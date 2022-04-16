In early March we got news Sony is doing a revamp of the Playstation Plus service, offering multiple tiers of the subscription to gamers.
The regular Playstation Plus is turning into Playstation Plus Essential. This service is the same price as Plus, offering cloud saves, discounts on gamers and online multiplayer access.
Playstation Plus Extra offers all that and around 400 PS4 and PS5 games from Playstation studios and other developers.
Playstation Plus Premium offers all the same stuff as previous tiers and PS3 games via streaming, as well as PS, PS2 and select PSP games via download or streaming and demos.
No matter the tier you choose, the service offers gamers a variety of options and is a solid value.
At its highest tier, the service will be around $120 a year and is the best value for all it offers.
My major issue with the service at any tier is the lack of Playstation exclusives. Even at the highest tier. the new God of War won’t be on that service unlike their competitor Microsoft.
Another issue is the lack of being able to download PS3 games and play them on your PS5 system. Emulators have already opened the possibility for PS3 games to be played on the PC. Why Sony can’t create an emulator on hardware as powerful as the PS5 is strange.
This service is a great starting point for Sony to get some extra revenue and make gaming more accessible through a subscription service. When the service starts, how streaming the games will work with latency issues is something we will have to wait and see.
Options are always a good thing. If you don’t like streaming services then you don’t have to use them. Gamers can still buy the games the same way they always have, physically or digitally. Game Pass changed the gaming landscape offering an immense value and getting revenue to large and small developers.
Some say these services are hurting developers, but data show it actually helps games that may have been overlooked in the past.
Guardians of the Galaxy is a great example. That game had slow sales, then Microsoft paid for the game to be on Game Pass. The developer stated that this gave the game more exposure and brought the game to a bigger audience than it otherwise would have.
When a game is set to leave the service players can buy it and own it usually at a discounted price.
New games heading to Game Pass this month are MLB The Show 22, Cricket 22 and Chinatown Detective Agency.
Life is Strange True Colors, Dungeon of Naheulbeuk and Pazer Corps 2 come to the service on April 12. Lost in Random arrives April 14.
A surprise announcement is Bugsnax, the PS5 exclusive, comes to Xbox and PC on April 28.
