Dear Editor
The statement attributed to the Penticton RCMP banning protests reported in local media is wrong and deeply troubling.
“These orders, which are aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19, explicitly prohibit organized gatherings of any scale, such as the one being promoted this weekend.”
Current health orders explicitly protect the right to protest outside so long as the organizers and participants follow necessary health practices.
I am deeply shook that the RCMP may have misrepresented or mislead the public on their rights. Clarifying the steps required to meet the health order and not threatening people peacefully assembling should be the role for the RCMP.
https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/health/about-bc-s-health-care-system/office-of-the-provincial-health-officer/covid-19/covid-19-pho-order-gatherings-events.pdf
Whereas Article J (ast sentence, top of page 3).
“I am not prohibiting outdoor assemblies for the purpose of communicating a position on a matter of public interest or controversy, subject to my expectation that persons organizing or attending such an assembly will take the steps and put in place the measures recommended in the guidelines posted on my website in order to limit the risk of transmission of COVID-19.”
—Dr. Bonnie Henry
Cameron Baughen
Penticton