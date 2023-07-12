Would have been safer without safety buffer
Dear Editor:
Again, our city council seems to listen more to its few employed “urban planners” than to the wishes of their electorate. Over the past dozen or so years, I have watched our “planners” use ideas more fitting for world class cities rather than for a fortunately situated community/city of less than 40,000 souls.
Our latest fiasco is our bike lanes.
This letter is another addition to a large and disregarded folder of complaints concerning this issue. It appears plans are going forward to “improve” the best bike lane in town, the one that has safely operated for most of the 25 years I have lived here. I’m talking about the bike lane on Government Street from Eckardt Ave. in the north all the way south into South Main which then segues into Eastside Road. The perfectly fine and outstandingly safe bike lane peters out there an our “share the road culture” is usually evident further south.
Rather than committing dollars to perhaps just painting that existing functional bike lane green as well as perhaps committing to more frequent sweeping, it would seem more hi-tech, avant-garde, expensive “safety solutions” are about to be imposed on that bike route. Why change what is already working?
Let me share an anecdote about some of the new ideas being installed for our bike lane safety. There are new safety buffers lining some of our corners that are white concave “Kerbs,” about five” high with anti- skateboard blocks every 3’ or 4’. My front wheel recently kissed one such safety kerb and I felt it still wanting to move forward and over the kerb, but it was being forced sideways up and over thus pushing my wheel to be rotating 90 degree from its intended path.
The end result was just a lot of blood and road rash and some wonderful, comprehensive attention in our hospital, but I would have been safer without our new safety buffer.
Is it too late to stop the propagation of more madness and sheer inanity upon the safest bike lane we have in town?
Please listen to your voters.
Ron Spence
Penticton
Facts are different from fear mongering
Dear Editor:
I’m not certain if Global National’s Jeff Semple misspoke or Andy Richard’s misheard but the world hottest day news stories last week were from an analytical tool developed by the University of Maine in 1979, not 2009 (Herald letters, July 7).
The “climate reanalyzer” uses a combination of real readings from surface stations (which have been in existence since the 1880’s or earlier), air balloon and satellite observations to assess and average global temperatures over land masses and the oceans. It is not a model.
The world hottest day stories have been reported not only by Global , but by diverse print and electronic journalism organizations such as The Washington Post, The Guardian, BBC, The Globe and Mail, and even Fox News.
Facts, not fear mongering Mr. Richards.
David Flater
Okanagan Falls
Is the truth harmful to psychological battle?
Dear Editor:
With the possible exception of the Old Goat from Ollala and young Joe Fries, I am one of the nicest people I know. I am kind considerate, good looking, sexy and thoughtful, I am sincere and honest. I am a semi-senile senior... er where was I?
Oh yeah... I am coming up 82, and I have cancer. The good news is there is no cure, but it is not terminal... what a relief.
None of my healthcare providers including my family doctor of many years plus my local oncologist have ventured into telling my first wife and I “where we are at.”
Could it be they don’t know or are they assuming that the truth would be more harmful to my psychological battle? On my latest visit to my oncologist I was going to ask him, “If I was your Dad, what would you tell your Mom?”
But I stopped short, maybe I am best not knowing the truth. Being 82 years of age does nothing to appease the demons that hover in my mindset. I know thousands of younger people who are having this battle and my heart sincerely goes out to them and their families.
Sadly, or thankfully, I don’t believe in a God of any kind because then I would have a target to aim my spiel at.
Sometimes I sit in my little den, quaffing off a couple of red ones, then my mind’s thoughts turn to all the other people, the lads and lasses of all ages who are putting on a brave face, smiling when they feel like crying, standing down when the conversation turns to thoughts of the future, looking at the world they are in and wondering or thinking when it might come to an end, using their mental reserves that have served them well until the diagnosis that turned their world upside down.
This letter to the editor is not looking for community sympathy... I am merely trying to render a reminder that this scourge is still rampant and destroying families. I am a local lad, (Oliver) my first wife (Sylvia) and I came to Canada in 1974, it was the best promise I made to my family and it has been a memorable journey, and is one that we are lucky to have had the privilege to take.
Don Smithyman
Oliver
Do the RCMP in PG not have anything better to do?
Dear Editor:
Yesterday, I was approached by an RCMP member at my home in Prince George because I was sunbathing topless. I was told I could be charged criminally.
The fact is that in 2000, the B.C. Supreme Court granted women in B.C. the right to be topless not only in their backyards, but in public places like parks and beaches.
When I tried to speak to someone in authority at the detachment about this issue, the woman at the front desk refused to let me talk to the Officer in Charge of the detachment or anyone in authority.
My dad was an RCMP member for 30 years and I have spent a lot of time around cops and RCMP detachments. This is not how things are done in the real world.
I would like to remind the RCMP in Prince George and School District 57 that sunbathing topless is legal in B.C. I believe a school phoned the RCMP and filed a complaint to harass me because I am complaining about noise at 2 a.m. and parental behavior at the school.
This community is really living in the dark ages. I am surprised women are allowed to drive. Make sure you don’t do it topless, girls. Our bare boobs are a real threat to society.
Lynn Blata
Prince George
Music club shaking the neighbourhood
Dear Editor:
The Hub on Martin Street is devastating the neighbourhood every weekend.
The Hub has becomes a loud noise factory every weekend since its opening. The pounding noise from the loud bands lasts and reverberates unabated through the neighbourhood from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. through their open garage windows on the patio. Despite previous complaints, the noise was out of control on Sunday July 9. This noise must stop by 10 p.m. (as per bylaw).
This is a grave disrespect and violation of the Good Neighbour Bylaw, sections 6.6, 6.7(a), 6.7(b) and applies to the owner, occupier or tenant of that property. This situation adversely affects the quiet, rest peace, enjoyment, comfort and health of nearby residents of Charles Manor at 333 Martin Street and cannot be tolerated any longer under nuisance and misdemeanor.
Enforcement and penalties are listed in sections 9 and 10 of the bylaw.
Efforts to discuss and implement genuine and unbiased noise mitigation with the senior communication adviser under the Development Services Management (PDSD) based on facts (location, the noise source, time of day) have been unsuccessful.
The present system in place prevents bona fide complainants from making a valid complaint after 10 p.m.
Major Claude Filiatrault
Penticton