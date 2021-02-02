Snowbirds should stay put in Canada
DEAR EDITOR:
Ah, doesn’t that just break your heart? All those snowbirds whose plans for a six-month break from the record-breaking cold winter we have been having in the Okanagan being frustrated by a no-fly ruling. Just brings tears to your eyes.
Stay at home with the real snowbirds — the swans, Canada geese, mallards and other wildfowl who haven’t bothered migrating. And the rest of us who have taken the stay-at-home policy to heart.
Or maybe you should go down to Trumpland in Arizona, Nevada and Texas. Might catch that COVID thing with the high-infection rate in the States. Just don’t come crying to Canadian taxpayers to bail you out.
Frank Martens
Summerland
Future generations will decide nostalgia
DEAR EDITOR:
“When nostalgia poisons the soul,” (Herald, Jan. 28).
Neil Godbout’s column was interesting and informative. However, I wondered why the Canadian references to restorative nostalgia were always negative and apparently only applied to European settlers.
Would it not be fair to presume that all races and cultures through the ages share equally their acceptance of restorative nostalgia? Is the implication that “before settler” Canada was perfection restorative nostalgia for some, and reflective nostalgia for others? Does it depend on whose agenda is paramount at any given time?
The final paragraph provides a clear path: make positive choices to deal with the problems at hand. But — who will make the decisions for which problems — who will judge? Throughout history, the effects of well —meaning and ill conceived choices abound. Future generations will decide which nostalgia they want to apply to choices that are made now.
Eleanor J. Walker
Okanagan Falls
McIntosh family thanks care staff
DEAR EDITOR:
We wish to express our heartfelt thanks to all who helped in so many ways last week with Audrey McIntosh, beloved wife and mother. Profound thanks to the Summerland paramedics who attended; to Wendy and Charmaine and all the staff at Angus Place; to the emergency room nurses and doctors, the porter, and the nurses on the sixth floor at the Penticton Hospital. Your kindness, compassion and professionalism mean more to us than we can say.
Also, our sincere thanks to Brenda at Providence Funeral Home, and to our family members, friends and neighbours for your many expressions of love.
We are very grateful.
Ian McIntosh on behalf of the family of Audrey McIntosh
Dementia journey can be incredibly isolated
DEAR EDITOR:
At the end of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month 2021, the Alzheimer Society of B.C. thanks the people of Penticton for the role they play in helping to change the future for people living with dementia and their families across B.C.
While the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s vision is for a province where families on the dementia journey are welcomed, acknowledged and included — a truly dementia-friendly B.C. — the COVID-19 pandemic has shone a light on some of the issues facing families on the dementia journey, including social implications and the many challenges being experienced in long-term care.
Never has it been more important to not simply raise awareness of the disease but to talk about what we want the future to look like people living with the disease and how we’re going to get there.
Even under normal circumstances, the dementia journey can be incredibly isolating. This remains a difficult time for caregivers of people living with dementia, including many who are supporting people living in long-term care and are unable to stay connected as they have in the past.
Making a commitment to finding ways to engaging with the people in your life who are living with the disease is an important part of a dementia-friendly future — but so is raising your voice and becoming an advocate for policies that reflect their needs.
Though Alzheimer’s Awareness Month ends with January, the work isn’t finished. We hope Penticton residents will remain committed to changing the future. One way we invite you to do this is by registering and fundraising for the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s.
Participants can raise funds to support Alzheimer Society of B.C. programs and service and walk their own way all throughout May to honour people in their lives who have been affected by dementia. Then we will join together virtually on Sunday, May 30, to celebrate the difference we’ve made. To learn more, visit walkforalzheimers.ca.
It’s going to take a movement of people committed to making life better for Canadians affected by dementia. Local volunteers play an invaluable role. By sharing our stories and publishing our letters, local media helps foster a better understanding of dementia’s impact on local families. Together, we are working towards our goal of a dementia-friendly province.
