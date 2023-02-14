Three Mile parking an issue for years
Dear Editor:
Hey City Council there is no need to deliberate or “review the future use for the land” at 810-Three Mile Road (Herald, Feb. 10). Parking has been an issue there for years. Expand the existing limited parking.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Do some reading and deeper thinking
Dear Editor:
Re: “Councillor questions protection of ‘colonial’ heritage” (Herald, Feb. 9).
Coun. Isaac Gilbert’s notion that preserving the Cherryland neighbourhood amounts to preserving the colonial past is very simplistic. Is he arguing that no settler history should be preserved? If so, how does that help Indigenous folks?
How does tearing down the houses that were built over multiple generations — Tom Ellis’s homestead is long gone — narrowing Windsor Ave, and putting up multi-unit housing that will densify the street going to address colonialism, class and, to Coun. Campbell Watt’s point “elitism” (whatever that means—is owning a single family home de facto elitist)? Do they think there’s an equivalence between preserving a neighbourhood that has multiple histories and preserving racist monuments? Because there is not.
What are these two councillors doing that concretely and substantively addresses these issues? Because thinking you’re doing so by supporting development projects is patently absurd. All of Penticton is built on indigenous land, so taking apart one neighbourhood isn’t going to do a thing to address colonialism or move us towards reconciliation. Now if they were talking about giving land back, that would be another thing.
I wish these two councillors had had the courage to speak up during the public hearing on the Bogner’s development, which happened shortly after they voted down the Cherryland proposal. They stayed utterly silent on their views about “colonialism” and “elitism”while a large number of people spoke about history and preservation of the area. Cowards.
If you want to debate subjects as complex as these, do some reading and deeper thinking, and be willing to express your views when the public has an opportunity to counter them.
Susan Fast
Penticton
Hockey games are not for babysitting
Dear Editor:
Season tickets holders received an email before last Friday’s game. It said: “…We are expecting over 4,000 fans at the Vees game tomorrow night…We ask for kindness and patience as schools will be navigating their correct seats.“
This must be a mistake since when do kids sit in their correct seats? They move from seat to seat at will.
Why are season ticket holders being asked to be patient and kind? Did schools and parents receive an email outlining correct etiquette for watching hockey games?
Why is it that the Vees management allows a free-for-all for free ticket holders? Don’t blame the volunteer staff when they get involved in many cases they get told off or ignored.
Kids are allowed to climb over seats brushing past people while the game is in play. Their minders and parents ignore this rude behaviour that affects others trying to enjoy the game. Kids near the top seats scream at other kids on the concourse to draw their attention.
The intermission is a free for all for kids to roughhouse and be a general nuisance:
A grand time for everyone except those that pay for seats.
The Vees management is not in the business of hockey but are running a free babysitting service. And apparently they know it is a problem as they are asking season ticket holders to be patient and kind.
It seems to be human nature that we do not appreciate what we have until we have lost it. Why would any season ticket holder go to a game to face constant irritation from others that use the hockey arena as a dumping ground.
Apparently free kids tickets is more important than allowing season tickets holders to see the game they paid for.
Missing play or goals because of kids standing and climbing over seats in front of you while the game is in play is a constant distraction.
There needs to be a document drawn up with the rules for proper etiquette behaviour while watching a hockey game. These rules should be handed to every school and parent that takes advantage of freebie tickets to bring their children to a hockey game.
A hockey game is not a babysitting service. It is an opportunity to teach a child manners and consideration for others.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
