Former mayor disagree with a former mayor
Dear Editor:
I wish to respond to Peter Waterman’s letter about “once council made a decision it is time to move on” (Herald, Feb. 23).
Municipal staff’s presentation to Council about the solar project was unusual. Coun. Richard Barkwill is quite correct to revisit and question the described “cost-benefits” of this solar project.
This information certainly was not correctly presented to Council. But, there is more.
Prior to the council meeting, I requested that staff present a “cost-benefit analysis” of selling the proposed solar property. Staff told Council that the value of the land was $2 million.
Huh?
That is not a cost-benefit analysis. A standard analysis would include additional tax revenue from the newly-developed property, additional sewer revenue and, of course, access to additional, municipally-owned lands.
Waterman mentioned that an “alternate route for servicing Deer Ridge” was available.
This is puzzling.
Who would be paying for such a sewer extension? The taxpayer?
A developer who would be prepared to pay for an extensive sewer system through two parcels of land to Deer Ridge?
I don’t think so.
David E. Gregory
Summerland
Gregory is a former mayor of Summerland.
Please, just the facts
Dear Editor:
With reference to Kerrigan Baxter’s recent letter to the Editor (Herald, Feb. 18), we must make the following comments. First of all, it would be great, if Kerrigan actually got the facts on travel, (assuming facts matter to Kerrigan).
First of all, we followed each and every guideline, when we were at home. When we departed in late October, for the record, there was no “do- not-travel restrictions.” We followed every requirement for traveling out of Canada to the U.S. (Just the Facts).
In FACT, we followed every rule while in B.C. and continue to follow every rule and guideline in Arizona. We wear our masks when and where required, we social distance every day and we do not mix in social groups larger than four people in our bubble.
To answer Kerrigan’s question, “how can we be in Arizona,” we followed the protocols of the day in Canada, and we follow them every day here in Arizona.
Those who know us, know with certainty we are not elitists. With Kerrigan using such language and re-reading the last couple paragraphs in Kerrigan’s letter it reads to us as this letter maybe politically motivated and not based on the FACTS.
Tried several times to reach Kerrigan, and did leave a message and our number but did not get a return call and this is a FACT.
Yasmin & Rick Thorpe
Penticton
City needs new form of justice
Dear Editor:
Crime is a hot topic in Penticton, and the justice system’s revolving door policy is not helping. Prolific offenders are given free tickets out of our judicial system daily. While the RCMP to works with the judicial system to help prevent this process, more can be done outside of the traditional “crime and punishment” cycle to prevent crime. Here are three research-based suggestions:
1. Restorative justice
Criminals tend to justify their crime by denying or neutralizing the actual harm. Phrases like “their insurance will just pay for the stolen item”, or “I need this more than they do” are often used by thieves.
Restorative justice, which focuses on showing consequences and repairing harms, reduces the incidence of re-offenders. The core values include respect, accountability and empowerment of all parties. For example, a child stole a car radio in Penticton, and part of his punishment was an apology letter acknowledging the harm to the victim. This technique of bringing shame and accountability to the criminal can have a profound effect on offenders.
2. Community cohesion
The broken window thesis shows that visual signs of disorder, like broken windows, drives up crime rates. In Chicago, studies extended this theory from physical disrepair to community disrepair.
Communities that had stronger intergenerational ties, more community involvement, easier access to housing and stronger community outreach programs had significantly lower crime rates
The recent incident with a homeless man’s possessions strewn along the channel is a great example of this. Community members helped him gather his belongings. Theoretically, this man is less likely to be disorderly towards our community — not just in strewing his belongings, but in all crimes. He is also more likely to actively discourage his friends from committing crimes in our community. Kindness is an excellent ambassador.
3. Tackle the root causes of crime with outreach
Often criminals are battling mental and physical illnesses that contribute to their criminal lifestyles. Handcuffs, fines and jail times tend to exacerbate these problems, leading to prolific re-offenders.
Edmonton tackled this by pairing police officers with mental health nurses on some routes. Providing services not directly related to enforcement allows police to work with members of the community in a positive manner and provides alternative options to arrest and ticketing.
