economics must also move away from the false perception that the current market is the best source of defining value. The new economics will promote government to openly define the appropriate practices for their economies to thrive based on the new economic theories.
Some obvious approaches of Doughnut Economics is putting appropriate values on nature, health and security. The application of Doughnut Economics will progressively achieve release of resources to improve humanity and eventually progress to better democracies.
Bill Stollery – retired construction manager residing in Penticton. Aspiring author - ‘How WE Can Save the World’. Opinions in this column are his own.