NIMBYs were busy during OCP process
Dear Editor:
In the Feb. 4th Herald, realtor Gil Szabo asks “Where were the NIMBYs during the process” of updating Penticton’s Official Community Plan (OCP).
That two-year process concluded in 2019 with significant updates to the OCP. It began with a community visioning process which sought input on the public’s view of Penticton’s future, its cherished qualities, hopes for downtown, the economy, environment, sustainability, planning, and development.
Those topics and others were considered in the process, the most comprehensive in Penticton’s history. It entailed workshops, open houses, and events to obtain public input. The work was supplemented by advice and interaction with real estate market analysts. Community design and environmental specialists provided advice, including riparian and hillside development guidelines. The result was an award-winning new OCP, which had afforded input opportunities for all Penticton citizens, including NIMBYs.
Canadian Horizons’ Spiller Road Neighborhood Concept Plan (NCP) advanced a preliminary development concept adopted by Council and attached to the 2002 OCP as Schedule L. This NCP was approved despite considerable public objection. A Nov. 9 email from the City’s CAO office confirmed that “The 2014 NCP was a schedule of the previous OCP which was repealed and replaced by the 2045 OCP.”
Although the new OCP encompasses a number of the NCP considerations, that NCP doesn’t meet several new policy guidelines for development.
The 2019-2045 OCP states that Neighborhood Plans may be new or revised, and will clearly indicate: “their conformance to the OCP; how they will help achieve the OCP’s vision, goal and policies; and must take into account infrastructure and servicing costs, social benefits, ecological and transportation impacts” accompanied by a community engagement strategy.
The public awaits a revised version of the 2014 Spiller Road NCP. NIMBYs have pointed out that a development proposal must be consistent with policies enacted in the 2019-2045 OCP, which makes no actual reference to the earlier Spiller Road NCP.
Citizens have also daylighted problematic features of the proposed subdivision on the Naramata Bench including: distance from existing road, sanitary sewer, watermains and transit infrastructure; the distinct possibility of more subdivisions on adjacent benchlands if the proposal is approved; potential problems caused by inadequate stormwater drainage (note lawsuits involving subdivisions above the KVR in Naramata); environmental and geotechnical risks; and inadequate consultation with First Nations.
Mr. Szabo can be assured that citizens, including NIMBYs remain busy, during and since Penticton’s OCP process.
Denis O’Gorman
Penticton
Editor bullying Justin Trudeau
Dear Editor:
Kudos to both Tom Hoenisch and Richard Hall scolding editor James Miller for attacking Justin Trudeau on vaccine rollout (Herald, Feb. 5).
Since when does an Op-Ed appear on the front page of a newspaper? Miller uses his bully pulpit, a Conservative paper in a Conservative riding to attack a Liberal. I challenge Miller to re-run his editorial in October, providing the Penticton Herald is still operating. There has been far too much politicization of COVID-19 from the right, be it mask wearing or vaccines. James Miller needs to decide which side of the issue he is on.
John Bjerkan
Oliver
The Herald averages one Page 1 editorial per year. South-Okanagan West Kootenay has been represented by Richard Cannings, an NDP caucus member since 2015.
Council’s spending is out of control
Dear Editor:
I could hardly believe the tone of the statement of Summerland Coun. Erin Trainer regarding the city/staff recommendation to build a new aquatic and exercise centre.
She essentially said, “Why bother renovating the existing building when a new one only costs twice as much?”
Mayor Toni Boot’s statement was so vague and generic that it was difficult to derive any meaning from it.
Wow! Pretty off hand for a $30 million whopping expenditure for a community this size. We are only 11,615 people living in a 4,765-dwelling tax base, where taxes, utilities and fees continuously climb every year, including this year, and with no end in sight.
This proposal after a long string of expensive and not-so-necessary projects listed here:
Proposed new aquatic and exercise centre; $30 million, $1 million more debt money for solar panels of no practical use plus hiring special staff forever to look after it, 22 more electric auto recharge stations; $500,000 of provincial and federal tax money (still paid by us taxpayers) where people from the surrounding communities come for free charges at the expense of Summerland taxpayers, bio waste project; $225,000 plus $450,000 of tax money from the dreamy feds and some provincial money, but continuous fees of collection paid forever by us.
(Are you really ready for yet another waste-splitting regimen necessitating keeping slop buckets?)
Recently completed projects:
Library - $499,634 per year to ORL plus the cost of land
Museum and Arts Center - no data
Skateboard park - $600,000
Giants Head trail - $725,000
RCMP station - $4.5 million
This all sounds like seeking utopia. This council seems dominated by romanticist thinkers, which are renowned for having problems with good, balanced decision making.
Whether these projects include some federal or provincial money, this is not ‘free’ money, we and others still pay these taxes too.
What we need in Summerland is way less spending on expensive projects for small groups, less or none on just about useless virtue signalling projects such as five acres of practically useless solar panel, and of free plug-in stations for electric cars that come from other communities, little used major cost edifices and much more respect for taxpayers money.
Maybe it is time for a less greeny, closer-to-the-bone council that will at least try to hold the line on grand projects and of continuous tax, utilities and fees escalation.
So get ready for the October 2022 election, when you will have a chance to make your voice heard.
Roy Roope
Summerland
Seniors contribute little to the economy
Dear Editor:
For Spiller Road, the issue is complicated and both arguments have merit.
There will be construction on Spiller Road and the prosperity that comes. There will be more traffic on Naramata Road, and there will be road improvement. There have been provisions made for the elk, and those provisions will be successful.
