For St. Patrick’s Day this week, I wore a green T-shirt and an Aran Islands sweater. And orange underwear. Covering all my bases, so to speak.
Ireland, as I’m sure you’re aware, has been riven by conflict between the orange and the green. The Protestant and the Catholics. The north and the south. Monarchy and republic.
Today, Ireland is relatively peaceful. The Good Friday Agreement of 1998 largely eliminated the violence of “The Troubles” — 40 years of bombings and shootings.
Unfortunately, bombings and shootings continue in other places. Most notably these days in Ukraine.
And the suspicion, the ill-feeling, that plagued Northern Ireland since the 1960s now shifts to other groups.
The CBC’s National newscast reported a few nights ago that over 600,000 people who have Russian connections, or Russian names, or who sell Russian products, are finding themselves treated with the same suspicion that Muslims experienced after the September 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Centre in New York.
At its most benign, this shows up in a reluctance to talk about the invasion of Ukraine at all. Or as an almost obsessive compulsion to know whether this “Russian” supports or rejects Vladimir Putin.
At its worst, suspicion turns into threats, attacks, and exclusion.
The Russian Community Centre in Vancouver was vandalized. Some angry individuals sloshed gallons of blue and yellow paint over its entry area. The Centre is not political, its director stressed. It has operated since 1956, hosting concerts and showcasing arts.
Speaking of concerts, the Vancouver Recital Society spent years trying to lure Russian pianist Alexandre Malofeev to B.C. Then they cancelled his performance planned for August, for fear it might be disrupted by anti-Russian protests or demonstrations, or that it might put his family at risk.
Three more of Malofeev’s concerts were cancelled in Montreal.
Malofeev’s Facebook page posted his comment: “Every Russian will feel guilty for decades because of the terrible and bloody decision that none of us could influence and predict.”
Since Vladimir Putin sent tanks, troops, and missiles across the Russia/Ukraine border three weeks ago, Canadian sympathies have focussed on Ukraine as the innocent victim. Russia has been vilified as the aggressor, the bully, the evil empire.
But not every Russian supports Putin. Not even in Russia itself.
Canada is more tolerant than many countries. Even so, we do not have a laudable history when it comes to dealing with potential “enemy aliens” – the term used for people who might, just might, sympathize with a hostile power.
In the First World War, we rounded up Italians and isolated them in internment camps in northern or remote locations. You can still find traces of one of those camps in Yoho National Park. The Morrisey internment camp for German miners, near Fernie remains intact after 100 years.
In the same war, we interned more than 8,500 Ukrainian men in 24 camps across the country, and required another 80,000 Ukrainians to carry identify papers and report regularly to local authorities.
A survivor of those camps, Mary Manko Haskett, said: “What was done to us was wrong. Because no one bothered to remember or learn about the wrong that was done to us, it was done to others, again and yet again.
The city of Berlin, Ont., changed its name to Kitchener. Local business leaders feared that customers wouldn’t buy goods marked “Made in Berlin.”
Recently I read an unpublished manuscript describing an eight-year-old girl’s trauma when her German-speaking family was ostracized in peaceful Penticton during the Second World War.
We interned other Germans in Vernon.
We censored personal letters to families back home. As if they had state secrets to betray.
And, of course, in a disgraceful episode of Canada’s history, we deported 22,000 people — men, women, and children — of Japanese ancestry from the B.C. coast. We confiscated their houses, land, and fishing boats, without compensation. Because we feared they might feel greater loyalty to their ancestral homeland than to their adoptive nation.
Yet the Canadian Encyclopedia states that not even one Japanese Canadian was ever charged.
There seems to be a tumour in the human psyche that needs to create an enemy to blame.
Tragically, instead of considering seriously how people with connections to distant conflicts might, or might not, assist a perceived enemy, we tend to tar them all with a broad brush.
It’s unjust, and unfair.
I prefer to keep on good terms with both sides. As far as possible. But then, I’m Irish. What’s your excuse?
