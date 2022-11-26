(PC, PS5, Xbox Series X)
Rated M for Mature
The Chant is a solid horror-style game that brings together nature and the occult to create a solid title.
The visuals are solid. The game is made by a brand new studio. The environments have a nice amount of detail with some solid lighting. Moonlight and mist make it an appealing game along with the trees and other vegetation on the remote island. The game designers did a great job with the atmosphere. The game has dark and scary environments with lack of light adding to the tension and fear of what’s waiting around that corner. The creature design is a mixture of real animals and plants mixed together.
The game’s sound design from the voice acting to the creature sounds are also well done. The dialogue and voice work didn’t feel out of place or badly acted.
You play the game as Jess, a troubled woman that is invited to a wellness retreat by her friend Kim. The retreat is on a remote island set in the 1970s. During the first mediation session your friend becomes possessed and starts to lash out at the others, before passing out. The game kicks off from there. You and the others from the retreat are trying to both survive and get Kim back after passing out.
The Chant is done from a third person perspective. You move the character around with the left thumbstick and aim the camera with the right thumbstick.
The game’s map is a fair sized resort with the woods and outbuildings surrounding it. The mediation has somehow released supernatural creatures called the Gloom. Jess doesn’t use the traditional weaponry found in other horror games. The developers did a good job at making natural items weaponry. Things like sage, throned branches, salt and essential oils are all used instead of the traditional weapons.
Depending on the enemy type, different enemies require different weapons to exploit their weakness. A really interesting part of the game is the gloom areas. The island looks like a regular island but parts have a dual reality. Gloom areas also have the creatures that mix plants and animals to create terrifying creatures. In the regular areas you have to fend off cult style members that have animal skull masks.
No matter if you’re in the gloom areas or not you can choose to fight and test your skills or you can run away. In these areas you step through a foggy part into this different reality with strange creatures, cult members and voices that talk to the player. These areas offer more challenge as the creatures can be fairly large and require solid combat moves.
Speaking of combat Jess has the different hand-held weapons that can be used with a light and heavy attack. You can also use different throwable objects like salt, essential oils and more to use like a grenade of sorts. As the story progresses and you fight the boss style creatures, you gain spiritual powers. The dodge button will come in very handy against all enemy types. The dodge for Jess will have her throw herself back and to the ground leaving you out of the range of attacks.
Combat also varies depending on if you’re in the gloom reality or regular. In the gloom areas you have to keep an eye on your mind meter which is constantly decreasing as you stay in the area.
Jess has three different bars to keep an eye on. Besides the mind meter which shows your sanity, there’s a body meter which works like the player’s health.
There is also the spirit meter, which shows the power left for spiritual attacks. Players can upgrade these different meters and other aspects in the upgrade menu. Combat is challenging yet fun. Players are tasked with trying to free Kim and getting rid of the gloom infecting the island and the people.
As the story progresses you learn more about the trauma that binds Kim and her friend Jess. A missed opportunity is for the game to delve into the cult aspect of the game. This part and other relationships are never fully fleshed out storywise. The horror aspects of the game also left me wanting a bit more.
The puzzles featured throughout the game are well thought out and meld well within the game’s story. At times the player can also interact with others with your choices affecting the ending of the game. The game has three different endings depending on your actions.
The island which works as the players map has different sections that open up to backtracking when you find new items or crystals. Once you have these items you can go back and explore once- locked Gloom areas letting you find collectibles or upgrade items.
The Chant is a decent six- to seven- hour experience with fun combat and interesting creatures. This is a good game to play. The Chant gets a 7.5/10. I hope the sequel delves more into the horror or cult aspects to create a truly terrifying experience.
