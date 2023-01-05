When researching the various Year in Review features, I saw that 2022 was crazy... but a lot of great things did happen.
With apologies to readers in the Central and North Okanagan, this list is exclusive to Penticton and the South Okanagan.
So, in no particular order, here are 10 positive memories from the past 12 months.
LOVE FOR THE UKRAINE
The Herald and Daily Courier both featured the Ukraine fly in our mastheads for several weeks which pales in comparison to community’s generosity for the Ukraine. Among the fundraising events — Slava Ukraini at the Summerland Waterfront Resort and the Ukrainian Night fundraiser at the Barking Parrot, the later which raised nearly $27,000. As only the Parrot can do, there was a casket placed on the patio with a mannequin of Vladimir Putin and a Russian jersey was set on fire. Meanwhile, the Penticton Elvis Festival began — not with "Hound Dog" or "Love Me Tender" — but Judy Rowe singing the Ukrainian national anthem.
GO VEES GO!
The Vees won 16 straight playoff games (a record) to capture the Fred Page Cup, emblematic of BCHL junior hockey supremacy in B.C.. After a big year, many junior teams unload. Not these guys. The Vees began the 2022-23 campaign on a 34-game unbeaten streak.
GENDER BARRIER BROKEN
The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League’s gender barrier was broken this season by a Penticton woman. Alyssa MacMillan became the first female to serve as an assistant coach with the KIJHL when she took to the Summerland Steam’s bench.
HELPING TO SAVE OTHERS
An automatic external defibrillator was used to save Al Klar’s life in 2021. The Summerland businessman wanted to help save others and donated a new machine to the District of Summerland in a touching ceremeony where he thanked those who saved his life. Not a dry eye in the house.
A PROUD MOMENT FOR PIB
On Oct. 21, Master Corporal Justin George of the Penticton Indian Band was selected as one of 40 combat engineers to be deployed to Poland where he would train Ukrainian personnel on engineer reconnaissance, explosives and demining. The band was so proud of his accomplishment, a full-page advertisement ran in The Herald.
SILVER BULLETS
Like many great ideas, this one began over a few beers after a round of golf. Following a 30-year absence, senior hockey was back in Penticton. The Silver Bullets (I love Bob Seger) were resurrected. Their choice of venue — historic Memorial Arena — was old school at its best. Entry to the games is by donation. At the break they are 7-1 overall.
LOVE WAS IN THE AIR
Jackson Wrigglesworth and Susie Robinson — high school sweethearts since Grade 10 were this year’s co-valedictorians at Princess Margaret Secondary School... 22 couples were married by Justice of the Peace Heather Byer at The Barking Parrot on Valentine’s Day.
$2 MILLION FOR SCHOLARSHIPS
Three years after Penticton businessman David Kampe died, his estate donated $2 million to the Penticton Secondary Schools Bursary and Scholarship Foundation to help young people pay for their education.
PURPLE PANTRY
Similar to the one in Lake Country, a community fridge opened in May outside the Elks Lodge thanks, in part, to the tireless efforts of Allison Howard and Dave Corbeil and the continued generosity of the Elks.
FESTIVALS WERE BACK
Ironman, Peachfest, Fest-of-Ale, Rotary Ribfest, Meadowlark, Elvis, the Santa Parade... it was great to see people again.
James Miller is managing editor of The Penticton Herald. Email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca