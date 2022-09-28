Quit pandering to criminal element
Dear editor:
“Everyone deserves to feel safe in their own communities,” says Public Safety Minister Mike Farnsworth (Herald, Sept. 22).
You got that right, so why are we continuing to “social engineer” the problems instead of coming to grips with difficult but obvious solutions?
Apparently more time in jail for repeat offenders causes more harm than good so we turn them out into society to offend again, hence the revolving door system.
Why is it so hard for the psychological manipulators to realize that the transgressors can and will only be fixed with mandatory treatments, away from the rest of law abiders? It is absurd to expect otherwise.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Ethanol and biofuel are viable alternatives
Dear editor:
I did some lobbying for Mohawk Oil in the 1980s. What a joke, right? The idea was to convert ethanol and run vehicles on clean, renewable fuel.
Brazil and Argentina converted to ethanol in the early 1970s to get away from dirty oil. The also got tired of dealing with OPEN and so the governments converted to a cleaner, renewable fuel. Smart move.
But our own government has not converted because of taxes and the monopoly that oil companies have over them. My MP, Dan Albas, phoned me from Ottawa and told me that the government is going to build only electric vehicles because we in Canada will be building them for the U.S. market. He told me that our government has no interest in ethanol as a clean fuel.
Don’t get me wrong, electric vehicles have their place but not as a total answer to air pollution and global warming. They race in autosports with ethanol already and about 12% of the trucking in the U.S. is run on biofuel.
If we convert to ethanol/biofuel, we would create a lot of jobs building and operating distilleries. We need sugar beets at this latitude to make ethanol, so farming would take off. We would use wood waste from our forests and orchards as a source for ethanol. We could also use the pipelines and tankers to transport a clean fuel – if it spills, it would just evaporate.
We watch as oil prices go up due to the war in the Ukraine and us buying Russian oil on the world market is absurd. Maybe Brazil and Argentina are the smart ones getting off reliance on oil.
Convert to ethanol/biofuel would be a more realistic answer to global warming than waiting for the masses to be driving electric cars.
There is hope. Contact your local MPs and MLAs and the ministers responsible, and lobby for change. Late is better than never.
AJ Seaman
Hedley
How quickly King’s sins are forgiven
Dear editor:
Right after Queen Elizabeth’s death, several ladies of the older variety were lauding then-Prince Charles on CBC Radio – how wonderful, how sensitive, etc.
Kudos to him for his organic/environmental efforts, but those are no more, due to his elevation to King.
Those adoring ladies seemed to remember 60-plus years ago as yesterday, yet don’t seem to recall the lack of sensitivity shown by Charles when he left his innocent young bridge alone, then while pregnant, again with one child, then with two, while he slipped off to see his true love, whom he should have married before Diana was born.
Joy Lang
Penticton
Ironman should be an election issue
Dear editor:
Regarding the current civic elections, we need to be very careful who we vote for.
Ironman has to go, so we need to figure out who goes to council to get rid of this mess. Few tourists visit Penticton during the Ironman event because the contestants and their families fill up all of the available motel rooms, RV sites, etc.
So where do the tourists go? They go elsewhere to spend their holiday money. Ironman does nothing positive for this city, just blocking off streets and disrupting the everyday lives of everyone living here.
In dealing with the candidates for city council and mayor, all voters need to know who they are, their background, what they stand for, their political affiliations, and lastly, what they intend to do if elected. Your newspaper should post all the resumes of the candidates providing the above data. Candidates should also have knowledge of urban city planning.
We need to know this information in order to make a responsible decision at the voting booth.
Franco DeMichelis
Penticton
Few good choices left on local ballots
Dear editor:
Regarding this upcoming municipal election or city election if you are firmly of the belief that Penticton is a true city and not a town punching above its own weight, this is an extremely important time.
I have my previous experiences of elections and my own views.
First of all, there is only one council member remotely worthy of re-election and I am not talking about the scandal-plagued mayor. Nobody else standing for re-election is worthy of a vote and do we need more businesspeople acting out of greed or misplaced ideology?
Who to vote for? If mayor or council, they should live in Penticton and not have some overt benefit from being elected. Realtors need not apply nor business owners claiming to be hands off.
If a school trustee then they must live in Penticton and should be parents with an understanding of responsibility, of what children need, and their ideologies should be checked at the door if possible.
PS: Bring in an election beautification bylaw to restrict election sign heights and number per candidate per area. The worst offenders are the mayor and current council members.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Bike lanes will decide this election
Dear editor:
I do not like the bike lanes that are constructed with the metal barriers. Painted bike lanes would be OK.
I have observed on my travels around downtown very few people actually using them. I would like to know who was on council and voted for them, so I can make sure not to vote for them.
Ken Carlson
Penticton
Playing the name game with politicians
Dear editor:
Before The Beatles hit the big time about 60 years ago, a British folk album titled "Island Of Dreams" was popular in several countries, featuring a song called "Faraway Places."
The opening lines of "Faraway places with strange sounding names" became stuck in my head last week – after being altered to "frazzled politicians with strange sounding names.”
It began on Wednesday with a Canadian MP called Garnett Genuis making headlines by getting into a war of words with a freelance reporter from the parliamentary press gallery. To have the surname Genuis must be an incredible burden, especially for a politician, but his actions on this occasion did not match those of a genius – according to the reporter.
Next day that song was playing again in my cranial jukebox, when the newly minted British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly was interviewed at the United Nations General Assembly. The topic was Russia possibly using nuclear weapons in the conflict with Ukraine, and President Putin's resentment of NATO.
Mr. Cleverly looked into the camera and stated that NATO had never been an aggressive force but only defensive – that was really not so very clever.
Maybe with his exalted position on the world stage, his head is in the clouds or possibly jammed so far up his own unmentionable orifice, that he forgets the inconvenient truth of NATO's aggressive role in attacking Afghanistan in 2002, and in its intervention in Libya in 2011.
Then those many members of NATO joining George W. Bush's "Coalition of the Willing" to aggressively attack Iraq in 2003. During that prolonged conflict, depleted uranium bombs and cluster bombs were used against Iraqi civilians. Both weapons are strictly prohibited under international law, and with his military background it would have been very clever for Mr. Cleverly to have kept his mouth shut, rather than make such a reckless statement.
Of course, such statements are nothing new; about 2,500 years ago Greek playwright Aeschylus wrote : "In war, truth is the first casualty."
Again, it must be a burden living up to a name like Cleverly in politics, but being reckless reminds me of another recent British elected official.
Mark Reckless won a seat in the Welsh Parliament and later as an MP in Westminster. In his decade as a parliamentarian Mr. Reckless earned a reputation of being a rebel, switching allegiances several times, and representing five or six different parties. Reckless by name, and reckless by nature.
Bernie Smith
Parksville
Conscription sure got Russians’ attention
Dear editor:
It wasn't until Russian men began being drafted to fight an apparently losing violent invasion that these major protests fired up.
Very few Russians, likely humane progressives, protested when it was just Ukrainian lives being threatened or obliterated.
The Only If It’s In My Own Back Yard mindset basically follows: ‘Why should I care about other people’s troubles and turmoil — my family and I are alright.’
While some people will justify it as a normal thus moral human evolutionary function, the self-serving OIIIMOBY mentality can and does debilitate progress, even when it is most needed.
And it seems this distinct form of societal wisdom is a very unfortunate human characteristic that’s likely with us to stay.
Fran Sterle Jr.
White Rock