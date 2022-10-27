Canadians should be hoping Donald Trump will eventually end up in jail, thus disallowing him to run for president in 2024. There so many indictments and investigations, it’s hard to keep track. We just need one conviction to dis-qualify him.
Here are 11 reasons why Canadians would be harmed by a second Trump presidency.
Climate Change. There is no doubt Trump would reverse any progress and treaties the Biden administration has made, just as he pulled out of the Paris Accord. Stephen Harper insisted that Canada could not have its own climate policies putting us at a an economic disadvantage to the U.S. Pierre Poilievre would likely do the same.
America First Protectionism. Trump has little regard for treaties. If he feels like it, he would ignore the USMCA free trade agreement if it benefitted his rich friends and donors.
Cut Taxes. Any reduction in taxes on the rich and corporations have a knock-on effect to Canada as we may be compelled to match any U.S. tax cuts to maintain investments.
Immigration. Trump will continue to build his southern wall and resume policies of rejecting asylum seekers and separating children from parents. This will make Canada a preferred destination for illegal migrants (not necessarily a bad thing given our current labour markets.)
Environmental laws reversed. The border with the U.S. does not protect us from the environmental damage as a result of lax American laws. The EPA will be gutted. Fracking, drilling and coal mining will expand.
Disregard of science. Science was ignored by his administration during the pandemic, even worse claims of COVID cures such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine (maybe not bleach) made it into our country. Crazy people in Canada pick up this nonsense and put the rest of us at risk if the pandemic lasts into 2025. We already went through ignoring science during the Harper years.
Racism. The racism promoted by the 45th president and social media, encourages bad people in Canada to do the same.
Friend of autocrats. What do autocrats Putin, Erdogan, Mohammed-bin Salman Al Saud, Bolsonaro and Duterte have in common? They are all friends of Trump. I do not think a Trump administration would have supported Ukraine against Putin’s war. He would object to whatever bad things Iran is up to though.
U.S. foreign policy. There would not be one, making it difficult for G7 or NATO liberal countries to work together.
Pipelines. Approval of the Keystone XL pipeline, which would expand our tar sands bitumen production.
Nuclear war. “If I have nuclear weapons, why can’t I use them?,” Trump questioned one of his foreign policy advisors in 2016 three times in a matter of minutes. North Korea wants nuclear weapons as Kim noticed fellow dictators Hussein and Gaddaffi died after they gave up weapons of mass destruction. Would the egos of Trump and Putin lead to a nuclear exchange?
Be afraid, be very afraid.
John Dorn is a retired tech entrepreneur who resides in Summerland.