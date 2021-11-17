Insult to those who served in the military
Dear Editor:
Anyone with ancestry in the United Kingdom can only be appalled by the demonstration put on by the anti-vaxxers in Kelowna on Nov. 11.
My father landed at Arrowmanches- Les-Baines, Normandy. My mother worked in the shipyards in Sunderland and the Dunlop rubber factory in Birmingham. My uncle Tom was taken off the beaches of Dunkirk and my uncle Joe was on the Murmansk run into northern Russia.
The actions of the anti-vaxxers on Remembrance Day in Kelowna is an embarrassment to the Nation and dishonours my family.
Judging by the actions of the anti-vaxxers, I cannot believe that their ancestors performed with any honour or dignity during the war years.
Jim Calvert
Penticton
Best way to deal with protesters - ignore them
Dear Editor:
I am beginning to think the best way to respond to anti-vaxxers who show up to disrupt Remembrance Day ceremonies and harass people at hospitals and schools is to deny them the media coverage they so desperately seek.
I do not for one moment believe they demonstrate out of honest concern about the COVID vaccine. They demonstrate to gain attention.
This small number of strident anti- vaxxers are becoming increasingly isolated from the silent majority of vaccinated Canadians who are quietly getting on with their lives enjoying a meal in a restaurant and other social gatherings.
I am not talking about those folks who are not able to be vaccinated; I am referring to those who refuse to be vaccinated because they have “rights.”
They seek to cause havoc — the more outrageous the better — and then eagerly wait to see what media coverage their sad antics have garnered. Well guess what.
We all have rights, including the right to pay respect to fallen soldiers from two World Wars without interruption. I wish the media would completely ignore these pathetic losers who deny medical science, but are first in line for a hospital bed when they get covid, the rest of us be damned.
Lisa Martin
Penticton
Old people didn’t exercise their rights
Dear Editor:
Bill Shumborski, in his letter of Nov. 9, Herald, rants on about freedom and being “left alone.”
“The state has no mandate (regarding) what people put into their bodies” — boring and outdated argument. The state has long had a right to stop people from putting certain drugs into their bodies.
The old people who died in rest homes had no chance to exercise their right to refuse the virus — unvaxxed workers had the “freedom” and “right” to put it into their bodies.
Those anti-vaxxers who got COVID didn’t want to be “left alone” — they went to medical help and, most had (literal) death-bed conversions.
Joy Lang
Penticton
Deny the protest leader any future medical care
Dear Editor:
I can provide a clear answer as to the appropriate punishment for the woman who disrupted the Remembrance Day ceremony at the Kelowna cenotaph, Nov. 11.
Her picture should be forever placed at every medical centre in Canada.
In time she will need the help of medical angels, but only to be denied even a life saving COVID-19 needle.
I was one of many children who lost a complete childhood due to an adult war. Family members gave their lives serving overseas.
Lucky ones returned home, never to see their nieces or nephews again.
The forgotten exiled child's war would go on alone in another country till eternity with half a family, thanks to my first and only wife.
I enlisted with the RCAF in 1956 without the knowledge of who was guilty for my exile. (England and Canada, please step forward.)
Remembrance Day is correct — “Lest We Forget” — unfortunately, November 11th won't let me forget that war destroyed my entire childhood and my family forever.
The joy of growing up with my unknown four siblings who were exiled to Australia was not to be, so Remembrance means little to me but heartache.
Yes, I did my war mostly in an emigration home in England with perfect attendance.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Throwing away dogs like they are garbage
Dear Editor:
I am appalled at the intransigence of those people who adopted dogs during the pandemic lockdown, and now that we are returning to normal, are either just dumping them, or turning them in to shelters.
These animals are sentient beings, who need love and attention, not something you just throw away, like a candy wrapper.
Are these people incapable of thinking ahead, or taking responsibility for their actions?
David Johnston
Crofton
November 11 protest disgusting to many
Dear Editor:
Since the onset of COVID, many opinions based on conjecture have taken place. As we all know to vaccinate or not to vaccinate seems to be in question.
Opinions of this run both ways.
As always, the idea of freedom of choice erupts. Some anti-vaxxers seem to be oblivious to the lay of the land of the country in which they live and how it got to be. Many of these folks may be borderline cases between ignorance and stupidity.
The “invaded approach and disrespect for veterans and the sacrifices they made,” would tend to bear this out.
While it is true that people enjoy certain freedoms, sometimes opinion supercedes freedom, much to the dismay of the majority.
The reprehensible debacle that took place on Remembrance Day in Kelowna and Cranbook show little understanding of the sacrifices made by veterans or the significance of the day and the meaningful freedoms that we enjoy as Canadians.