And, it is natural that people want to preserve what they have and with difficulty look to what it could be. As the project has been on the books for decades, at some point it becomes a reality. The time to speak out may have been long time ago, but we are talking about this now.
In the 1970s, our city fathers decided to have Penticton leave an agrarian society in exchange for an economy of those in retirement. And they came, with their own furniture, their own cars, clothes, children who live in other cities. In short, a community that needed little, and would purchase little.
Economic stagnation. The “for-rent” signs on Main Street point to this. While the aged may be culturally amazing, we contribute little to the economy.
The housing to be built off Spiller Road will now not be for millionaires, rather young families, the young and the honest working people that a community needs to be creative, economically prosperous, pay taxes, and support initiatives for new schools and hospitals. Our police are underfunded. We need jobs and taxpayers to turn this around.
Today when I go into town, I see people my age (60-plus) and the homeless. We need something in between, and those people need a place to live.
It should be noted, this is my backyard. And I suggest there is economic benefit for all. There have been rumours, suggesting that my public support of the Canadian Horicon development is somehow linked to a personal financial gain.
Let me be clear: this is false. I was offered a small weed-control job on the site, which I declined to avoid any implication of a conflict of interest. I am not affiliated with Canadian Horizons in any way.
I have been clear on my reasons for supporting this development. Wildfire control via water to Spiller Road, economic development, and availability of detached housing for young professionals.
Those elected, by the citizens of Penticton, will be deciding and I believe their decision will be an informed one.
Steve Boultbee
Penticton
Realtor feathering his own nest
Dear Editor:
Just a couple of items that have been written in the past week in The Herald’s opinion pages.
No. 1: I am also opposed to Canadian Horizons proposed development above the Naramata Road. I have lived in this area for 40 years, 18 years in Naramata, 22 years in Penticton. The traffic was getting congested 22 years ago when I left Naramata, and where is this traffic going to? Penticton.
No. 2: Gil Szabo writes, “Penticton needs this development” (Herald, Feb. 4). Give your head a shake people, Szabo is a realtor, talk about feathering his own nest. Stop the building, we are already overcrowded here in Penticton, getting to be like Kelowna.
No. 3: Homeless. We have done our share of homeless building, Mr. Mayor, tell B.C. Housing where to go, we do not need the title of “Homeless Capital of Canada.”
No. 4: So much for editor James Miller recommending Andrew Jakubeit as a replacement for Coun. Jake Kimberley in the June byelection (Herald, Feb. 6). My opinion is we do not need another member of the previous council on this present council. Did you forget the Skaha Lake Park waterslide fiasco?
Ken Sollitt
Penticton
Federal Liberals botched COVID
Dear Editor:
The federal government’s responses to the COVID pandemic have shown really poor judgment.
We were initially told this coronavirus could not be transmitted through the air. What on earth were they thinking?
Common colds are caused by other coronaviruses. Can they not be spread through the air? Masks in indoor public spaces should have been mandatory from the beginning with fines for noncompliance.
In March, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told all Canadians who were abroad to come home. By this time, the virus was well established in some foreign countries. Did he ever consider that perhaps many of these people were bringing the virus home with them?
They were told to quarantine for two weeks, but there was little or no oversight. Many came home and just went about their lives because there were no real consequences for not doing so. Those who chose to come home should have been tightly monitored during their quarantines. Violators should have been heavily fined.
Many hundreds of thousands of international travellers have arrived in Canada during the pandemic. Quarantine monitoring remained nonexistent or lax at best.
Why did the feds never consider restricting interprovincial travel? It’s their jurisdiction.
Another failure of the federal government was in vaccine and PPE development and acquisition. Nearly 40 countries are ahead of us in vaccinations per capita.
The federal government had an opportunity to aid in developing a Canadian- manufactured vaccine last year. It chose not to invest substantially in a corporation called Providence Therapeutics.
Had the government decided to invest more money early in the pandemic, this company would be in phase 3 trials and
possibly even ready to vaccinate people. This is only one example.
They decided instead to work in collaboration with our close friend, China in vaccine development. We know how that turned out. Are these decision makers brain dead?
There was also a news story recently that mentioned a Canadian PPE manufacturer that could not sell its masks because Health Canada had not managed to get around to testing them.
Meanwhile, we import masks from China and many have been substandard.
One thing that the federal government has done very well is to throw money around. Much of it needed to be spent, but too much was misdirected.
And now we’re stuck with a massively larger national debt and a seemingly unending pandemic.
Al Martens
Penticton
Addictions solution, why addictions?
Dear Editor:
Why don’t addicts just realize their problem and quit?
Because they go through hell for days or even weeks, if they do quit.
Also, if later when weaned off drugs and they take a single dose, they find again they cannot stop; even 25 years later. I have seen this happen. They “have a tiger by the tail.”
Control of Addiction is possible only by:
1. Determination by the user to stop.
2. Adequate psychologic support, along with: medical therapy; group activity (i.e. Narcotics Anonymous, Alcoholics Anonymous); individual companionship and support by one or more concerned friends.
3 Legalization of addictive drugs.
This makes the medical-treatment drugs legally available, as well as providing the users with known consistent drugs in safe doses.
When this is done on a large enough scale, it will eventually wipe out the drug trade with its horrific pressures — not only on the users desperate to get cash, but also on the police trying to control the associated crime.
As well, the constant overdose treatment needs of the multiple emergency resuscitation units will almost be gone.
Result: Lives saved. Crime reduced. Taxes reduced with the marked reduction in the police, emergency crews and hospital work.
We need a "peace pact" containing the above terms drawn up; and an armistice in the lost war on drugs.
Bradley Houston
Penticton
