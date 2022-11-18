Oh yes they call him the streak … and no, I don’t mean Ray Stevens. With a stellar 18-0 start to their BCHL season, whenever the Penticton Vees take to the ice, it’s like a playoff game.
Everybody wants to end the streak.
“We’ve seen this for years, teams get fired up to play the Penticton Vees,” said head coach Fred Harbinson, who also guided the junior hockey team during a 44-game unbeaten streak in 2012 – a North American record.
“It’s because of our history, 11 years in a row winning the division. Other years the bullseye on our backs is bigger, this year being one of them. We’re not seeing anyone’s back-up goalie. I’m sure everyone wants to end our streak, they’re sick of hearing about it.”
The Vees play their next three games at home, starting tonight against the BCHL’s second-best team West Kelowna Warriors, Prince George Saturday, and Salmon Arm, Wednesday. The latter will include Ring of Honour inductions for Al Formo and Duncan Keith.
Borrowing from the Tiger Slam, the streak is even more impressive considering the Vees ended last season on a 16-0 playoff run meaning the veterans haven’t lost in the last 34 games. (Tiger Woods won four straight majors, but spread over two seasons.)
Still, the coach takes it in stride.
“We’ve done these streaks before, they’re interesting and definitely exciting for the fans,” he said.
“But, as a hockey player, you go out to win every game. If you lose a game in the middle of November, it’s not the end of the world. One thing about our guys, after every win – even a lopsided win – they’re not floating around. They show up ready to play hard and that’s good leadership from our captains.”
The streak came close to snapping this past weekend when the Vees needed a shootout to win 2-1 in Trail.
More noteworthy, it was the team’s first shootout win since 2019 having lost five straight.
“Don’t look, Ethel!”
—————
I have to give credit to the “progressive” board of trustees with the Okanagan Skaha School District 67 in Penticton and Summerland.
All are in support of programs such as the Sexual Orientation Gender Identification (SOGI-123) program — a view that’s not commonly shared by all members of the Central Okanagan board, including its newly-elected chairperson LeAnn Tiede.
Not only are the SD67 trustees in support, so were the others who ran unsuccessfully in the recent municipal election. It wasn’t an election issue.
—————
For whatever reason, the Grey Cup is often a better game than the Super Bowl. Sorry to say, Winnipeg is just too strong. I don’t see an upset this year.
—————
The Grammys have cheapened themselves by expanding most of the major categories to 10 nominees. It was far more prestigious and easier to follow when categories were limited to five nominees.
And, who would have ever thought, that ABBA would be up for Album of the Year in 2022? Everything old is new again.
—————
So you know: This year’s inductees into the National Toy Hall of Fame are Masters of the Universe, Lite-Brite and the top.
—————
James Miller is managing editor of The Penticton Herald. Email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca