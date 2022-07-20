The first thing to stand out in a review of David Eby’s nine years in provincial politics is the number of big, important issues he’s taken on.
Housing affordability. ICBC. Money laundering. The legal battle against the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. Banning big money financing of elections. Proportional representation. Election boundaries. Lobbyist registration.
Eby made some of those issues his own during four years as an Opposition critic.
He tackled all of them during five years at Premier John Horgan’s cabinet table.
Eby entered the legislature in 2013 as a giant killer. He’d defeated Premier Christy Clark in her Vancouver riding, providing New Democrats with the only cause for celebration in an election they expected to win but didn’t.
Eby briefly considered seeking the leadership himself when Adrian Dix, who’d led the party to defeat, stepped down. Instead, he backed out, citing the pending arrival of his first child, and endorsed John Horgan, who went on to win by acclamation.
As Opposition leader, Horgan appointed Eby to a half dozen critic roles: TransLink, tourism, housing, liquor regulation, gambling, and, by extension, money laundering.
Eby waded into each with a trademark combination of research and heat-seeking partisanship. He managed his own communications strategy, media releases and leaks.
On three issues — housing affordability, money laundering and campaign contributions — Eby did more damage to the governing BC Liberals than Horgan or anyone else in the Opposition caucus.
Some New Democrats wondered if Eby were running a stealth version of the leadership campaign he abandoned in 2013.
When Horgan confronted him over those suspicions, Eby said “not true. … I want you to succeed.”
Whatever Horgan thought about Eby upstaging him, on becoming premier, he tapped his most able minister for many assignments.
As attorney general, Eby had responsibility for seven of the 15 bills in the NDP’s first legislative session.
He oversaw the end of big money campaign contributions and passed the enabling legislation for a referendum on electing MLAs by proportional representation.
Horgan gave him responsibility for the smouldering financial wreck that was ICBC.
From Eby’s efforts, several common characteristics were apparent.
First, he’s hard working. Yes, he relaxes by doing hot yoga and switches off his phone while home with his two children. But I’m guessing that among cabinet ministers, only Health Minister Adrian Dix (Mr. 24/7, at your service) works harder.
Second, he’s methodical. Eby did not plunge straight into no-fault insurance as the first remedy for ICBC financial troubles. He built the case over a period of months for what he called “enhanced coverage,” better known as “no fault lite.” He spent almost two years assembling the reports to bolster the case for a public inquiry into money laundering.
Lately, this approach has been evident in his work as housing minister. So far, he’s been praising those municipalities that approve needed housing and singling out the ones that are stalling. He’s also preparing legislation to override local governments if the praise-and-criticize approach doesn’t work.
Third, he’s relentless. He’s lost several rounds in the courts over the auto insurance reforms, but continues to press on, with many of the key elements still intact. Despite the string of losses over the pipeline, he seized every opening to go back to court (at public expense, natch) for another try.
Fourth, he’s ruthless. Take his ouster, earlier this month, of members of the board at troubled B.C. Housing. One also recalls his merciless baiting of Todd Stone, the cabinet minister in charge of ICBC under the Liberals.
Not everything worked out for Eby.
The money-laundering inquiry did not deliver the hoped-for evidence to convict members of the B.C. Liberal government of corruption.
Like other brilliant, driven individuals, Eby does not come across as a team player.
His partisanship plays to the dark side of a polarized province.
Up to now Eby has shown the skills that made him an effective cabinet minister and a one-man Opposition wrecking crew.
But he has not shown the bridge building and communications skills — or sheer likability — of John Horgan.
Perhaps those abilities will emerge. They’ve not done so to date.
Vaughn Palmer Vancouver Sun’s provincial affairs political columnist