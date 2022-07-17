Barkwill asks, who's feathering whose nest?
Dear Editor:
In Ron Kubek’s July 14, 2022, letter to the Herald, he accuses me of only being interested in “feathering my own nest.”
He omits the fact that I clearly stated I did not need a benefits plan, that I already have a good government plan, and supported the motion because it might attract more people to run for Council.
Some suggested it would be appealing to younger candidates.
Being on council is a taxing job, and some level of remuneration is appropriate. Nobody can say, with precision, exactly what it should be. However, we had a citizen committee come to us with recommendations that we followed.
On his second point, I still believe that the million dollars borrowed and available, (because the Giants Head Road project winning bid was under budget), could be better spent on the pipes and pavement downtown, than new pipes to his winery. Some of the pipes downtown are very old and prone to break as well, and we all know the condition of the road.
But that is just a difference of opinion between someone who does not own property in either location — and someone who wants pipes to his own property.
One of the responsibilities of a councillor is to consider the interests of the community as a whole, and not the interests of themselves or specific individuals.
Richard Barkwill CPA
Summerland Councillor
Cast wider net when changing place names
Dear Editor:
Since politicians in B.C. are determined to rename streets or other place names of individuals who had nefarious history with Indigenous people, maybe they should also focus attention on Spanish names of streets, towns and islands.
Do we really know the Indigenous interactions with Malaspina, Quadra, Galiano, Tofino, Flores or other Spaniards that have places in B.C. named after them?
These Spanish explorers were members of the Spanish Empire, which history shows was absolutely brutal to the Indigenous people in Central and South America.
Bob Enwright
Saanich
Creek restoration project is killing neighbourhood
Dear Editor:
The City of Penticton continues to engage in its pet projects at great expense to the taxpayers.
The bike lanes that hardly anyone uses (because they’re poorly located and truly dangerous to ride) will cost at least $8 million.
The City has also budgeted $30,000 over a number of years to “beautify” and “restore” Penticton Creek. I would urge anyone who can to come by and see how this looks. Sections of the creek that have been done are already overgrown with weeds and look worse than many parts that have not. The City has been engaged in clear-cut logging the banks of the creek.
Don’t they know that trees anchor the soil on the banks of the creek?
The City also purchased and bulldozed a house because they deemed it an obstruction.
Huge rocks have been placed along the banks of the creek. The spaces among these rocks will soon be overgrown with weeds. The result will be ugly. There are many more things that could be done by the City with this money, things that are actually more important than this vanity project.
The Nanaimo Ave. bridge, which has been our neighbourhood’s best and safest access to the downtown core for years, is being removed and not replaced.
I think the real reason for its removal has more to do with convenience than any reason they have stated. It gets in the way of “beautification.”
Apparently, there is no money in this huge budget to restore our access to downtown by replacing it for a neighbourhood that has been undergoing accelerated densification for years.
Is this common practice in other cities?
A Shape Your City survey was done and the results have been completely ignored by the City. Many problems with the removal of the bridge were mentioned by participants, but the City has gone ahead anyway. These surveys are a sham and a waste of taxpayer funds if the results are ignored by city officials anyway.
And those who live in this neighbourhood are powerless to do anything about it.
Al Martens
Penticton
Cruise-ship industry an environmental mess
Dear Editor:
After retiring to live in James Bay 18 years ago, I recently moved to a condo one block north of the cruise ship docking area.
Until this point, I had no idea of the extent of negative environmental and noise impact that this industry has on our community. On most days from April to October, one to three of these 350 mammoth floating hotels moor in the harbour for hours all the while discharging constant clouds of greenhouse gases and their garbage in our landfills.
In the meantime, 780,000 of their travellers are transported to and from downtown Victoria via many huge coach buses and countless taxis throughout the day until 11:30 p.m.!
For those of us residing roadside, there are no open windows or sleep before midnight, as the traffic noise is akin to rush hour on Douglas.
Residents deserve to know if the preceding activities negate all of our initiatives from high gas taxes, bike lanes, plastics elimination and so on.
Does Victoria council, the Capital Regional District, and the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority with Marianne Alto our Victoria council rep have the answer, or are we allowing today what our grandchildren will suffer with ongoing climate change disasters in their future?
It is my opinion that we are not “walking the walk” on this one.
Elizabeth Kozak
Victoria
Politicians at all levels failing on drugs, crime
Dear Editor:
The empty blathering of politicians, at all levels, is beginning to have the effect that most people don’t want — vigilantes.
The police rarely intervene when they see obviously stolen goods, like labelled shopping carts, in homeless camps. One reason the police ignore the frequent bold theft is because there's almost no repercussions if the thieves get to court.
The stats over the last few decades indicate that a large percentage of petty crime is committed by people who want money to buy illegal drugs. Most of the rest of our population want to minimize crime.
The experts have been very clear with their advice to politicians on how to better satisfy both groups, at the lowest possible cost: house and feed the homeless, provide addicts with clean drugs, then offer addicts the means to quit drugs if and when they're ready.
Instead of doing what the experts advise, for years our mayors, premiers and the prime minister all wring their hands and discuss and meet and study, but do very little differently.
Meanwhile, the illegal drug dealers continue to sell poisoned drugs, at prices that can be enormously inflated only because they remain illegal. The government won’t eliminate the dealers’ highly profitable businesses by simply giving away clean versions of what the dealers are selling.
Those same idle politicians now have the nerve to condemn people for doing themselves what those who we pay to maintain our society are failing to do.
Politicians — do more, talk less.
Al Janusas
Kelowna