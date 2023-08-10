Creek restoration project an example of overkill
Dear Editor
A little less than a year ago, the City of Penticton demolished the Nanaimo Avenue bridge, thus removing our best and safest entrance to the downtown core.
It was still so sturdy that it was a challenge to demolish. This was done in its pursuit of the Penticton Creek “restoration” project. This project is another example of overkill. Some remedial work on the creek was possibly necessary, but not to this extent.
At least one house has been demolished and I was told another much nicer home is scheduled to be demolished also. The banks which were covered with a mix of mature native and non-native trees have been clear cut. Even the platform where people came to view the Kokanee spawning has been demolished.
We have lived in this neighbourhood for nearly 46 years and the closest we have seen the water below the Nanaimo Bridge was about 1.5 metres. This only happened when we had a combination of high snowpack, rapid melt and heavy rains at the same time.
The City has no plans for replacing this bridge, even with a pedestrian bridge. This bridge was considered necessary decades ago when it was built.
Since then, the population of the neighbourhood it serves has increased greatly due to densification.
For some reason that I cannot comprehend, it’s no longer considered necessary. Its central location was ideal for the neighbourhood, both for safety and ease of movement into the downtown core.
To add insult to injury, the City closed the foot bridge on Wade Avenue more than a week-and-a-half before any work was started on further “restoration” of Penticton Creek. It has since been demolished. It will ostensibly be reconstructed by the first half of September.
I would like to believe that one of the City’s goals would be to make the city more pedestrian and bicycle friendly. The removal of the Nanaimo bridge has done the opposite. Safety for all types of travel should be a huge priority for council.
And now there are problems for seniors who want to take the bus on Abbott Street.
I urge the mayor and council to reconsider the decision not to replace this bridge.
Al Martens
Penticton
Prime minister’s prime responsibility: to smile
Dear Editor
Nothing is Justin Trudeau’s responsibility.
According to news reports, the prime minister says Canada’s housing crisis is not a federal responsibility; however, isn’t it the Bank of Canada that raised interest rates and created a need for greed?
It appears the only thing that’s a Trudeau federal responsibility is photo-ops to get his
picture in the media and in the newspapers.
James Cooper
Victoria
When do families have quality time together?
Dear Editor
I was delighted to see the recent return of fellow letter writer, Don Smithyman to the pages of The Herald. I’ve missed his wit and humour, which includes references to his “first wife”. His observations while waiting for his first wife in the Walmart parking lot amused me to no end.
Don, I think folks of our generation have difficulty with the way life is nowadays, compared to when we were younger. Parents are so busy trying to keep their kids overly active and involved in activities in order to keep them out of trouble, that there is no meaningful family time together.
A lot of families are so busy going to this and that that they don’t sit down for meals together anymore. Dining is a drive-through with Mom taking Sally to one activity and Dad taking Bobby to another one.
When do they have time to spend quality time together?
The economy is such that both parents are forced to work in order to exist, so there are not enough hours in the day for quality sit-down time.
When we were growing up, there were set times for things and our friends were on the same page as us. There were no phone calls during meal times and friends didn’t come by until later.
With money being as tight as it is, wouldn’t it make more sense to cut out some extra-curricular activities and just be a family, which would save money too? Get these kids off of their devices and have some in-person communication. If everyone adopted a regular schedule and have proper meal times, maybe we could overcome obesity.
Don, I wish you well in dealing with your health issues and please go ahead and have that glass of red wine.
Mavis Creech
Penticton
Effectively fighting fires requires fuel
Dear Editor
How can anyone realistically equate forest fires to petroleum usage? Does burning petroleum fuel cause lightning? Does it cause drought?
I would like to ask those with that opinion if they can tell us what is our most important tool, as meager as it is, that we use to fight forest fires?
We bomb them with water and fire retardant mixture transported by petroleum powered aircraft.
Without petroleum fuel, we have no defense at all. Firefighters on the ground do their best to evacuate people in danger, they put out spot fires, if possible, and perform other rescue duties. No man can confront a raging forest fire. Global warming is a reality. All scientific evidence points to that. But what is the cause?
Our earth is about 4.5 billion years old, they say. There have been many periods of extreme heat and also ice ages during those many years.
There were no petroleum-driven vehicles or mankind to influence those extreme swings in temperatures.
Ted Bajer
Kelowna
When tree-planting is wiped out by drought
Dear Editor
All the attention that is being paid to firefighting, and drought is great in the short-term. But it makes me wonder about the future of forests in British Columbia.
Each year thousands of tree-planters fan out across the province with the intention of restoring cut and burned over forests. However I suspect that a large number of those trees do not survive the first or second year they are in the ground. Not only that, I wonder how much forest fires are interfering with the reforestation effort.
My own experience with planting trees on a Ducks Unlimited property in Port Alberni in the past two years has been disastrous. As a former silviculture forester, I ensured we did everything right when we planted.
We planted in the fall just when the fall rains arrived so that they could extend their roots deeper into the soil over the winter. We put browse protection on them too.
They flushed out this spring and they all looked healthy. But as the drought progressed the leaves turned red and the plants died.
We could not find a way to get water on them. The same situation may be occurring across the province. I think large parts of the province will turn to grasslands.
What is the province doing? Are they monitoring the survival of the recent plantations? Are there statistics?
Sandy McRuer
Port Alberni
Billionaires contradict themselves on climate
Dear Editor
Last week, there were two different announcements on climate change, both that I found interesting.
One was from, newly elected IPCC chair, Jim Skea, stating that “Fear mongering about the target is unproductive and to ignore the doom-mongers.”
The other was from U.N. Chief, Antonio Guterres, stating that “The era of global boiling has arrived!”
One is a professor of climate science and one is a socialist politician, turned bureaucrat. I’ll let you guess which is which. I don’t know if I’m sensing a wind of change reflecting the push back from the middle class, to jet-setting politicians and billionaires telling them to quit driving, lower your standard of living and eat bugs, but I hope so.
Another interesting point is that you probably only heard one of those announcements on mainstream media.
Andy Richards
Summerland