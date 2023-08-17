Will electric vehicles be the cheap solution?
Dear Editor
I see from the news hour yesterday morning that BC Hydro is raising the rate to charge your electric vehicle at a station by 15%. I saw this coming a long time ago.
One has to ask how much fossil fuel is utilized to mine the cadmium, nickel, and other alloys used in batteries.
I wonder how long it will take before you are paying almost as much to charge your EV as it did to fill up your gas vehicle with fuel.
The energy companies are relentless. There are dollar signs in their eyes and I am sure they are ready to exploit this to the max.
This is how the world operates now. On pure greed.
Mark Billesberger
Penticton
Bike lanes should be approved by majority
Dear Editor
I read, with interest, the submission by Michelle Linekin (Herald letters, Aug. 15).
While I can appreciate and understand her concern for safety while bike riding and her life-altering medical issue of yesteryear, I fail to see how a single outing in the bike lane deserves a congratulatory message to the city. The reference she makes to the feelings of the majority leaves me wondering.
To better understand what she alludes to needs to look at majority for what it really is and not be taken as one person expressing the feelings of others.
Majority by definition means, “the group or party that makes up the greater part of a whole body of persons.” This being the case, how can she speak for everyone? How can she be sure if the “majority” will espouse her thoughts and ideas of the future?
As far as congratulatory messages go, does Ms. Linekin feel that unnecessary arbitrary spending of millions of dollars is worthwhile for a small minority of people to have a place to ride?
I would ask her to do some research as to the total amount of money spent to further bike lane travel to see if it is justifiable in that it serves a small minority special interest group. Evidently she doesn’t see that vehicular traffic is impacted by the project and many businesses are affected.
Why is it that the city now is rethinking and replanning the plight of Martin Street after spending major money on it only to have a possible redo which will cost more taxpayer’s dollars. I would almost bet that she hasn’t considered the impact of that.
As for her trepidation as to safety, I would like to know if she has seen any recorded stats regarding bicycle incidents on South Main. I have lived in the area for more than 30 years and have yet to hear of a serious bicycle accident in the South Main area. She seems to think that South Main development will make things safer and give confidence to ride there. What’s wrong with the safety record now?
In patting the city on the back so to speak, I am wondering if she will feel comfortable with the spending of more millions on something that is not really needed. Does she feel that the South Main upgrade will attract a plethora of riders to make the expenditure worthwhile.
Ron Barillaro
Penticton
Set a standard for lawn watering during drought
Dear Editor
I get it, I really do! We are in the midst of a drought, climate change is very real, and budgets? Well, let’s just say what it is, we are on an austerity program.
And again, I get it … I really do. I have cut back and done my part. I water only as necessary, the grass is crunchy, and I have embraced planting that which was original to the area (and Oregon grape is not my favourite!).
But, the disparity in municipal gardening is just becoming all the more glaringly obvious. On one corner, elaborate plantings and green grass surrounds.
On another is Commonwealth Place, looking all but abandoned, with weeds six feet tall and going to seed. I cannot even explain how heartbreaking it is to see so many dead and diseased trees; all I could think of was “there’s kindling” (God forbid).
I am not suggesting do “nothing” across all corners but rather, maybe even out the landscaping and just maintain the land, to a municipal/city-wide basic standard.
Spread the wealth, as it were.
Marka Riske
Victoria
Do politicians all have family doctors?
Dear Editor
I read about two nurse practitioners resigning, leaving no one there to cover the medical requirements of those who are not connected to a family doctor.
This development, along with the rotating overnight closures of understaffed emergency rooms, leaves many people scrambling to find a medical professional to care for their daily health needs, some minor and others much more serious.
We were told by the provincial minister of health a few weeks ago that the ministry has developed a new system that will correct most of our problems.
However, the caveat was that the changes would probably take up to 18 months to implement, which leaves many people who are dealing with serious and life-threatening health conditions with little or no hope of being aided before the new adjustments to the system take effect.
I wonder, with all the immigrants who have applied for permanent residence in Canada and who have been trained in the medical field in their home countries, why we cannot employ them in some capacity to at least cover some of the less critical medical conditions.
We have been given statistics (approximations) of the number of residents in B.C. who do not have any coverage by family medical professionals, which seem to be about one million who have to visit emergency wards or clinics to get medical help.
How many politicians, whether they be municipal, provincial or federal, are without a family doctor? I have a suspicion that it is close to one per cent.
I believe that if more of them were unable to phone their doctor and get almost immediate care, they could correct the system almost immediately and we would all be much better off.
D.E. Hutson, Courtenay