If your family is affected by Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia, please call the First Link Dementia Helpline (1-800-963-6033) to learn about the disease or find out about support groups and other services available to Penticton residents. Support is also available in Mandarin or Cantonese at 1-833-674-5007 and in Punjabi at 1-833-674-5003. Learn more about us at alzheimerbc.org.
Mary Beth Rutherford
Alzheimer Society of B.C.
South Okanagan/Similkameen
Environmental issues on Naramata Bench
DEAR EDITOR:
City council should consider very carefully any development proposal or zoning bylaw changes for the Surrey company planning to build a 300-home subdivision above the Naramata Bench.
Meaning no disrespect to the good folks who own their homes in Heritage Hills, I would like to point out only one of many of the environmental impacts of that particular development.
When Heritage Hills was first proposed, there were strong objections to the development because of the environmental sensitivity of the area. Once the opposition was stifled and construction began, the subpopulation of the bighorn sheep living in the area were forced out of their natural habitat and moved south toward McLean Creek Road. When the bighorn sheep came into contact with domestic sheep, a flurry of cases of pneumonia broke out among the wild sheep. They contracted the influenza directly from the domestic sheep. The entire subpopulation of this herd of sheep was nearly wiped out.
The voices who had opposed the development warned the community that this was a likely outcome of the development going ahead.
Now we are faced with a similar situation on Spiller Road, where there is another subpopulation of bighorn sheep that inhabit the region north and west of Penticton Creek. And once again, voices are being raised about our continuous negative impact on habitat and wildlife — so that we can appease another developer in his get-rich-quick plan of dropping 300 houses onto a very environmentally-sensitive area.
For this and many more reasons, there should be no rezoning approval for a 300 home development on the forested grasslands above Naramata Bench.
Gordon Verburg
Penticton
Develop geothermal energy’s potential
DEAR EDITOR:
The many articles about U.S. President Joe Biden’s cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline have run the gamut from hand wringing to anger that the president would do such a thing to its most important trading partner.
Virtually none, except for Adam Radwanski (The Globe and Mail, 2019), have mentioned the opportunities for Canada in this decision. The opportunity for Canada and the provinces to get the finger out and begin to treat the climate crisis as a real crisis.
The opportunity to make serious investments in renewable energy as Canada emerges from the pandemic, many of which could be made in concert with the oil-and-gas industry if Canada develops its large geothermal energy potential. The opportunity to stop wasting billions of taxpayers’ dollars propping up an industry that must die. The opportunity to become a climate leader in reality instead of stumbling along far behind most industrialized countries with the second or third worst record of GHG emissions per capita.
The timing could not be better.
Canada finally has a decent climate plan and, when passed, Bill C-12 will require the federal government to set and meet five-year GHG reduction targets.
Alberta and Saskatchewan have very high potential for wind, solar, and geothermal energy production. The only thing standing in the way is government recalcitrance bolstered by oil industry lobbying.
Michael Healey
Peachland
Herald demonstrates good news judgment
DEAR EDITOR:
I am proud of the job our local paper chooses to cover.
We are a community, with many different levels of community issues.
Penning a column to showcase the need for after-hour veterinary services in Penticton was a service to those of us who are fortunate to have pets in our lives.
The yaes, nays and maybes on the way all levels of our government operate has more than its fair share of space.
Thank you James Miller for a well balanced and thoughtful approach to our newspaper.
Adrienne Murphy
Penticton
City’s 24/7 vet service evaporated
DEAR EDITOR:
When we moved to Penticton in 1976, we had two dogs and two cats, so one of the first things that I looked into was what vet care was available. I found a great vet and I was glad to know that there would be care for my pets 24/7.
At some point in time, we no longer had pets, and I lost track of what was happening in the world of vets and pets.
Some years later, we again, brought dogs and cats into our life, and I was stunned to learn that now, if I had an emergency problem with one of my pets, I would have to go to Kelowna to get help.
I questioned my vet about this and asked when and how come this change came about? What were people to do who didn’t drive? I screamed and yelled and made a fuss, but I didn’t get any answers nor, of course, did it change anything.
Apparently the vets had decided to do this and that was that.