It is time that we stop complaining about crime and start looking at innovative, proactive solutions to stop prolific offenders.
Katie O’Kell
Penticton
Enough already with robocalls!
Dear Editor:
Let’s stop robocalls!
I am not only talking of the fraudulent ones, but also of promotional calls and those that expect you to respond and then let you wait forever on canned music because “the volume of calls is unusually high”.
If the legislator is unable to stop this abuse, let’s try public power and social networks. Hang up on all robocalls immediately!
If you are as tired of this practice as I am, forward this message to everyone on your address list, on all of your social networks. If it gets viral there should be some effect, possibly even legislative response.
If someone sincerely wants to talk to us, they can still pick up the phone and call me. Person to person.
Florian Maurer
Penticton
More pressing issues than Mars
Dear Editor:
Spectacular! The U.S. has the ability to guide a sophisticated ATV onto the surface of Mars, but comes up short on remedying things back home.
Health care, racism, common sense gun control, aspiring and trustworthy GOP candidates, all are crying out for much-needed scrutiny.
Baffling, but surely not as complicated as roaming around in space.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Lottery corp can also do its part
Dear Editor:
Due to inflation and the plight of the COIVD pandemic on the very hard-working British Columbians, the B.C. Lottery Corp could combine the $1 BC/49 and $1 Extra to one ticket and reduce the cost to a total of $1 — plus increase the prize from $2 million to $5 million. One million dollars just doesn’t have the pizzaz it used to.
It would certainly help the economy and make a person feel better.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Gimme a head with hair
Dear Editor:
Now that the Governor-General’s job is again in the news, people still wonder why Trudeau picked Julie Payette.
The answer is simple — HAIR! — he is obviously seduced by his own (arguably the best “government” mop anywhere) so he couldn’t help but be entranced by hers: takes one to like one.
Joy Lang
Penticton
Computer-driven speed limit
Dear Editor:
New technologies have made driverless cars possible. This theoretically makes it possible to no longer have to rely on every car’s least reliable part, “The Loose Nut Behind the Wheel.”
This is not feasible for the present, but other technologic changes are available, and need to be installed in every vehicle being manufactured. Computer Assisted Drive Trains — CADT.
These would be linked to a GPS and would limit speeds the vehicle can travel at to 110 % of the posted speed limit for that spot and at the time. Thus a computer-driven speed limit control.
Police vehicles would have a transmitter installed that could activate the CADT of the speeder, triggering a gradual slow down, and finally a complete stop of the speeding car.
The vehicle’s CADT would be programmed to warn the driver about what is going to occur, giving the driver plenty of time to safely pull out of traffic and park.
Lives saved. Costs down, especially crash-related emergency, hospital police and legal costs.
Also make removal or modification of a car’s CADT an offence. Part of a police check of a driver: a check of the vehicle’s CADT.
Come on computer geniuses, get this going and make yourself famous and rich.
Bradley Houston
Penticton
Quick access to medical services
Dear Editor:
Until most of us acquire immunity following vaccination, the present health orders will necessarily remain in place.
I acknowledge that COVID-19 has created backlogs and inconvenienced many of us seeking medical care, but there are accessible work arounds short of presenting at a hospital’s emergency department.
Most medical clinics now offer same-day walk-in clinic hours by phone and an in-person appointment may result if the issue requires a non-emergency physical examination.
There are numerous other options, but I’ll speak only to those I’ve utilized. BC Healthlink (dial 811) provides 24/7 healthcare advice and is a useful first stop in determining how to proceed with a health problem.
Telus has partnered with the province through an online app called Babylon to provide a range of services which are paid for by the Medical Services Plan of B.C.
The Babylon by Telus Health app is a free download with access to licensed health care professionals weekdays 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and weekends 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
My experience using Babylon was prompt and productive.
I booked a next-day online appointment with a B.C. doctor who reviewed symptoms with me and offered several solutions. I picked up a prescribed medication later that same day.
My need for medical attention along with a treatment plan was resolved in less than 24 hours. If we choose to accept and adapt, timely and expanded access to medical service is now available.
