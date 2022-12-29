Phonics and soccer an international issue
Dear Editor:
It is rare when phonics and soccer become an international issue but that is exactly what happened at this year's FIFA World Cup.
An Iranian journalist questioned American world cup player Tyler Adams as to why Americans can’t properly pronounce the name of his country Iran.
It is like “E” “rahn” not “I” “ran”.
So Tyler Adams responded to the irate Iranian perfectly by thanking him for correcting his pronunciation.
The source of the confusion comes from a vowel shift in the English language which occurred centuries ago in England. Prior to the vowel shift the letter “I” was always pronounced the Latin way. We can see these sounds in the word “mini”. There is a short Latin “I” followed by a long Latin “I”.
There are examples of the short “I” in India, Indonesia, Israel and Italy except an Italian would use a long “I” as in “Italia”.
Some people may question the country Ivory Coast but their real name is Cote d’Ivoire which is said with the long Latin sound.
Iceland in Iceland is called “Is” “land”. The long Latin “I” is used.
Not wanting to raise the ire of the Irish, but Ireland in Ireland is Eire with the “E” sounding like the long “A” sound.
Are you confused? Imagine how hard it is to teach English to children.
Never call Ian “Ion”. Ian will be Ian for eons and eons!
So take “Ian” and add an “R” and you get “Iran” not “I” “ran”.
Such is the English language — clear as mud.
Ron Johnson
Penticton
Thank you to Doug, one man’s secret Santa
Dear Editor:
Just before Christmas I sent a letter to the to Santa, written as a letter to the editor.
The letter was a mix of fun for the season, my needs and the needs of so many people in the community just like me.
As an aging person with health issues, I need medical help, not just meds, but help in other ways like medical equipment. Equipment that is out of the financial reach of so many people, like me.
One of the things I asked Santa for was a C-Pap machine. Just in case you don’t know this machine helps me keep breathing through the night... you could say a life saving piece of equipment. I do have one, but it’s from the Ark and Moses wants it back. I keep it together with duct tape.
Well if you don’t believe in Santa, you must believe that there is kindness in the world and all you have to do is ask. Through the letter to the editor, I was contacted by a gent by the name of “Doug.” Bless you, Doug.
Because of his kindness and understanding and with a great personal loss, I now have a new C-Pap machine. Doug, I will be forever grateful for your generosity.
I also asked Santa for a winning lottery ticket for just a few thousand, well hot dog I won three free tickets. What a great Christmas!
Thank you to all the father Christmases whoever you are and whatever your names.
John Church
Penticton
Boultbee is right to halt bike lane construction
Dear Editor:
City council was elected on the promise of changes, specifically to listen to and have residents participate with council in costly projects/ventures, benefitting all citizens — not a privileged vocal few for their personal benefit.
The citizens of Penticton have repeatedly asked for a referendum since the beginning of the bike lanes based on the demographic of the 37,000 residents of Penticton; it was also requested by the citizens during the recent election.
Also requested by myself and others was for the present council to approve an independent forensic auditor, including the projected total known and hidden costs from inception to finish of the bike lanes, including costs introduced by “stealth” in a piecemeal phase-by-phase approach to inveigle the Penticton residents.
During the council meeting of Dec. 20, Coun. Amelia Boultbee’s enlightened motion proposed a pause to construction of sections of the Lake-to-Lake bike route until such time as a review of lessons learned and ridership information has been provided to council.
The idea of pausing what is the final 30% of the project failed by a 4-3 vote with Mayor Julius Bloomfield and Campbell Watt (previous council) and Isaac Gilbert and Ryan Graham (new councillors lacking insight), not knowing the final cost voting against pausing, with enlightened councillors Boultbee, James Miller and Helena Konanz supporting the pause.
Are the four ‘no’ voters scared of a genuine referendum or a forensic audit that would probably result in a resounding defeat? Again, they’re showing their despicable disregard not to consult with the Penticton residents on such matters.
Couns. Miller, Konanz and Boultbee, you have the support of the voters to bring this matter back in front of council.
In reference to Coun. Boultbee’s letter to the editor of Dec. 24, we too despise and condemn the personal, unwarranted attack by Matt Hopkins and the Penticton Area Cycling Association and their various efforts via misinformation to intimidate and sway you.
Her courageous stand for the average voter and what the majority of residents want is commendable. She states that no amount of jeering, cajoling and bombardment by PACA’s membership will intimidate or move her
I suggest that the “naysayers” on council revisit the motion and approve a referendum in good faith and return to a genuine consultation with the Penticton residents rather than sock it once again to them.
Major Claude Filiatrault
Penticton
Short-term rentals are problematic
Dear Editor:
Here we go again on the short-term rental merry go round (Herald, Dec. 27).
My opinion is that short-term rentals negatively impact motels and hotels and the quiet enjoyment of residential areas. Hotels and motels need to be built on the correct zoning and have adequate parking as well as a desk person on 24 hours daily — not so for short-term rentals.
I purchased a home in a residential area with the expectation that the zoning would give me quiet enjoyment of my area, but the short-term rental market has destroyed that with a new group coming into the area weekly for most of the seasons.
These groups are on vacation with a want for parking, music, drinking, late nights and other nuisances that belong in a controlled hotel/ motel environment, not in a residential area.
This system was originally to be used as a mortgage helper with the resident on site, but when the rules changed that got blown out the window and this became a business instead.
When the party next door at the short-term rental is too loud at 1 a.m. who do you call if the resident is not required to live on site?
How many monthly rentals are taken out of the monthly rental pool because of the short- term rental market?
What if you owned a condo with security doors, but each week you saw a new set of faces in your hallway?
We have created our own monthly rental problems by allowing short-term rentals and the rules need to be tightened up considerably. Can you imagine owning and living in a condo in the proposed building on Riverside Drive and having 60-plus short- term rentals in your building?
What security?
I do understand the problems with monthly rentals and the residential tenancy board fiasco and encourage our council to push at the provincial board to fix their problems as well but that is for a future letter.
I vote to give the short-term rental market back to the hotel/motel industry.
Doug Maxwell
Penticton