I sure didn’t think much of the recent letter to the editor that was written by Dr. Stephen Ganton, owner of the Fairfield Animal Hospital in Kelowna. I was shocked to tears to learn that this letter was written by a vet.
It’s time that the vets in this area come up with a workable plan.
Jerri Hayes
Penticton
Nurses, fire, police have shift work
DEAR EDITOR:
Back in late 2003, my precious cat had an episode at 1 a.m. At that time, there was an emergency number and we called and were met at the veterinary clinic, now known as the SPCA veterinary clinic on Main Street, by an on-call veterinary.
The little guy’s heart had a serious episode and had to be put down.
Later, our next precious cat developed diabetes. For the next two years, we administered faithfully the two doses daily of insulin, did the home blood sugar tests, had the special-dietary canned and dry food for him. It gave him an additional two years of life before, one morning it became apparent that it was “time.” I won’t go into the details of what happened, but it was suddenly a serious consequence that could not be ignored.
We were lucky, it was a Thursday morning — not a weekend or “after hours” because now, the veterinaries were on, what used to be known as “banker’s hours”. No weekends, no 24/7 service anymore in Penticton. We could put the little guy to rest that day.
Now, I wish to adopt another furball, but I am in fear of the lack of compassion of our local 15 veterinaries who have no plan to provide a 24/7 plan for a call-out program for pets.
Recently, a friend’s cat had an apparent stroke on Christmas Day. When she called her veterinary office she received a message that they would not be open until Jan. 4.
So, the problem is not just after hours and weekends, it includes week closures over the Christmas break.
When one chooses a profession, one must consider the job hours.
Our nurses choose their profession and know that they may have to work night shifts, weekends, etc. Same with doctors, bus drivers, grocery store workers, police, fire fighters, etc.
C’mon Penticton and area veterinarians, get together, make a plan to service our pets 24/7 on a rotation basis and get this nightmare for pet owners over with.
Helen Vallee
Penticton
He can enjoy Bench, but nobody else
DEAR EDITOR:
Re: “Naramata Bench is not for sale, ever,” (Herald letters, Jan. 29).
John Bilodeau’s letter perpetuates the NIMBY expressed anytime someone brings changes to an area whether in Penticton or Vancouver. I have mine and I don’t want anyone else to enjoy the area.
At the same time, Mr. Bilodeau is in the tourist vacation rental business and operates a vineyard inviting thousands of tourists to the Naramata Bench for the summer.
This is how he earns a living and enjoys the beautiful neighbourhood.
But, heaven forbid that after leaving their money buying wine and renting a room anyone else would want to move to Penticton and enjoy the city and it’s beauty.
Mr. Bilodeau needs to embrace change that will enhance his commercial interests.
He is also incorrect in his comments about fire suppression in the Sendero Canyon subdivision.
The subdivision is a remediation of an exhausted gravel pit. The RIDGE subdivision adjacent to it is also a remediation of an exhausted gravel pit.
A drive through the developments is a perfect show of before and after. Scarred face of a hillside to residential homes and parks and trails. All homes are constructed to Provincial Fire Smart standards.
The Spiller Road Canadian Horizons subdivision is going to have an effect on an unused hay field beside the scar created by a landfill next door. No vineyard lands are being affected.
Canadian Horizons has owned the land for 15 years and has participated in the City- sponsored Neighbourhood Concept Plan developed from 2010 to 2014 after extensive public meetings and city council and staff input. All city requested environmental,traffic and servicing studies have been at Canadian Horizon’s expense.
The NCP was made part of the City’s Overall Community Plan in February 2014.
The new council and city staff reviewed the OCP in August 2019 at a cost to taxpayers of $500,000. After extensive public consultation, the OCP plan was ratified a second time in August 2019.
Now after 10 years of public review by staff, Council and a myriad of professional studies Mr. Bilodeau has decided it is an inappropriate land use.
Where has he been?
Ewen Stewart
Surrey
Write: letters@pentictonherald.ca
Letters may not exceed 400 words.