Pati Hill
Summerland
Taylor’s column hypocritical
Dear Editor:
I couldn’t help but respond to Jim Taylor’s column the Feb. 20 Penticton Herald.
While Taylor tries to skirt around the edges of the typical anti-gun urbanite, his bias shows through clearly in his support of the Liberals’ new, wasteful and ineffective gun control measures. It’s been panned by law enforcement as a waste of resources and even a majority of media sees it as an attempt to portray the Liberals as getting tough on gun violence, when in reality they are simply pandering for urban anti-gun votes.
Taylor goes on to state that “he tries to sympathize to some extent” with legal gun owners and hunters. He can’t understand why anyone in modern society needs to hunt wild game for food and will “never understand how hunters can derive pleasure from killing.”
That statement shows Taylor’s ignorance about how and why the vast majority of hunters approach their sport. Almost all hunters derive our pleasure from the many days spent on wilderness roads and trails. Those of us who are lucky to be successful, derive pleasure from the beautiful, natural, antibiotic and growth hormone-free meat that sustains us and our families.
A majority, handle the responsibility of killing of an animal with serious reverence and take every effort to assure a clean, quick kill in which the animal doesn’t suffer needlessly.
Most experience mixed sadness and elation at the same time after being successful. Animals taken by hunters generally experience less fear than the domestic animals and fowl pushed to their death along the killing chutes in the slaughterhouses.
I note that Taylor doesn’t mention being an ethical vegan so I assume he is an omnivore like a majority of us. I guess having someone else kill his meat for him somehow places him on a higher moral ground.
Hunters have a word for that. Hypocrite.
Andy Richards
Summerland
How many play pickleball?
Dear Editor:
Before council runs out and procures a "consultant" to determine how best to further the latest request for four more pickleball courts, might it be an idea to determine exactly how many people actually play pickleball in Summerland and how often they use the facilities.
Not unlike the $30K new pool or the ill-fated solar project, perhaps firm numbers of users should be front and centre before spending vast amounts of money.
We are less than 12,000 people, after all.
Gordon Boothe
Summerland
Shame on the Conservatives
Dear Editor:
Re: Byron Berry;s letter to the Editor (Herald, Feb. 20).
Canada once did produce our own vaccines and other medications and we did not have to rely on other countries as we do now. This is not the fault of our current prime minister.
Sadly, these Canadian production places were privatized by the Conservative government. The new owners then sold their businesses to foreign owners and the places of production were moved to where labour was cheaper.
You need to amend your “shame him” (directed to Prime Minister Trudeau) to “Shame on the Conservatives.”
Sandy Hayes
Penticton
Gun rules target legal owners
Dear Editor:
I’m disappointed by the ignorance displayed by mayors Kennedy Stewart of Vancouver and Doug McCallum of Surrey.
Evidently, they do not know that handguns are already prohibited. And have been since 1934. Gang shootings in Vancouver, Surrey, and elsewhere are done by criminals who do not own their firearms legally. How could this surprise anyone?
If criminals ignore the Criminal Code for murder, why would they respect a municipal bylaw?
The new federal law only gives cities the power to confiscate handguns from legal owners.
The men and women who legally own handguns are target shooters who have been vetted by the RCMP. They have no criminal record and are checked by the police every night to make sure.
Why would any mayor want to confiscate legally purchased property from law-abiding men and women who enjoy target sports?
Gary Mauser
Coquitlam
Politicians could take a pay cut
Dear Editor:
Maybe our federal, provincial and city lawmakers should forfeit their salaries they are still receiving, while making laws to forfeit yours.
Quarantine is restricting movement of sick people for a time. Tyranny is restricting movement imposed on healthy people forever if they chose. Time to red pill.
Rosalie Chalmers
Kelowna
Celebrate our cultural divide
Dear Editor:
Although highly effective in this millennia as a means of social reform and in calling out injustices of a sexual, racist and behavioural nature, cancel culture has created an environment of fear.
It’s an apprehension of life and has gone too far.
Men are now fearful to approach the subject of sex and the slightest reference to an ethnic characteristic is pounced on as racist.
Coming from Montreal, where cultural differences are respected and celebrated, I find it excruciating.
