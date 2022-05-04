Thanks for supporting special memorial
Dear Editor:
Thanks to you all, you made the Battle of Atlantic memorial this past Sunday a real memorial event.
Thanks:
To Padre John Briscall for guiding and implementing the program we all observed Sunday. I needed his guidance & overseeing.
To Sue Gibbons and family for all the work involved in repositioning and installing the memorial anchor next to the S.S. Sicamous and providing spectator beverages and canopy set-up.
To the S.S. Sicamous for providing a location for the memorial anchor as well as chairs and electricity for the event.
To D.A Cole & family for their help in the morning set-up and organizing the Tim Horton's donation of coffee and Timbits
To Dave and Barb for providing a sound system for the event and arranging publicity.
To Al McNeil, a loyal assistant in all matters regarding the Royal Canadian Legion that makes him very valuable to us all.
To RCMP Sgt. Bryce Petersen who readily volunteered to bugle The Last Post — it added immense solemnity to the event.
To my wife who is very supportive and ready to help ensure that things go well and to all members that showed up for the Battle of Atlantic ceremony giving evidence to the public that we care to remember very much those lost at sea protecting our freedom.
To the coverage provided by the Penticton Herald, the Western and Castanet that could be largely responsible for a large spectator turnout (total count 50-60).
And to the weather maker who provided perfect weather conditions (calm winds and warm temperature) for the memorial event.
Such an event requires the help of many.
Thanks to all for your contribution.
Will sea ya,
Bill Hood, President
Penticton Naval
Veterans Association
Father-daughter column enjoyed
Dear Editor:
I must thank you for Saturday’s regular column by Dr. W and Diana Gifford-Jones (Herald, April 30).
I believe all doctors should put this at the top of their reading list and pass a photocopy of this column on to patients, especially seniors.
I always enjoy Gifford-Jones “Common Sense Health,” but this one was a doozy. It is on page C1 and titled, “A little nostalgia goes a long way.”
Donna Schellenberg
Penticton
Sympathy doesn’t extend to thieves
Dear Editor:
A $100 reward is being offered for the return of a green Yardworks Garden Cart stolen last week from our property at 351 Warren Avenue West in Penticton.
Penticton bylaw officer Glenn Duffield (250-490-2440) can give you our phone number if this property is found.
If you see it loaded with junk or being towed behind a bicycle, please alert this officer who I am assured will help in recovering it and returning it to me.
I am hopeful I will have this cart returned to me but regardless, it was reassuring to have both the bylaw officer and RCMP phone me following my report of this stolen garden cart.
After noticing it missing, I personally went throughout downtown Penticton and abandoned lots, along the creeks, checking each camp I found, asking about the garden cart.
I didn’t locate my cart, but I did find bicycles, shovels, garden hoses, tarps and anything that could be easily stolen — nothing is safe outdoors.
I feel exploited and violated by this theft.
I have worked hard for my things and am very angry at being stolen from.
My sympathy for the needy and those suffering addictions does not extend to thieves.
Jan Wilson
Penticton
Does society need vigilante justice?
Dear Editor:
Something needs to be done.
Our leaders and legislators are unconcerned to what our communities are being forced to put up with.
Crime is rampant in downtown Vancouver making it an unsafe venue as druggies and psychopathic nutcases rule.
Policing costs are rising everywhere in our country, as anti-vaxers, anti-pipeliners and tree huggers attempt to take control of matters which they are certain will disrupt their misguided utopian plans.
Do these people not have jobs? Who supports these rabbles?
Watching protesters sit on busy thorough fares and block traffic infuriates me.
Run the bastards over. I see vigilante justice becoming the order of the day as societies’ liberal mangers turn a blind eye.
Why have the unruly and deranged been allowed to take control? Why do we see our taxes increase because of all this?
Reasonable questions for those clear thinkers who can see there is something terribly wrong.
Paul Crossley
Penticton