Canada seems to be freeloading off the rest of NATO
Dear Editor:
The Trudeau-Singh budget shows these people haven’t drawn the right conclusions from the war in Ukraine.
Their additional $8 billion for defence has only moved the needle from 1.39% of GDP on defence to 1.5%, which is still significantly less than the NATO standard of 2%.
We’re ninth from the bottom among 29 NATO nations. Six of seven G7 countries are NATO members, and we’re the worst under giver among them.
Maybe it’s time that NATO kicked us out for our freeloading ways.
Collective defence means collective contributions. If we won’t pay our dues, then we shouldn’t be in the club, or at least disqualified from the adult table. Foreign Minister Melanie Joly says we’re now “conveners,” not fighters, and maybe she’s right. She needs to study her history if she wants to be an effective foreign minister. Canadians didn’t “convene” themselves onto Vimy Ridge and the Normandy beaches or into the hills of Korea and Afghanistan.
Rather than the abstract 2 % GDP figure, NATO ought to specify precisely what capabilities are expected of member nations on the basis of population.This would eliminate a lot of fudged numbers and bogus claims about who does what. Money talks and BS walks.
Each member’s army would be required to have specific numbers of soldiers, tanks, artillery pieces, armored personnel carriers, attack helicopters and anti-aircraft systems per million population.
The size of navies and air forces can be left to member nations to develop based on their unique geographic circumstances, individual threat assessments and expected wartime roles. In our case, this means protection of our sovereign territory and the ability to deploy and sustain expeditionary forces on foreign battlefields.
It’s always better to fight wars in someone else’s country. We suffer from excessive “Quebec think” in government, including the Department of National Defence. JUSTIN Trudeau’s hasty, and schizophrenic, reversal on the F-35 fighter jet is an example. NATO allies quickly sized each other up when Putin invaded Ukraine, and we were caught with our pants down.
“Quebec think” means big, splashy, ideologically-based announcements keyed to emotional appeal, rather than practical implementation. Big spending, poor execution, and the absence of measurable achievement, are the hallmarks of the Trudeau regime; whether it’s housing, healthcare, economy, indigenous matters, environment or defence.
It’s all in the glitter, not the substance. Unfortunately, the Trudeau-Singh marriage means we’re stuck with this for another three years.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Lake-to-like bike lane ridership exaggerated
Dear Editor:
Re: Marvin Hayter’s ”Bravo to Penticton for bike lanes” (Herald letters, April 16).
As an oldtimer long-distance runner, I use the Martin Street bike lane on my home stretch three to four times a week.
In the past two to three months, I have never been passed by a cyclist, or even seen a biker using this new lake-to-lake bike lane.
Hopefully, this will change in the summer months.
Margaret Karow
Penticton
Noise-free city suggestions more like a pipe dream
Dear Editor:
Re: “10 easy suggestions for creating noise-free city,” by Doug Lawrie (Herald letters, April 13).
One excellent idea on how to create a noise free city is for everybody to leave.
Lawrie’s first suggestion of no lawn mowing on Sundays, I say, use a real mower — the old-fashioned push kind. Many lawns are so big that pushing a real mower with no end in sight might not work.
In response to his other suggestions, go light an accelerator and save gas. I think buying a gas-free rickshaw for Sunday family drives would be effective. Everyone can take turns being the motor.
Training dogs not to bark at every passerby is only wishful thinking.
Riding a bicycle is good for some people, but being late for work and pooped out after cycling for 30 miles may not be too healthy.
Including trees in landscaping sounds reasonable and don’t leave the patio radio on when you are away is a no-brainer.
Turn the car radio down... I suggest you turn if off when driving in heavy traffic.
Learning to use hand tools instead of power tools due to the high level of noise... try convincing all the trade workers that manual tools will speed things up while in the process of constructing a highrise.
Keeping vehicles in mechanical condition is another no brainer.
I give two-out-of-10 for Doug’s noise-free city suggestions.
In my opinion, thinking of yesteryear when Sunday was considered the day of rest where most everything was closed down, the future won’t look so bright when the power does go off.
Now drinking beer is legal on the beaches, smoking weed is legal, illegal drugs are available on the streets and the list of negative changes is near endless.
Politicians need to think before turning good things into bad.
When the poop hits the fan, I remind the pork once again we are all in this together — that includes you and yours.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Unaffordability of houses due to a shortage of land
Dear Editor:
Our strategy so far in trying to address the housing problem has been a failure because politicians are afraid to address the heart of the problem — land.
Example: Our son was house-hunting shortly before the pandemic, and said: “You know why a house that costs $1.2 million is so much more impressive than one that costs $1.1 million? The $1.2-million house is a $200,000 house on a million-dollar lot, and the $1.1-million house is a $100,000 house on a million-dollar lot.”
What drives the price of housing isn’t the cost of building, it’s the cost of land because so little land is available.
About 94 per cent of B.C. is Crown land. Of the six per cent that is not, a significant amount is in Agricultural Land Reserve, even land not remotely economical to cultivate.
Much of the rest is held by hoarders and speculators who let it out in dribs and drabs to keep its price outrageous.
The province needs to ease the land squeeze by selling more Crown land into private ownership. The ALR needs to exclude property that is economically unsound for agriculture.
It also needs to address undeveloped land hoarding, and communities that enforce it. Speculators should be discouraged from sitting on land through massive tax hikes on undeveloped or underdeveloped land.
Measures like this will not only help with the housing shortage, they will fill the coffers of B.C.’s government, allowing them to, say, hire more doctors.
John Hutchinson
Victoria
Medical school seats will not keep up with demand
Dear Editor:
Let’s assume we create 100 additional medical school graduates per year.
After medical school, all physicians complete a residency. In 2021, about 42 per cent of new physicians ended up in a family medicine residency somewhere in Canada.
So of the 100 new medical doctors, we created 42 new family physicians and 58 new specialists. This is only the beginning of the bad news.
Once they finish a residency in family medicine, we need to convince them to participate in community-based, longitudinal primary care. This is the outcome people are looking for.
We know from a 2018 study that somewhere around 30 per cent of current family physicians are practising this kind of medicine on a full-time basis. This is even worse for new graduates, where anecdotally this is between five per cent and 15 per cent.
So our hypothetical new medical school minted 100 shiny new physicians, and we ended up with 42 new family physician residents. Ultimately, only somewhere between two and 12 new family doctors ended up attaching patients in a family practice.
This doesn’t account for the small army of physicians who need to contribute to the education of medical students and resident physicians, already exhausted themselves, and unlikely to say yes to another demand on their time.
Let there be no mistake: a new medical school is a distraction if you don’t make the job of a family physician more appealing in the first place. It wouldn’t even keep up with attrition.
Sean Birdsell
Victoria
Looking to UK for logical idea about bees
Dear Editor:
I recently discovered an interesting article from my old hometown of Brighton, England.
The city of Brighton is establishing mandates to incorporate “bee bricks’ in construction of all buildings over five metres in height.
Bee bricks have circular holes in them especially for wild solitary bees, such as mason bees, which use them for their home as they do not have hives like honey bees.
I have a bee house in my garden, made of wood which last year was used by about 12 bees.
As we have to rely on bees of all kinds for pollination, I think Brighton has the right idea.
We need more bee houses in this area with all the orchards, especially as honey bee seem to be in danger of viruses.
Pixie Marriott
Summerland