Cultures that have evolved over centuries and take pride in their areas of expertise have no recognition in this bland homogenized society we are creating.
In Europe, and Montreal, we celebrate the notion that certain nationalities have precision in certain vocations. Hiring those highly skilled ethnicities for a particular task is a sign of respect, not racism.
Italian stone masons, Jewish lawyers, French chefs.
Different tones, inflections and attitudes, tastes and smells permeate this world of “spice” interest and excitement.
I was in a adult class of 30, here in Kelowna, with a student from Libya, and he commented on being asked where he came from. Another student took it upon herself to apologize for that horrible racist experience and offer condolences.
I was horrified. I think he was too.
Why can we not show interest in another person’s country of origin?
I found the question perfectly natural — “and can you please tell me something about it”.
We watch travel shows, cultivate and mimic ethnic wines and food but can not inquire about a person’s life experience ?
There’s another component to the cancel culture that has a corporate influence. It’s considered racist to enquire which hemisphere of the globe you are calling to obtain service from a Canadian company.
An offshore branch taking Canadian jobs, that employs workers with a completely different frame of reference, to counsel you on your cold Canadian problem.
If you address that in the conversation you are being racist.
Cancel culture corporate gags have effectively been put in place.
A coworker from Peru has headed home because no one, other than me had the nerve to talk to him about his heritage. He was fascinating and unable to share his life experience, so he’s gone. Our loss.
I truly hope the pendulum will slow its swing to allow us all to relax and just enjoy our differences rather than pounce on every imagined verbal infraction.
Patricia Reid
West Kelowna
Criminals will still get guns
Dear Editor:
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau seems to think banning guns will prevent people from getting shot.
If that’s the case, why then do we suffer rising cases of people dying from illegal street drugs?
Just as addicts manage to get illegal drugs, criminals will continue to get illegal guns, so all the new gun ban and buyback program will do is to rack up hundreds of millions of additional debt.
The $300 million earmarked for this program would be better utilized and actually save Canadian lives if it were diverted to our backlogged medical system.
The Liberals already wasted $1 billion on a gun registry that was created in 1995, which was given a budget of $85 million, this program proved to be a costly mistake that didn’t save any lives and has since been disbanded.
Reduction in shooting deaths would have a better chance and save taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars by instead implementing tougher penalties for crimes committed using firearms, laws tough enough to be a real deterrent not like the current ones where murderers get a chance at parole a few years after they have killed their victims.
The cost of establishing tougher new laws would be nothing, Trudeau’s recent gun ban and buyback program is just showmanship on his part at the taxpayer expense, proof he’s planning on calling for a spring election.
Guy Bissonnette
Lake Country
Public can lobby for stronger bill
Dear Editor:
I was disappointed with the Liberal gun Bill C-21. It looked like public safety Minister Bill Blair caved to the Conservative gun lobby in some mistaken spirit of bipartisan compromise that gutted strong legislation.
Downloading responsibility to municipalities makes no sense and not retaining the national buyback program is a mistake. But there is still a chance it can be tightened up if we, the over 80% of Canadians who favour more gun control, flood the minister’s inbox.
Geography compels Canada to always tame the rabid American gun culture that seeps in. There is inherent common sense in limiting firearms and it outweighs the stale libertarian debate about individual freedoms.
Data overwhelmingly shows that states and countries with more guns available have more gun-related deaths.
The RCMP reports the connection between reported stolen guns (from autos) and poor storage, (home break-ins) more often put illegal guns in the hands of criminals than smuggling.
The notion of gun rights is an American import, propagated by the National Rifle Association and its international affiliates; there is no constitutional right to bear arms in Canada; gun ownership is allowed, but strictly regulated.
I have never met a single gun advocate who doesn’t claim to be a paragon of gun safety and who always points a finger at criminals and resents being told about guns safety by urban elites or hearing from bleeding hearts about the latest shooting.
Their solution is more corporal punishment; even though prevention gets better long-term results.
The simple truth is, as long as guns are available to the public, no law can stop all firearm violence. However, collectively Canada’s stricter gun legislation has been the prime reason for the vastly different gun culture between Canada and the United States.
Jon Peter Christoff
West Kelowna