These events totally disgusted me. In my opinion these actions seem to represent what might be termed as self-interest, token no mind thinking. It brings to mind an old adage that I heard many years ago in my college days.
It was made in reference to how some people’s base thinking was expressed. I feel that the saying is very valid today in a metaphorical way. It is relative to those anti-vaxxers in
Kelowna that through desecration do disservice to the day in question to put forth their venom. The saying goes like this in reference to these shameful, individual’s acts: “They are lower than a snake’s belly in a wagon-rut!”
To say that the actions of said few on that day were unconscionable doesn’t even begin to address the issues as presented.
There was no threat to their individual freedoms. In this instant, their personal freedom should not be at issue but to them it was. It would appear that their narrow-mindedness was only overshadowed by their selfishness.
Hopefully, there is room somewhere in the legal system that might bring reality home to this apparently self-aggrandizing individuals and the letter of the law invoked in some way to make them accountable for their actions.
May the veterans who returned from the perils of war and destruction always be remembered as the bastions of democracy and basic freedoms that people in the Western World enjoy.
Ron Barillaro
Penticton
City should have seen protest coming
Dear Editor:
My wife and I went to City Park in Kelowna on Remembrance Day to pay our respects to the fallen at the row of crosses and at the cenotaph.
We were delighted to see so many other people there with the same aim.
It was quite remarkable that even without an official ceremony we were able to have the satisfaction of the Last Post, a moment of silence and Remembrance, the Lament, and the Reveille facilitated by two Kelowna stalwarts who voluntarily performed as they always have on this day.
However, we were shocked, dismayed and disgusted when the anti-vaccine/anti mask-group hijacked the moment and began their inconceivable rant.
I understand that there are some Canadians who are of this belief.
I am not one of them. I am concerned that they put others unknowingly at risk and, at least some of them do not accept the consequences of their action and deliberately break the law — especially those related to travelling.
However, my main concern is how in heaven did we ever get to this deplorable situation?
First, how could the organizers of the demonstration choose this time and place? Second, it is obvious that city council knew of the pending conflict long before Nov. 11. Their solution was to cancel the Remembrance ceremony rather than requiring the demonstration to be held at a different time and place.
They will, of course, use the excuse that cancellation was a Legion decision. This is absurd. Council needs to assume responsibility for totally mishandling this.
My hope and prayer is that all sides will look at yesterday and recall what Nov. 11 has meant to Canadians for decades, what we want it to mean for our future generations, what yesterday's debacle has done to those thoughts, and ensure that it never happens again. It must return to the memorable, solemn, respectful moment that it was and deserves to be.
Lt-General (ret.) Jack Dangerfield and Jean Dangerfield
Kelowna
Unacceptable way to seek attention
Dear Editor:
Sadly, I’m sure you are getting inundated with letters to the editor about the community's anger, disgust, horror, nausea and abhorrence of the cowardice acts of anti-vaxxers protesters on Remembrance Day.
We had had enough already before this despicable act of disrespect, disregard, incivility and mockery.
But now, this is beyond discourteous, beyond sickening and everything I thought this desperate group of people would do.
I am so relieved that our anger, as citizens of Kelowna, are being heard, backed and validated by the RCMP’s investigation after listening to the press conference with Insp. Ian McIntosh on Friday afternoon. Thank you.
This has crossed the line, gone too far, too low, and I'm sure I'm not the only one who is fed up with the means by which these people who are seeking attention with their inappropriate, unreasonable, divisive and objectionable means to remain being part of the problem and not the solution.
Suzanne Corno
Kelowna
Never lose sight of the people of Penticton
Dear Editor:
Three weeks ago, I wrote a letter asking mayor and council to give me and all Penticton taxpayers the following information in black and white:
1. The name of the company constructing the bike lanes
2. The receipt to show the current payout of the bike lane costs which are expected to be $12 million.
When James Miller was sworn in as a city councillor in July, Mayor John Vassilaki reminded him to never lose sight of the public interest. Think real hard before you make every decision and think of the people first.
You, Mr. Mayor, and city councillors are showing by your actions that you are not doing this.
The additional $17,800 to pay for snow clearing on both sets of the bike lanes, as well as the cement dividers and metal bands are a waste of money. Other cities simply paint bike lanes a specific colour, thus no high cost. Here again are actions showing council is not listening to the people of Penticton and they are not happy.
This is showing that Penticton needs a new mayor and council in October 2022.
As the only city councilor who voted against the second phase of the bike lanes, if James Miller would be the new mayor, he would save the City of Penticton and taxpayers millions of dollars.
Franco DeMichelis
Penticton