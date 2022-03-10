For many of the 1.4 million Canadians of Ukrainian descent, myself included, news of the Russian invasion of Ukraine has conjured up old memories of our own tragic family histories.
Almost all Ukrainian immigrants to Canada came as exiles as a result of dispossession, famine, war or persecution. Both my maternal grandparents arrived from Ukraine in the early 1900s, my grandmother after her entire village burnt down.
Like other minority groups, Ukrainians in Canada faced widespread discrimination for much of the 20th century. Thousands were interned during the First World War because they happened to come from a part of Ukraine that was occupied by the Austro-Hungarian Empire.
Growing up on the Prairies, my mother was never made to feel proud of her heritage. She didn’t speak English until she attended school, where she was then forbidden to speak Ukrainian. When she married into the deep-rooted anglo Holmes family, her new father-in-law refused to accept a Catholic ‘bohunk’ in the lineage.
While feeling unwelcome in Canada, going back to where they came from was never an option for most Ukrainians. My mother was born at the start of the Holodomor, when Joseph Stalin’s policies created wide-spread famine in Ukraine and millions of people died. Given the choice between cultural genocide or actual genocide, you give up your culture and assimilate.
However unintentional, the current overwhelming show of support for Ukraine from across Canada has produced the positive side-effect of making Ukrainian-Canadians finally feel accepted in the ‘new country’. All the blue and yellow lights and waving of Ukrainian flags is helping to reconcile the past injustices.
I don’t think any of us could ever have imagined the singing of the Ukrainian national anthem at the start of an NHL game. The glory and freedom of Ukraine has definitely not yet perished. It’s now okay to be Ukrainian. It’s okay to be proud of who we are and where we came from.
Immigrants to Canada have always maintained a strong sense of belonging to the ‘old country’ and Ukrainian-Canadians are no different. When my mother talks about the Russian invasion, she says “my people” are under attack.
The sight of millions of “our people” being displaced and fleeing Ukraine is especially disturbing. It seems Putin is trying to finish the job that Stalin started. While this time Ukrainians are fighting back, which they couldn’t do under Stalin, it still feels like we’re being thrown back a century. Even if the war ends soon, people’s homes have been destroyed and many will never be able to return.
While the symbolic gestures of support are touching, we will need to prepare ourselves for the practicalities of an influx of refugees on the same scale as the Syrian humanitarian crisis, which forcibly displaced 13.5 million people.
At that time, communities across the country stepped up to sponsor and resettle thousands of Syrian refugees. We’re going to have to do it again. We’re going to have to open our hearts and our homes and help displaced Ukrainians rebuild and adjust to new lives in Canada. I’m certain we’ll do it, and this time we’ll make them feel more welcome than we did a century ago.
Doug Holmes is a Summerland town councillor and chair of the Summerland Refugee Sponsorship Group. To contact the writer: dougholmes@shaw.ca