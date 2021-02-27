Restorative justice doesn’t seem to work
Dear Editor:
Good letter Katie O’Kell (Herald, Feb 24). Well thought out and researched.
What remains is fixing the recidivism rate in the restorative-justice system.
It would be interesting to know whether Thomas Kruger Allen has been in any restorative justice programs. Kruger Allen put Brad Eliason, 29, into an induced coma for several days and a portion of his skull needed to be removed due to brain swelling (Herald, Feb. 25). He has lost everything; his wife; his home and his pets. He can’t work; he lost his future.
Kruger Allen has committed serious prior assaults. He broke into a Penticton home and assaulted two people. He got into a fight outside the Blue Mule that resulted in a Penticton judge finding him guilty of an “unprovoked” and “vicious assault.”
Sound familiar?
Kruger Allen has anger management problems likely stemming from a broken home and a broken system resulting in hate-filled predatory behaviour that has had tragic consequences for the people that have had the misfortune to cross his path.
While restorative justice programs have success with minor offences, they increasingly fail in the more serious cases. The proportion of high risk offenders in restorative justice has had a deadly impact on recidivism rates.
The feds; the Province and the courts need to step up to the plate find solutions to this problem of prolific offenders instead of placing it in the lap of local taxpayers.
The police are on a merry-go-round of rehabilitation social work and court-ordered catch and release. Taxpayers face rapidly escalating costs hiring more police officers to babysit prolific offenders and it is just not good enough.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Charter of Rights protects criminals
Dear Editor:
So Thomas Kruger-Allen’s “childhood was marked by abuse and neglect” and therefore makes it understandable that he goes through life doing drugs, alcohol and assaulting folks (Herald, Feb. 25).
What we have here is another Ronald Teneycke in the making, where we as a society must endure the lawlessness and arguments by lawyers suggesting charter rights were breached, until finally the culprit is defined as a habitual offender and put away indefinitely.
John Thompson, your assessment of our flawed “injustice system” (Herald, Feb. 26) could not be more precise.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Nobody can predict post-COVID life
Dear Editor:
Re: “September likely date for return to normal” according to Dr. Theresa Tam (Herald, Feb. 24).
With Canada, along with the entire world, in a dire situation due to COVID-19, humanity now has the guessing game. The good doctor’s guess is as good as the guess from the lips of the isolated Olalla couch potato who would guess that only time alone holds the answer. Time and the unknown will keep on ticking while we earthlings continue to take a licking.
Perhaps Dr. Tam could ask David Copperfield to get rid of COVID, as he has the magic to make things disappear. I wonder how the good doctor would do in Vegas, reading the luck of unseen cards. I wonder.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Trudeau hypocritical on use of private jets
Dear Editor:
While reading about some of Justin Trudeau’s past exploits I just discovered that our three-time convicted, unethical prime minister was caught displaying his hypocrisy and disdain for all Canadians once again back on May 6, 2020 when three private jets were chartered to fly himself, Julie Payette, then Governor General, and Harjit Sajjan (Minister of Defence) from Ottawa to CFB Trenton.
A separate jet for each of these three left within minutes of each other for a trip that could be driven by car in three hours.
This from our illustrious prime minister who proclaims to be concerned about climate change and imposes escalating carbon taxes upon the Canadian public for heating their homes and driving to work while he jets around the country taking unnecessary trips polluting the skies at tax payer expense.
These weren’t the only culprits, Patty Hajdu, our Federal Health Minister, also chartered a private jet to the tune of $100,000 to fly home at the same time she was telling Canadians to stay home and not travel due to COVID, but then I guess if you overlook the pollution aspect and the waste of tax dollars at least she was travelling solo.
It’s comforting to know that Trudeau is concerned about climate change but apparently that concern only applies to the average Canadian and not to himself or his inner circle.
I do, however agree with him that it’s time for an election.
Guy Bissonnette
Lake Country
Sexual exploitation in Canadian military
Dear Editor:
Re: The crisis of sexual exploitation in the Canadian Military.
Perhaps novelist Louise Penny would release Armand Gamache or Isabelle Lacoste from the Surete du Quebec to head our Armed Forces.
James Galer
Penticton
Draconian parking policies in Penticton
Dear Editor:
Last week, I ventured out for my first restaurant visit since the pandemic began.
A new downtown restaurant was selected and off I went to visit three friends I hadn’t seen in six months. When I arrived in downtown Penticton, I discovered every parking spot was metered and me with no change.
Fortunately the bylaw officer was on patrol and between tickets I inquired about change for the meter or could I tap my credit card. If you have a Smartphone simply download the app he said as he wrote up the car next to mine (my lunch mate it turned out.)
I pulled ahead after downloading the City of Penticton app but couldn’t find any way to pay for parking. I saw an empty lot ahead of me so I pulled up into it and parked
IMPARK.com was boldly displayed on their signage and I found the app easily. Once downloaded, licence plate entered, credit card, etc. I hit the “pay-now” button and after several tries was satisfied I was good to go.
