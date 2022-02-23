Democracy doesn’t allow for squatting
Dear Editor:
Don’t understand the reluctance of certain folks and politicians to invoke the Emergencies Act.
If we are going to insist that the Charter of Rights and Freedoms grants the right to protest, then this act is not overreach.
It is a necessary guard rail to protect us from the intellectual disabilities of those who make a career out of protesting. Democracies do not give one license to squat and act like fools until you get your way.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Nobody seems scared of consequences
Dear Editor:
For heaven sake if you want to do crime go to docile Canada. If you’re caught you won’t get anything anyway.
This is the perception held by many Canadians. Will this be the justice handed out to those charged in the Ottawa Freedom mobsters’ aberration? In two weeks time will this maskless event have any effect on COVID activity?
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Truckers are fair game for prime minister
Dear Editor:
For many years the environmental movement fuelled by foreign interests has created havoc in Canada.
Stock in well-known companies has plummeted and despite rising oil prices has not shown recovery affecting the retirement income of thousands of Canadians.
Lack of direction from Parliament combined with the appointment of rabid environmentalists to positions of power contributes to the irresponsible foreign funded protest movement in Canada.
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault is an activist. He replaced another activist Minister after the last election. Guilbeault’s claim to fame is climbing up on the roof of Alberta Premier Ralph Klein’s house as an act of protest.
That is what we are dealing with in Canada. So why wouldn’t truckers think it is okay to squat in Ottawa?
Apparently what is good for the goose is not good for the gander because politicians don’t want their dirty laundry exposed to world view.
A good example of this is the lawsuit against the truckers created by a civil servant asking for millions of dollars in reparations. No company that you work for would allow you to sue because of an event caused by their actions. You would be fired. But the Trudeau sneers have shown Canadians and civil servants that truckers are fair game.
I think retired people and stockholders should start their own class action and sue federal and provincial governments for the activist havoc damaging the retirement incomes of thousands of Canadians.
Legislation is the way to deal with environmental matters and apparently lawsuits are the only thing governments understand.
A recent Albertan enquiry has proved beyond doubt that foreign funded environmental interests are creating havoc in Canada. Legal businesses are entitled to support from governments and legislation ensuring they can operate their businesses with impunity.
Recently TC Energy’s Coastal GasLink pipeline connecting northern BC’s gas fields to the LNG plant on the coast was attacked by a group of protestors in the middle of the night. Millions of dollars worth of equipment and property was destroyed and lives were put at risk as protesters with axes broke the car windows of workers attempting to flee the carnage.
What we see in Canada today is the result of deliberate inaction by governments responsible to ensure that we live our lives in peace and good order.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Protesters are beautiful law-abiding citizens
Dear Editor:
Freedom!
Russia, under dictator Putin has never experienced it. We in Canada have always had freedom. Freedom of assembly, freedom of speech, freedom to lawfully protest dictators.
The protesters in Ottawa asked our prime minister to meet with them and to hear their concerns about COVID mandates being forced on law-abiding citizens of our great democratic nation.
He refused. If he would have met with those beautiful law-abiding citizens instead of going into hiding, I believe the protest would have been over long ago.
He represents all Canadians — not just those in his Cabinet.
Canadians nation-wide were crying out for normalcy in our country. Why was he so afraid to meet with everyday good and decent tax paying citizens?
Does he have a hidden agenda?
Gary Young
Penticton
Breaking laws will lead to the terrors
Dear Editor:
The freedom convoys are a great idea, but breaking the law is a terrible idea.
The Russian, Chinese, French, Cambodian and other revolutions became “terrors” that way.
Whether it’s burning Catholic churches, destroying statues, or blocking busy roadways, violence to the rule of law is hugely dangerous.
Just over the last century hundreds of millions of human beings have been summarily executed by governments that were savaged into power by law breakers.
The U.S. federal, state, and local governments were organizing and funding mobbing, murderous militias just three or four decades after the revolution. United Empire Royalists are still bitter about illegal and sometimes fatal acts committed by rebels during that conflict.
We can protest, lobby, and support lawsuits against the government; we can demonstrate, debate and vote — but we cannot expect to live in peace if we stoop to breaking the law.
Personally, I believe COVID-19 is a fake pandemic — a Trojan horse that has brought a pandemic of enemies inside the protecting walls of universally-endorsed human rights worldwide and here.
For the past two years, in legal challenges around this nation, the Trudeau and provincial governments have dodged their legal obligation to speedily prove that their lockdowns are not flagrant violations of our Canadian Charter of Rights.
Still, we who love the laws need to honour and obey the laws.
There are three ways to change government abuses: the ballot box; the law courts; and law-breaking violence.
The first two are very expensive; you need to persuade a lot of people to support your cause.
The third is fatal to peace and liberty.
Jonathan Sevy
Penticton
What kind of name is Kevin for a goose?
Dear Editor:
Kevin? A goose name?
I live on Lakeshore Drive and the other day I was out on the beach. I was whispering to Kevin the Goose. He whispered back to make in a questioning manner.
“What is this Kevin name? It’s not a goose name.”
So I whispered back to him, “What is your goose name then?”
“It’s a good goose name for sure! It’s Gossage!”
As he turned away from me, he looked back and says, “Gossage, Goose Goosage.”
H.G. Ravnsborg
Penticton
How is it that the city coffers are now flush?
Dear Editor:
In the Feb. 17 edition of a local paper, the city did the Cock Robin plump up the chest and blew its own horn as to how flush cash-wise it was.
It was even mentioned that some of these funds might be sloughed off (channeled) to various other accounts.
How is it that the city coffers are now flush? Was there really a need for a park lease operator if council is so flush?
Why couldn’t we, as taxpayers make
representation for the city to renovate our park and marina and not some business conglomerate.
Were they being benevolent by accepting a $45,000 per year lease payment over a proposed $120,000 per year by the operator currently there?
Oh yes, I forgot. Council is flush so that it can forego $1.875 million dollars over the span of the 25-year lease.
It stands to reason by their own financial announcement, that a very minimal tax rate might be in order for the year because of this abundance of money floating around, as it were.
I am wondering if it would be out of line to suggest that the city find some other “deemed worthwhile project” since they are so flush with cash. I am almost certain that one could be found. They found the bike lane didn’t they? Then there is the $110,000 spent on a bike lane snow removal machine.
In the words of Sonny and Cher: “And the beat goes on!”
The aspect of transparency alluded to in Resolution 469 would seem to be token lip-service at best. Gobbledy-goop rhetoric that many people have come to view as non-defining polito-babble.
One might ask the question, “How did the city coffers become so flush?”
Recently, didn’t council publish a statement that the new tax rate would be 8.5%. Oh, shame on me, it was then reduced to 5.5%, plus or minus. No one seems to know why. I don’t recall any information in that regard. Hopefully, someone else does.
It is rather sad that the park and marinas might be deemed a monopoly as they will be regulated and/or controlled by what might be termed as a business conglomerate.
In summary, I am certainly happy that the city coffers are so flush and that the city now seems to have unloaded the marina issue on someone else for a mere pittance because the coffers seem to be teeming with funds.
Ron Barillaro
Penticton
Penticton stores need to try supporting local
Dear Editor:
I went to a big-box store in Penticton to buy a 50-inch television on sale for $179.
But, get this, they want $40 for delivery because their delivery people are out-of-town. Why can’t they find a local company to delivery. Things are expensive enough. No more shopping for me at that store.
M. Ashton
Penticton