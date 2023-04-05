Best April Fool’s Day front page ever
Dear Editor:
The “Bigger and Higher” bike lane story complete with an artistic’s rendering of the route was the best April Fool’s Day story I have ever read (Herald, Page 1, April 1).
I can just imagine the fun Doug Goyoto had putting it together.
Dorothy Percy
Penticton
Maybe elevated bike lane is a good idea
Dear Editor:
Re: “Bigger and higher,” (Herald, Page 1, April 1).
Wow, what an appropriate subject to have chosen. Now that many of us have flogged the subject of the bike lanes pretty well to death, this gag story will hopefully put an end to it.
But, you know, I can’t resist. Now, every time I drive anywhere in Penticton I take special notice of the rare occasion when a bicycle actually cruises beside me. My reaction: “Wow, look at that, there is a bike!”
I want to blow my horn, but then common sense does compel me to leave it alone. I really don’t want to scare and cause a scary or negative reaction.
So, even I need to just leave it alone. And I also want to be left alone. Hopefully I have now been asked to make the final financial contribution.
But then, an elevated bike lane through downtown? We would really be the envy of the world, eh?
Frank Focken
Penticton
April Fool’s Day pranks are tiring
Dear Editor:
Re: “Bigger and higher,” (Herald, April 1).
Though April Fool’s Day is a tradition as long as Canada Day, perhaps we and especially you in the newspaper industry could stop indulging in such farces, especially those that might provoke the righteous anger of Penticton citizens.
I am not talking about the self-appointed guardian complainers like Elvena Slump and the anti-bike hordes, I am talking about the citizens who are concerned by the screw-ups of past and present councillors, especially newer ones like the Kelowna lawyer and James Miller.
It is one thing that this bike lane went ahead without a referendum or citizen input but that such a garish design was used and included parts from a foreign contractor instead of a local Canadian contractor is indicative of the arrogance of past and present councils and mayors (even the newcomers are arrogant).
That residents had driveways impeded and or redesigned is much worse. That a bike lane goes ahead before ensuring that all citizens and visitors to Penticton are housed is utterly gross and incompetent.
That an iconic restaurant is being torn down and replaced by an ugly and unnecessary office building is even worse.
This council is more concerned about promoting liquor business through allowing drinking in parks even as it hits businesses by installing parking meters that are outrageously overpriced and more troublesome than useful, and then they turn around and penalize the city art gallery by reducing monies going to it.
Though I don't often go to the art gallery, I consider it far more important than the public library, which doesn’t do enough to protect patrons’ bikes from thefts.
As for the nearly empty prison in Oliver, there might be some reduction in the vacancy and lack of use of the facilities if we were to advocate to change laws so that people like Justin Trudeau and John Horgan would shortly become new “residents” there, for at least several years or more.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
People need urgent relief with rent support
Dear Editor:
Canada is facing a wave of new homelessness, in the face of inflation and the ongoing impact of the pandemic.
This is impacting hundreds of thousands of Canadians, as they struggle to make ends meet as everything gets more and more expensive. They are workers, retirees, families, veterans, men, women, even children. It is impacting every part of our community and can be seen in our community.
While it’s critical that governments continue to invest in affordable housing, people need urgent relief in the form of rent support to help them bridge the increasing gap between incomes and the cost-of-living.
A proposed Homelessness Prevention and Housing Benefit would do just that. It would support up to 385,000 people at risk of homelessness and 50,000 people currently experiencing homelessness with targeted financial relief to help in this critical time.
Most importantly, it would prevent a wave of human tragedy on the scale of our largest natural disasters.
I know this would support members of our community and it’s critical that the federal government implement it in the budget.
Karmen McLeod
West Kelowna
This is the democratic system in Canada
Dear Editor:
Late in the day the news emerged that our City Council had reversed itself and restored the grant to the Art Gallery, which came as excellent news to many in Penticton.
The mayor has an excellent notion that funding should, in future, be a line item. Debate about the importance of the Art Gallery to our small town could then be curtailed. It will then no longer have to compete with the external sporting events such as the Ironman or the Granfondo, which have little local initiative and, as curator Paul Crawford suggested, have minimal impact at the community level outside the seven days that they occur.
Coun. Amelia Boultbee, although voting for the measure, according to the local news, “did not appreciate the public pressure put on the council to change its mind.” Coun. Boultbee was, of course, a beneficiary of “public pressure” in the recent election when she topped the poll.
Canada is a “representative democracy,” for which its citizens are thankful. To be a representative does not shield an incumbent from public opinion.
There is no rule saying that during her term of office the incumbent has to take note of what her constituents think. It is, however, wise. There is little the public can do after an election, and before the next, to register their views.
One is letters to council, another is letters to the editor of the local newspaper, which can have a major impact in a small and solidary community like Penticton. This, thank goodness, is what happens in the democratic system we have in Canada.
And long may it be so!
Graham E. Johnson
Penticton
Headline typo changes context of column
Dear Editor:
I noticed that John Dorn wrote a column entitled, “Replacing Peer Comes at a Cost” (Herald, March 31). I thought that it was an article about replacing King Charles.
Isn’t it interesting how a misspelled word can alter the meaning drastically?
P.S. Yes, I read the whole article and agree with John Dorn!
Marj Plitt
Summerland