An hour-and-a-half later, I returned and figured I would hit “pay now” or some other icon to conclude my transaction. I was however met by a $89.25 ticket on my windscreen and when I phoned the 1-800 number was told I had parked in a restricted area.
Pay up. Never, ever will I return to downtown Penticton. The parking situation is ridiculous. I’m so sorry for all the fine restaurants and shops that exist in the downtown core.
P.S. my friend’s ticket was only $45. When I called the city to discuss, they were happy to tell me the matter did not concern them. Cheers and have a good day.
John McIntosh
Penticton
Homeless are not uniform in description
Dear Editor:
I came up from the Lower Mainland as essentially homeless and out of work because the Lower Mainland is cruel and harsh to its low-income workers.
I was betrayed by a company I gave over 10 years to, that treacherous company is infecting the Okanagan and other regions of B.C. and Canada.
I was fortunate to have family here.
I got a job with cruel, treacherous retailer and lasted more than five years there before they tossed me to the curb.
I am in danger of homelessness still, due to poverty wages in the retail sector and nearly 100% of my past employers.
I was physically homeless in the Lower Mainland during the winter despite having a job because a “friend” betrayed me.
So please stop judging the homeless as if they are all drug users or criminals.
All other communities need to stop offloading to Penticton but Penticton needs to improve its own abysmal attitude towards the homeless.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Treatment centers over new shelters
Dear Editor:
I am very concerned about the possibility of a fourth homeless shelter in Penticton.
The proposed audit of the other three shelters has not been done or hasn’t been made public (to my knowledge).
As a concerned law-abiding and taxpaying citizen, l wish to let you know my thoughts on this topic.
This proposed fourth shelter in Penticton must be squashed. There is already enough help available here for our homeless, our drug addicts and our alcoholics. Penticton is now drawing more clients from other communities.
These surrounding communities have got to take responsibility for their homeless and addicted citizens. They must provide their own homeless shelters in their own communities.
We have reached our breaking point. Crime rates are through the roof; our own citizens do not feel safe in their own city anymore. Our emergency services, medical personnel and RCMP are already stressed to the max with COVID, let alone overdoses which are happening on an almost daily basis.
My solution to this whole mess is as follows. Instead of providing more shelters, start providing more treatment centres.
These could be modelled like Discovery House for Men, keeping the number of residents to a minimum. Let’s go for quality of treatment instead of quantity. Of course, this would require many more trained counsellors and staff. The upside is more jobs for qualified people.
However, if we stop enabling people with free needles, free drugs, a safe injection site and providing food and sheltering them with people like themselves, what exactly is their incentive to change their lives?
The buck has to stop here and now.
l am sorry for being so blunt. I do care that there are so many people in this city with problems and addictions. And, I do realize addicts have to want to change their lives before any improvement can take place. But, the current system is a merry-go-round with only more people getting on and no one getting off.
M.J. LaFortune
Penticton
Land could be used more effectively
Dear Editor:
I had to laugh at the heading, “Culinary College will be for Humanity” after reading the article that outlined a six-storey building with large kitchens, classrooms, a conference centre and 150 beds among other tasteful amenities (Daily Courier, Feb. 26).
I appreciate the advantage to the tourism industry, but wouldn’t it be wonderful if this proposal for agricultural land was truly a move in favour of humanity?
My mind went directly to a facility for the homeless, 150 beds, room for a rehabilitation centre one or more of the floors in a setting that lends itself to an improved self-worth and perhaps even a ‘conference centre’ that would focus on education for a start on a new life.
They could utilize the land for “value-added agriculture” as part of the program. I think my interpretation of humanity is much different to that of the owners.
Erika Podewils
Kelowna
Tread gently on this long-neglected park
Dear Editor:
Thank you Ron Barillaro for his letter of stating, “There is no reason to even entertain the aspect of allowing liquor to be sold in (Skaha) park,” (Herald, Feb. 25).
He mentioned the Trio Marine debacle, the brain child of city staff and, it would appear, the idea of a licensed restaurant comes from the same think tank.
Does Penticton council want to support existing businesses? If the answer is yes, the question is: “Why does the taxpayer need to provide a private restaurant building, on public land, in a million-dollar setting if history repeats itself, makes little income for the city?”
The cost of policing, emergency services, garbage disposal, regular maintenance, vandalism repairs, not to mention the loss of space for the public, makes this deal as appealing as the Trio deal.
Tread gently on this long-neglected park.
Repair the docks, preserve/enhance the riparian areas, rebuild, in kind and in place the Rotary splash pad and do maintenance on the washrooms. No need to dig up parking lots for millions of dollars, bring buildings up to safety codes and clean things up.
Penticton Citizens First, Protect Penticton Parks (the former Save Skaha Park) and the Penticton Indian Band are all watching. This is the topic and now computers are buzzing again.
If you can’t do Zoom or fill out the feedback forms, use this email to contact the Penticton’s mayor and city councilors: council@penticton.ca. Behind the masks there is the look of concern.
Lynn Crassweller
Penticton
