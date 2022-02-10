Buildings belong to the citizens
Dear Editor:
Do we need four arenas, is the big question.
In my opinion, no we do not. But, instead of demolishing them and especially not selling them, we should repurpose them for the needs of our growing population.
Penticton’s population has tripled since Memorial Arena was built, and has doubled since McLaren Arena was built. Selling them or demolishing them would be another very short-sighted decision by the current council.
Without the ice and with some updating and proper maintenance there would not be construction problems and they could be used for a wide variety of community activities.
Plus, McLaren Park should be retained as a neighbourhood park with benches for parents’ comfort to sit on as they supervise youngsters, or for neighbours to visit or just enjoy. (The kiddies’ park on Atkinson Street would probably be used more if there were benches, as could the rest of our very few parks and limited green space )
Here are just a few ideas for use of these two great indoor facilities: pickleball, basketball, handball, table tennis, darts, kickball, squash, shuffleboard, tau chi, judo, karate and other martial arts, fencing, roller skating, Cadets, dancing, bingo, chess, children’s games, meetings, book sales, rummage sales, bake sales, Guides, Brownies, Scouts, after-school activities and I’m sure my fellow citizens will have many more ideas.
These buildings are community property, belonging to our citizens and should not be destroyed nor sold.
Joanne Grimaldi
Penticton
EDITOR'S NOTE: Joanne Grimaldi is a long-time city councillor in Penticton
Save lives ahead of businesses
Dear Editor:
Here we go again, or rather here we keep going still. Confucius says, “Man who aims for three targets hits neither one.”
Whether or not Confucius actually said that, no one knows, but that we, our country, province and city keep doing that is obvious.
Saving businesses or saving lives — closing, opening stores, restaurants, hospitals; going out, staying in, masks, bare-faced — none of this aimless aiming at one target and then the other has done much good. We’re now seeing businesses semi-opened, hospitals loaded.
When will we listen to the wisdom of the aged and aim for health as long as it takes?
Joy Lang
Penticton
Idiots using our flag is poor taste
Dear Editor:
Out grocery shopping the other day and witnessed Bubbas speeding around in an unreasonably-elevated pickup truck with large Canadian flags jammed into the box, whipping in the wind.
Don’t think they were cheering on our Olympians over in China.
Something needs to be done with these boneheads. I for one think the majority of good Canadians don’t appreciate the use of our valued ensign as a tool in their ridiculous display of dumbness.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Take me to your leaders
Dear Editor:
In regards to the freedom rally in Ottawa, everyone wants an end to this so-called protest.
The government should probably speak to the leaders of this protest. One big problem I see is that no leaders have come forward on this protest. We do not know who they are. Are there no leaders and just a bunch of radicals backed by outside sources?
Doug Brookes
Penticton
Protesters are within their rights
Dear Editor:
As a member of the conservative, straight, white, male community there have been many changes to our culture, rights, ceremonies and symbols which I strongly oppose, but am forced to accept.
This is due to Trudeau Senior’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms implemented in the dead of night in 1982 while most Canadians were sleeping, including then-premier of Quebec René Lévesque.
So, if a trucker convoy protesting government mandates and overreach under the guise of stopping the spread of COVID, I believe under the Charter there are several sections giving them the right to do so. Yes, like any protest there may be a few bad apples, but in general these Canadians have been well behaved. Oh, Paul Crossley says there should be amendments to the Charter. I guess he’s not aware of the rigorous amending formula? It states that seven of 10 provinces must agree and 50-plus one percent of the population.
This makes amending our Charter virtually impossible.
By the way; the U.S. Constitution has been amended 27 times.
Mark Roberts
Penticton
How much will this cost us?
Dear Editor:
Canada’s unemployment rate spiked at 13.7 percent in mid 2020. It was 6 percent in November compared to 5.4 percent pre-COVID, but continues to oscillate in direct relation to COVID restrictions.
Average unemployment over the past 66 years is 7.64 percent. Is the unemployment situation really as severe as it’s purported to be?
Our indigenous population has the highest birthrate in the country with an increasing number of potential workers and an unemployment rate of 11 percent. We should encourage more workforce participation.
The Liberals have implemented their $10- a-day childcare scheme, ostensibly to encourage more women in the workforce. Will this be reflected in improved employment figures, or is it just more creeping socialism?
How much will this cost us?
The government continues to boost immigration with a target of 421,000 immigrants in 2022. High immigration is deemed necessary for economic reasons, including employment and creating more taxpayers. But the need for more taxpayers could be diminished by less spending and taxation.
Immigration puts additional demands on housing, which is already plagued by shortages and high costs. Greater employment of women and indigenous people could relieve this as they are already housed. But that would mean taking employment in less appealing agricultural and basic service sectors which rely on lower paid immigrants.
The cynical might conclude that one of the drivers for current immigration policies is to reinforce carefully cultivated urban voting blocs with more grateful voters. The subsidized childcare scheme will also bolster voter dependency and support.
If the aim is to improve overall economic performance and employment opportunities, the private sector should be stimulated with tax cuts and less regulation. Prosperity is created by private enterprise, not government.
Public sector employment has increased 7.9 percent from pre-pandemic levels, while employment is essentially unchanged in the private sector. It should be the opposite.
Prolonged CERB-style programs are retarding employment. When CERB ended last fall, employment figures immediately jumped. Who knew?
Self-interested politicians shouldn’t be permitted to pick and subsidize winners. The failed decision to partner with China to make a COVID vaccine in heavily subsidized Quebec plants is a sorry example.
Justin Trudeau wants the economy to come roaring back after COVID. That’s something we can all agree on; and the unemployment numbers show that it’s already happening by itself. It’s time for less roaring from politicians and more roaring from unfettered entrepreneurs.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Wake up and smell the coffee
Dear Editor:
Without trucks delivering building materials and medical supplies there would be no hospitals.
Daily supplies needed for our medical Earth Angels to provide the best care toward our good health would never arrive without trucks.
Truckers even supply the food we eat. This list is endless.
And don’t forget all the ambulance drivers who are on call 24-7.
Wake up and smell your coffee before bitching. The coffee would have been delivered by a truck driver to your favourite store.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla