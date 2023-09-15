The announcement wasn’t surprising, the timing was a bit, but South Okanagan West Kootenay Member of Parliament Richard Cannings revealed earlier this week that he won’t seek re-election in the next federal election (whenever that may be).
Whatever your political stripes, Cannings is well liked and respected in the community and his service to the area certainly doesn’t go unrecognized.
When Cannings was introduced as the riding’s candidate for the first time back in 2015, very few people gave him much of a chance.
At that time, he was one of the most non-political politicians ever.
The Penticton area had always been a conservative stranglehold., with a large geographic area, combined with his popularity in his hometown of Penticton, he was elected not only once, but three times.
The question is, who will the NDP run in his absence and with Cannings out of the way, will this attract a large number of prospects for the Conservative nomination?
I can begin to speculate but that’s all it would be speculation.
So instead, thank you to Richard Cannings and life partner Margaret for their commitment to the area and happy retirement.
--
Beginning next week, The Kelowna Daily Courier and Penticton Herald will both have a redesign of its pages, the first of its kind in more than two decades.
The pages will look a little bit different – nothing drastic – and yes, the font size will be a pinch larger which should prove to be popular with many readers, some who find smaller fonts to be challenging.
Keep in mind that we will be “under construction” at both papers and there could be a few style point errors in the first couple of print editions. Please be patient.
Having participated in a handful of redesigns over my career, there are always some unexpected gremlins that weren’t anticipated.
The content won’t change, our No. 1 commitment will remain local coverage. The only thing different will be the overall look.
Let us know how you like it.
--
The Ken doll, first introduced by Mattel in 1961, is among the 12 finalists considered for induction into the National Toy Hall of Fame in Rochester, New York. Ken has enjoyed a major comeback thanks to Ryan Gosling, a frontrunner for the Academy Award as best supporting actor.
Also up for consideration: baseball cards, Battleship, bingo, Bop It, the Cabbage Patch Kids, Choose Your Own Adventure gamebooks, Connect 4, Little Tykes Cozy, Coupe, Nerf, slime and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Now in its 25th year, the National Toy Hall of Fame has 78 toys including the original Barbie. She was inducted in the Hall’s first year.
--
This weekend is the Vancouver Young Stars Classic hockey event featuring top prospects from the four Western Canadian NHL teams. It’s your chance to see tomorrow’s stars today and in the cozy confines of the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Over the years we’ve enjoyed seeing many future stars, most notably Connor McDavid, arguably the league’s best player. It’s a great bargain. The price of a tournament pass equals less than a standard NHL ticket for a single game in Vancouver.
With Calgary and Edmonton both participating, look for a lot of Alberta licence plates driving around Penticton.
Next to Original Six rivals Montreal and Toronto, the two Alberta teams have one of the best fan rivalries in sports. Due to the way the calendar fell this year, the tournament won’t be competing with the Penticton Dragon Boat Festival and the Pentastic Jazzfest (they were both last weekend).
Thanks to everyone who makes this tournament happen.
James Miller is managing editor of the Penticton Herald. Email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca