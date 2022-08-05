Tell someone if you see something dangerous
Dear Editor:
I must confess I have committed another procrastination which could have led to very serious repercussions.
As I sometimes do, I walked in our lovely Lions Community Park early last week. I often go just at dusk, it’s cooler. Sometimes there are homeless people and I stop and talk if there are only one or two harmless- looking folks. Amazing what you learn. But that is for another letter.
Early last week, on my walk, I saw several people in a cozy green corner of the park obviously setting up camp for the night, with tent and camper stove, etc. I knew it might be a little risky to speak to them, so I just smiled and waved, and thought, “ I’ll phone the police when I get home. That looks a little dangerous as with fire so close to the trees, and our Lodge and their partying.... I’ll phone the police when I get home.”
To make a long story shorter and shortness with words is not what I am known for, — I forgot!
The next morning on my walk around the park, that cozy green corner was strangely black and vacant at that site. Closer looking, I found a huge hole in the blackened table top and the remains of what, had been the a propane camp stove now on the concrete block that held the table.
Now ruined. And all the scattered blackened mess wrecked that lovely cozy corner of the park.
It wasn’t until a few days later on my morning walk that I saw the police yellow tapes at the site and in another spot, the artificial tents; canvas covered stretching over the trees.
A day or two later that disappeared.
As our Athen’s Creek Lodge manager, said this morning, as she also saw the destructed black corner of property in our Lions Park, “That could have been a disastrous fire for everyone living here.”
The lesson I learned this morning is: “See something potentially dangerous, tell someone and don’t forget.”
I believe the unfairly called “vigilantes”, are correct. And the second lesson I learned is: my actions must be more vigilant and no more procrastinating. But that is for another letter.
Donna Schellenberg
Penticton
A quick question about Pope Francis
Dear Editor:
Is replacement knee surgery not available in Rome? Just curious!
Marjorie Montgomery
Penticton
Call it what you want, it’s still dirty, old oil
Dear Editor:
As previously stated, everybody has the right to express their opinions, but please do not state untruths to support those opinions — unless you wish to be challenged.
If you prefer balanced budgets over taking care of the less-fortunate via social safety nets, that is your right.
If you prefer that individuals have the right to protest and interfere with others’ activities because a perceived grievance, that is your right.
If you prefer not to have medical restrictions or measures that would protect the great majority of our citizens, that is your right.
If you prefer to kick the infrastructure can down the road to future generations when costs and interest are higher, that is your right.
But you have no right to mislead the public. The fact is that Canada has one of the dirtiest oils in the world. Canada is listed as having the 47th cleanest oil. Only three out of 50 countries rated have dirtier oil than Canada: Algeria; Cameroon; and Venezuela.
Oil has three classifications, depending on viscosity and sulphur content: light; medium; and heavy. Tar sands oil consists of clay, water, sand, and bitumen.
Three-quarters of Canada’s oil produced in the oil producing region is classed as heavy sour and has a horrific carbon footprint. The foregoing information is readily available to anyone who cares to research the matter.
The fact is Canada does not have the cleanest oil in the world – far from it.
As for the other matters that I mentioned, I do not challenge anyone’s right to hold those opinions but, as a humanist, I will continue to speak out about issues that can negatively impact the majority of the general population.
Patrick MacDonald
Kelowna
Councillors should be full-time residents
Dear Editor:
Major Claude Filiatrault raises some interesting questions on conflict of interest in his letter of Aug. 2 re: whether real estate and mortgage brokers have a pecuniary interest in development and how it could affect their vote.
He states: “Personal interest, real or declared may influence their vote and may be perceived as a conflict of interest.”
As Coun. Julius Bloomfield lives in Naramata, is it possible his interests in
running for Penticton council are related more to his work interests than residential taxpayers?
If Julius Bloomfield, as a non-resident, runs for mayor could he honestly say whether or not his vote on the RDOS would favour his home area of Naramata over Penticton? This in my opinion is a clear conflict of interest. The inability to perform all necessary functions as a member of council is clearly detrimental to the best interests of Penticton residents.
I have a great deal of difficulty in understanding why out-of-town residents run for office in Penticton instead of for their own area in the RDOS. Why didn’t Bloomfield run against Karla Kozakevich for the seat in Naramata last election?
Major Filiatrault asks council to pass a bylaw before the election that restricts mayor and council positions to full-time bona fide residents of at least two years.
There is just cause for any resident of Penticton to expect Penticton council to act on this request. I support this request and believe it is in the best interests of Pentictonites to restrict running for municipal politics to actual residents.
I suggest that if you agree you send an email to council requesting that they pass such a bylaw before the coming election. To contact the Mayor & Council collectively, email: council@penticton.ca
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Swedish COVID-19 model is one to avoid
Dear Editor:
I believe the Swedish model of pandemic mis-management is one that Canada should avoid like the plague.
Swedish researchers condemned their government’s pandemic response in a March 2022 Nature article. The findings include:
• “Scientific methodology was not followed by the major figures in the acting authorities — or the responsible politicians … resulting in arbitrary policy decisions.”
• “[People] were kept in ignorance of basic facts such as the airborne SARS-CoV-2 transmission, that asymptomatic individuals can be contagious and that face masks protect both the carrier and others.”
• “Many elderly people were administered morphine instead of oxygen despite available supplies, effectively ending their lives.”
• “…. [authorities] at least speculated on the use of children to acquire herd-immunity, while at the same time publicly claiming children played a negligible role in transmission and did not become ill.”
Swedes are still dying from COVID. Our World in Data shows Sweden’s daily new confirmed COVID-19 deaths per million people are higher than Canada’s through almost every wave, including this summer.
Canada shouldn’t embrace public health programs which actively accelerate deaths of clinically vulnerable populations, and increase risks of the younger workforce for post-COVID effects (one in five adults age 18-plus, per the May 27 Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).
I’ll mask to protect others, ventilate rooms I’m in, and keep up my immunizations. I’d also support a circuit-breaker if epidemiologically needed to break the transmission chain of a new pathogen.
Stephen Wellington
MD, PhD, MHSc, FRCPC
Victoria
