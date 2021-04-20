During the Great Depression of the 1930s, thousands lost their jobs, homes, businesses and farms. With no options available, they migrated to the larger centres.
To deal with the influx, municipalities enacted vagrancy laws to enable the jailing and expelling of unwanted migrants. If one takes the time to read stories of the Dirty Thirties, the inhumane treatment of the homeless is shocking.
Times have not changed much in 80 years.
According to a District of Summerland official, there are at least 500 people in Summerland who are “under-housed.” They are living in cars, recreational vehicles, travel trailers and picker shacks.
As an aside, in Summerland it is against the rules to live in an RV or trailer parked on private property. Since bylaws are complaint driven, one could lodge a complaint with the bylaw officer and have poor people evicted from their own “home.”
Summerland does not have any supportive housing, transitional housing, homeless shelters, supervised drug injection sites, soup kitchens or federal/provincial service offices.
We do though have Penticton to do this for us.
I would speculate the increased incidence of homelessness in Penticton is a result of it being the centre of the entire South Okanagan valley catchment area, as the homeless gravitate to the closest city offering the services they need.
Sorry Penticton, but most of the homeless are victims of the pandemic and are truly suffering.
Since my town is part of the problem, I feel the need to offer a suggestion to the ongoing dispute Penticton has with the province over the Victory Church shelter. The shelter is required because COVID rules have reduced the number of beds available elsewhere. The shelter’ s temporary use permit was not renewed by Penticton City Council. Penticton City Council members have to ask themselves if in March 2020, when they granted the TUP for the shelter, they even thought the pandemic would last an entire year.
The management of the shelter should not have assumed, since they thought they were offering a needed service to the poor of the city, that would translate into an automatic renewal of their temporary use permit.
Council’s problem with the Victory Church shelter seems to be the mayhem the clients or hangers-on spread in the neighbourhood. It is located close to two seniors’ homes which makes those residents feel vulnerable. (When a bad person pilfered items from my car, it should have been a hanging offense. He was caught red-handed with my stuff, but the crown decided not to lay charges. So, I sympathize with the neighbours.)
Penticton council is prepared to spend up to $300,000 on legal fees to stop the province from over-riding their wishes and what appears to be the majority of Penticton taxpayers.
I would suggest the shelter be granted a short-term TUP, say two to three months. This would give the shelter operators time to find a more appropriate location.
The new TUP should be short term and renewed only if the pandemic is still raging. When the pandemic recedes, hopefully the number of homeless will decline and the shelter will go out of business. Maybe some of the $300,000 destined for lawyers could help with the moving expenses.
The above does not relieve the situation for Penticton. It is doing more than its fair share in dealing with the homeless and the opioid crisis. The province has to figure this out and spread the burden back to other towns, Summerland included.
Not a popular plan. The measure of our society is how it treats our weakest members.
John Dorn is a retired tech entrepreneuer who lives in Summerland.